Whether the Google Pixel 8 is a worthy competitor to the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15, or if it is indeed one of the best Android phones out there, may still be up for debate. What isn't up for debate, however, is the fact that Google's newest affordable flagship remains as slippery as its predecessors.

And if, like me, you're genetically predisposed to drop expensive gadgets at the drop (pun intended) of a hat, you will almost certainly need a serious heavy duty case (not one of those wannabe silicone cases) to protect your new investment.

But hey, not all heavy-duty cases are created equal. Some are bulky and ugly, while others don't offer enough protection. So how do you choose the best one for your brand-new Google Pixel 8? Well, for starters, you should read this article in its entirety.