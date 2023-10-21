Better yet, no more fumbling with tangled cords or constantly readjusting your phone on the charging pad; the best Google Pixel 8 MagSafe Cases provide confidence and a hands-free charging experience without all the hassle of locating a tiny little charging port. Paired with one of the great protective cases below, your phone is about to become a lean, mean charging machine with a snap. It’ll gain a reputation for unmatched drop protection, too.

MagSafe accessories have revolutionized the way we use and interact with our phones. Think of it as the magnetically amped ecosystem that glues your Google Pixel 8 to a host of add-ons, like wireless chargers. Convenient and versatile, the precision alignment of a good MagSafe ring lets you adopt a set-it-and-forget-it mentality when you let your phone out of your hand. With MagSafe, convenience and style are a magnetic snap away.

For owners of a vast number of accessories, Spigen jumps into the Pixel 8 MagSafe design game with their MagFit adapter. Once installed, it instantly gifts your phone with the ability to sync with the popular magnetic standard. Thinking of their massive use base as always, the adapter comes with an EZ-Fit installation kit and secures perfectly thanks to its well-engineered cutouts and a reliant adhesive compound. It features a resilient material base and a strong magnetic ring, too.

The safety of your Pixel 8 is up in the air, especially if you have butterfingers, but the TORRAS Magnetic Guardian is ready to deal with any accidental drops. The MagSafe-compatible translucent shell shows off your slim phone, never daring to hide its curvy lines, while adding 12 feet of drop protection. Scratch and fingerprint smudge repelling are also thrown in for a truly resilient phone-owning experience.

Your Pixel 8, gorgeous as it is to gaze at, needs a little attitude adjustment. Enter the dBrand Grip Case, a MagSafe contender with sassy looks that exist solely to reflect your unique personality. The bright contrasting hues of WarZone are our favorite, but maybe you’ll prefer Acid. As for its drop credentials, relax; you receive military-grade protection as soon as this weird and wonderful panel of super-grippy material is installed.

If you’re looking for color variety, opt for the pretty Blush Pink or the sober Ash Grey tones, especially if a basic black panel of military-grade drop protection seems too dull. The RHINOSHIELD SolidSuit will accommodate this limited color spectrum, and it will do so while providing full neodymium-enhanced MagSafe compatibility as well. Incidentally, limited color palette and minimalist looks aside, the whole case is made from recycled materials.

A rugged, contour-enhanced identity is furnished by the no-nonsense outlines of the CaseBorne MagSafe. If that identity is all about armored invulnerability, then this manufacturer has you covered and then some. The PC shell and TPC bumpers deliver impact protection. On the flip side, a panel of tempered glass lands an extra layer of defense, so there are no chinks in its protective capabilities. Did we mention that it includes a holster belt clip?

Transparent again, but this time at a more cost-accommodating price point, the Cresee Magnetic Case is a polycarbonate hero for hire, only the price is low, and you’ll outright own its soft TPU lined frame and air-pocket protected corners. The signature ring and “MagLine” guiding dash below it fill the rear panel with a bright white. At heart, the eye-catching design functions like a bullseye, welcoming in your magnetic accessory or wireless charger with something like laser-guided accuracy.

A familiar ring of integrated magnets greets your eyes after you’ve installed a Mouse Clarity 2.0. Loaded for bear with scratch and impact protection, the clearly premium class PC case won’t ever yellow, nor will it succumb to the ravages of time, as imposed by the harsh impact of UV rays. It defies time and extreme lifestyles, remaining clear and free of ugly blemishes, even after years of heavy use. As expected from a premium pick winner, this case also features full camera and screen protection via raised edges.

Hitting the performance sweet spot, the Peak Design Everyday Case delivers "what it says on the label" functionality. It's a slender dark gray shell outfitted with an attractive texturized canvas finish. There's a precision cutout for the camera bar, and instead of the typical ring, the rounded corners of a small sunken square perfectly align with the MagSafe charging spot. The case also includes a rubberized bumper for 6-foot drop protection.

The best Google Pixel 8 MagSafe cases serve up style and protection

It would be easy to view a MagSafe-compatible case for your Pixel 8 as a one-trick pony. With a ring of strong magnets fixed onto nondescript hard shells, these cases hook you up with access to a world of magnetic accessories, including wireless chargers. However, limiting the potential of a magnetically capable phone case to charging functionality would be a missed opportunity, as there are many ways to use a MagSafe case to showcase your high-functioning style and unique expression.

So, it’s agreed that your MagSafe phone case needs built-in drop protection. Also, a pinch of style wouldn’t do any harm, not when there’s so much room on the rear panel of your scratch-resistant Google Pixel 8. That’s settled, although there are also a handful of phones for showcasing translucent cases to consider as well.

Our top picks

The Peak Design EveryDay case is our overall best pick. Its form factor resonates with quality, through and through, and it has that attractive canvas finish to pull in buyers who appreciate classic looks. If that’s not enough, the case is slim, compact, and built to handle 6-foot drops with ease. As an alternative and more affordable option, you’ll get change out of a $20 bill if you purchase a Cresee Magnetic Case, yet it’ll still provide polycarbonate strength and soft TPU bumpers to protect your investment.

There are several other translucent candidates on offer, including the TORRAS Magnetic Guardian, a 12-foot drop-absorbing hero for sure. But if nothing less than a form-obscuring protective shell will do, the cool urban patterns stamped into a grippy dBrand prove that the magnetic click of this hands-free technology doesn’t need to be deprived of style and vibrant colors. The same can be said for a CaseBorne Protective Case, but its profile focuses more on a function over form design aesthetic. However, the upside of this build is complete, all-around scratch and impact defense, courtesy of that tempered glass panel.

When all is said and done, full MagSafe compatibility shouldn’t require the sacrifice of resilience or style, and that’s exactly the “case” with these protective cases, whether they are translucent and built to show off your Pixel 8, or opaque and loaded with stylish motifs.