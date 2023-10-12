Whether the Google Pixel 8 is a worthy competitor to the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15, or if it is indeed one of the best Android phones out there, may still be up for debate. What isn't up for debate, however, is the fact that Google's newest affordable flagship remains as slippery as its predecessors.
And if, like me, you're genetically predisposed to drop expensive gadgets at the drop (pun intended) of a hat, you will almost certainly need a serious heavy duty case (not one of those wannabe silicone cases) to protect your new investment.
But hey, not all heavy-duty cases are created equal. Some are bulky and ugly, while others don't offer enough protection. So how do you choose the best one for your brand-new Google Pixel 8? Well, for starters, you should read this article in its entirety.
Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 8Best overall
URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG for Google Pixel 8Premium pick
Poetic Neon Series for Pixel 8Best value
Otterbox Defender for Google Pixel 8Detachable holster clip
Caseology Parallax for Pixel 8
The Spigen Tough Armor case for the Pixel 8 is a durable, military-grade case that will protect your phone from even the most extreme drops and bumps. It is made from a combination of PC, TPU, and Impact Foam, which work together to absorb and distribute the shock from all kinds of impacts. The case also has raised edges to protect your screen and camera from scratches. This Spigen case also comes with a built-in kickstand and is compatible with wireless charging.
UAG's tough case claims to combine a variety of techniques to endow the Google Pixel 8 with the best possible protection against impacts. To begin with, it is made of strong and durable composite TPU and comes with UAG's proven armor shell. The non-slip grip reduces the chances of a drop, and if you still end up dropping it, the MIL STD 810G compliant case ensures the phone stays unharmed. Additional scratch protection is enabled by the raised edges surrounding the camera and the display.
The Poetic Neon Series Case uses its dual-layer construction with a flexible TPU inner layer and a hard PC outer shell to give your Pixel 8 comprehensive protection from drops, bumps, scratches, and dust. The US MIL-STD drop-tested case also gets reinforced corners and raised lips around the screen and camera for added protection. Despite its rugged construction, the Poetic Neon Series Case is surprisingly thin and lightweight. It also has a non-slip back pattern to help prevent accidental drops.
Otterbox is known for its excellent, high-quality cases, and the company's tough Defender case for the Pixel 8 is no exception. Featuring a multi-layer construction that combines a solid inner shell and a resilient outer slipcover, this case also gets raised edges to ensure complete protection of the camera and screen. It also claims to exceed the requirements for MIL-STD-810G 516.6 certification and even comes with a holster that can be used as a belt clip or a hands-free kickstand.
Caseology Parallax for Pixel 8
The Caseology Parallax 3D case for the Google Pixel 8 is surprisingly thin and lightweight for a tough case. Featuring high-quality TPU material with a 3D Hexa Cube design, the case is as good-looking as it is functional. Despite its compact size, this case gets raised bezels around the screen and camera for additional protection. Caseology also claims that the Parallax 3D is military-grade certified while also retaining the phone's ability to charge wirelessly.
Case-Mate For Google Pixel 8
The Case-Mate Google Pixel 8 Case delivers solid protection without sacrificing style. Its tough black design features a seamless one-piece construction and a slim profile with flexible sides for enhanced grip. Tactile buttons provide a responsive feel, and anti-scratch technology ensures a fresh appearance over time. Offering 12 ft. drop protection, this case utilizes impact-absorbing materials to safeguard your Pixel 8 from drops, bumps, dirt, and scratches. Raised bezels further protect the screen and camera.
FNTCASE Rugged Case for Google Pixel 8
Made of matte hard PC tough back and flexible Thermoplastic Soft Touch TPU shock-absorbing bumpers, the FNTCASE for offers excellent protection for your Google Pixel 8. It features an additional camera cover that completely covers the camera when not in use, offering additional protection from scratches, dings, and dust. FNTCASE also offers users the added functionality of a built-in kickstand that lets you prop the phone up for long movie-watching and video-calling sessions.
Janmitta heavy Duty Case for Google Pixel 8$13 $14 Save $1
Janmitta's tough case for the Google Pixel 8 is so focused on its objective to protect the phone at all costs, it expects its users to forgo the phone's wireless charging capability. If that is a trade-off you are willing to risk, this case offers excellent dual-layer protection to the Pixel 8 against drops, bumps, scratches, and other damage. This case also features ashock-absorbing TPU bumper and a PC back. Janmitta has also thrown in a metal kickstand that can be rotated 360 degrees into the mix, making the entire proposition a bit more interesting.
Why invest in a tough case for your Google Pixel 8?
Modern smartphones — including the Google Pixel 8 — may have become incredibly resilient over time when it comes to resisting occasional drops and scratches. However, they have also become incredibly expensive over the same period. It goes without a doubt, therefore, it is a heart-in-the-mouth moment for most of us each time we see someone drop an expensive smartphone. The best way to protect our modern-day smartphones from accidental drops and kinks is to give them all-round protection using custom-designed tough cases.
Modern-day tough cases come in a variety of styles and designs and span a wide price range as well, meaning there is something for everyone irrespective of their budget. Besides helping you protect your expensive phone from damage, these cases also ensure that your phone remains in pristine condition for a much longer time. Also, repairing damaged smartphones — especially an out-of-warranty device — is often a very expensive proposition, thereby making the case for tough cases even stronger.
Choosing the right tough case for your Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 8 may have just launched, but there are already a plethora of tough case options for the phone.
Our top pick for the Pixel 8 is Spigen's inexpensive Tough Armor case, which offers decent protection and the peace of mind of being backed by a known brand for a reasonable price tag.
Folks with deeper pockets, and looking for something that offers even better protection, should consider the UAG's Google Pixel 8 Case, which is MIL STD 810G compliant and comes with UAG's proven armor shell as well as a non-slip grip.
If you're budget-conscious and don't fancy spending more than $20 on a tough case for your Pixel 8, you can't go wrong with the Poetic Neon Series Case. It regularly retails for less than $20 and comes loaded with plenty of protection for the Pixel 8, including MIL STD 810G compliance, which is pretty rare for cases in this price segment.