It’s an excellent flagship phone, but to get the most out of your new Pixel 8 out of the box, you’ll want to pair it with a protective case that’s functional, rated to defend against the typical day-to-day wear and occasional drops, and maybe even has additional features. The kickstand is one of the best additions you’ll find on a Pixel 8 case; it makes for effortless viewing while you’re on the move. These are some of the greatest Pixel 8 kickstand cases that don't skimp on protection.

The Pixel 8 is among the best Android phones , and for good reason. It’s a powerhouse mobile device perfect for snapping photos, keeping in touch with loved ones, and engaging in entertaining content — either in a gaming setting or via streaming services. The Pixel 8 has many of the Pro model features in a package that’s lighter and smaller than the competition (and notably more so than the Pixel 7 before it).

The Simtect Ring Stand case has a rotating stand feature that sits low against the back of the case when it's not in use. It comes with double-layer cushioning and a lens guard that slides into place after pictures are snapped. The case also offers a raised lens bezel and a lip around the screen. Combined with 14-foot drop protection, the Simtect case is a great option that ships in multiple color options.

Poetic's Revolution case offers full protection with a polycarbonate casing and screen protector built into the front. You can install the supplied screen protector or utilize the included front frame that integrates directly with an existing screen protector. Twenty-foot drop protection makes the case incredibly durable, and it comes with covers for your phone's ports for increased debris protection. It also has a kickstand that closes to sit flush with the back for a sleek look.

Tons of color choices make the AntShare shockproof case a great choice for a Pixel 8 user looking to find something expressive and protective. The case has a built-in screen protector and a sliding cover to protect your camera array more fully when it's not in use. The kickstand pops out as a kind of ring on the back; it rotates 360 degrees for any positioning. You can even carry the phone with the stand feature!

The Spigen Slim Armor Essential S offers an even more minimalist experience than the brand's Tough Armor case. The transparent shell comes in one color, Crystal Clear. This allows the case to show off the color selection you've chosen for your Pixel 8. A kickstand sits toward the bottom of the case, allowing for hands-free viewing in landscape or portrait orientation.

Supcase is another well-known case-maker, and the Unicorn Beetle Pro provides the excellent protection you'd expect from the brand. This case has a slim design with carbon fiber visual accents across the back and sides. It has been drop-tested at 20 feet, inspiring more than enough confidence in even the most drop-prone user. The case also offers precision cutouts for the camera lenses and ports for seamless use.

With five color options, including standout orange and purple colorways, the FNTCase shockproof outer shell for the Pixel 8 is a great selection for any user. The integrated kickstand forms a V-shaped arm on the back that will retain its utility for the long haul. The drop-proof case has a built-in screen protector and textured, non-slip edges, as well as grooved airbags on all four corners for ultimate impact resistance.

Otterbox is a constant in the phone case conversation. The brand is one of the industry leaders in drop protection, and its Defender Series case for the Pixel 8 doesn't disappoint. The case has been tested to meet Otterbox's DROP+ standard, enduring five times more drops than the military standard that most others are built to meet. The multilayer construction offers top-tier drop protection, and the outer holster provides a great external kickstand for viewing on the go.

Spigen's Tough Armor case is an incredibly protective outer shell that snaps together with three integrated pieces. The combination creates a solid outer shield against drops and dings while retaining a sleek profile that won't weigh down your pocket. The added kickstand makes for a dual-purpose case with great functionality. The Tough Armor also comes in multiple color options, offering a good selection for varying tastes.

Choosing the perfect Pixel 8 case

The best kickstand cases for the Pixel 8 all offer great protection with a kickstand that’s reliable and easy to engage. Of course, impact resistance, screen protection, and features like edge cushioning and a raised lip will be crucial to a first-rate case's design.

The Spigen Tough Armor is the top pick, boasting a slim build alongside phenomenal impact resistance to create a fantastic case for your Pixel 8. The three-piece design ensures that your phone is nestled within a cushioned outer shell without introducing unnecessary or unwanted heft.

The premium pick takes a slightly different approach. Otterbox cases are often on the bulkier side, but the protective quality that comes from the brand is virtually unmatched. The band's Defender Series provides a kickstand feature that’s detachable with the help of the case’s holster feature. The case has been tested rigorously, enduring five times the drops as typical military standard testing. The result is a truly impressive case that won’t yield unless subjected to intense conditions.

For Pixel 8 users seeking a great case on a budget, however, the FNTCase provides an excellent alternative to the more expensive brands. The case has been through its own high testing standard and provides military-grade, shockproof defense against impacts and drops. The integrated screen protector makes for a comprehensive outer shell, and the corners are reinforced with grooved airbags.

Finally, the Spigen Slim Armor Essential S is the promoted pick. This transparent case offers many of the same great build qualities as the Tough Armor but in an even slimmer profile that hugs the contours of the Pixel 8 incredibly closely. The clear shell also makes for a stylish statement that shows off your phone’s true color.