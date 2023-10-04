The announcement of Google's newest premium smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro, should have fans of the previous generation Pixel 7 Pro as excited as ever. With what we saw during the Made by Google event today, we don't doubt that Google's next-gen Pixel phone will quickly make its way to the top of our best Android phones list like its predecessor did. After getting our hands on the Pixel 8 Pro, it looks to be an incredible device that's improving upon what made the Pixel 7 Pro so successful with a new set of cameras, a jump to the new Google Tensor G3 processor, an intelligent and responsive Super Actua display, an all-new thermometer for quick temperature reading, and of course, a suite of Google AI-powered tricks to top it all off.

So if you're like us, you're probably wondering just where and when you'll be able to buy yourself this impressive new phone. Well, the good news is you don't have to wait long, as preorders officially opened following the reveal of the PIxel 8 Pro during the Made By Google event today. The where, however, is a question that has a few different answers depending on how you want to get your hands on one. Retailers and carriers offering Google's new premium handheld all have different Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals and bundles to choose from, including free goodies and trade-in offers. Each features its own perks for those looking to get one, but if you're set on preordering Google's newest phone, you'll find the best Google Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals right here.

Best Google Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals and bundles

Source: Google Google Preordering the Pixel 8 Pro through Google will net you either a free Pixel Watch 2 or a free set of Pixel Buds Pro. On top of that, you can also earn up to $750 in trade-in credits on qualifying devices. They also offer an installment plan which breaks the payment down to about $30 a month over the course of 36-months. Plus, if you sign up with Google Fi, you could get up to $350 back via 24-monthly billing credits with the Fi Unlimited Plan. $1000 at Google Store

Amazon Amazon is not offering any special preorder deals for the Pixel 8 Pro, but you can purchase the unlocked version of Google's newest phone starting at $1,000. They do offer a Prime Visa payment plan, however, which can break your payments down to about $84 a month for 12 months if you're approved. $1000 at Amazon

Best Buy Preordering the Pixel 8 Pro through Best Buy will net you a free Pixel Watch 2 plus a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This goes for the unlocked version as well as if you activate it today with Verizon. If you're unable to pay the $1,000 up front, they also offer a 36-month payment plan through Verizon Device Payments which brings it down to about $30 a month, plus no money down. $1000 at Best Buy

Source: AT&T AT&T AT&T has quite the offer for Google's new Pixel 8 Pro. For both new and existing customers, AT&T is giving away the Pixel 8 Pro free with select trade-ins and qualifying unlimited plans. This requires an installment plan and eligible trade-in, and up to $1,040 in billing credits will be applied over the course of your 36-month payment plan. See at AT&T

Source: Verizon Verizon Verizon's got one of the better Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals to check out. The first offers the Pixel 8 Pro for free to new customers and existing customers with qualifying trade-ins and purchase of a new line on an unlimited plan. The discount will be applied over the course of your 36-month payment plan via promo credits. If you're switching over to Verizon, they'll also give you a free $200 eGfit card. See at Verizon

How much does the Google Pixel 8 Pro cost?

Google's premium Pixel 8 Pro comes with an appropriate starting price of $1,000 for the standard 128GB option, but will go up from there depending on the storage capacity you choose. It is also available in three different colors including Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian, so you can get the Pixel 8 Pro that best suits your personal style.

When will the Pixel 8 Pro be available?

The Pixel 8 Pro will be available for all to purchase on October 12, but you can preorder yours today to earn special offers and discounts before the phone actually releases. With Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale next week and Black Friday sales just around the corner, it's unlikely that we'll see a discount after the phone actually release, so you're better off placing a preorder now to score either free gifts or a discount if you have a qualifying device to trade-in.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro: What's the difference?

While the differences aren't exactly huge between the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 8 Pro in terms of the physical design, the biggest changes come from within with a new set of hardware powering Google's latest Pixel phone. The Pixel 8 Pro features Google's new Tensor G3 processor, which takes advantage of Google AI to deliver optimized performance during daily use. This'll offer a substantial upgrade in power over the Pixel 7 Pro's Tensor G2 processor, improving the phones responsiveness and stability during heavier use and offering a snappier feel overall.

It'll also feature the new Titan M2 security coprocessor, which will work to deliver a new level of privacy protection for your data. Offering a device that's not only safe but powerful, the Pixel 8 Pro will feature VPN by Google One, multi-layer hardware security via a Tensor security core as well as the Titan M2 chip, end-to-end encryption, and more. Google's stating this'll be one of their most secure phones yet, and with the specs we're seeing, we don't doubt that one bit.

The camera system is also getting a sizable upgrade over the Pixel 7 Pro, which features a front facing 10.8MP f/2.2 (92.8° FoV, fixed focus) and rear facing 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera, 48 MP Quad Bayer PD telephoto camera, and LDAF (laser detect auto focus) sensor. The PIxel 8 Pro will feature an upgrade in almost all comparable areas, with a new front facing 10.5 MP Dual PD 95° ultra-wide field of view selfie camera along with a rear facing 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 48 MP Quad PD ultra-wide camera with auto focus, 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera, and Multi-zone LDAF (laser detect auto focus) sensor.

A refined display on the Pixel 8 Pro will also provide more durability, clarity, color accuracy, and visibility. Featuring Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass, the new Super Actua 1344x2992 LTPO OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a max brightness of up to 2400 nits, the Pixel 8 will be more damage resistant, easier on the eyes with a larger field of view and Smooth Display adaptive refresh rate, and provide clearer image quality and brightness in different lighting.