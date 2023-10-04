Google's newest standard flagship phone is finally here, and the Google Pixel 8 brings some great improvement over the Pixel 7. This year, the screen can reach a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and it's brighter, making it even easier to see outside in the sunlight. Of course, Google also decided to throw in its newest processor, the Google Tensor G3, which builds on the success of the previous generation to bring you power, performance, and incredible AI-powered features.

If you're eager to get your hands on the latest Pixel phone, you might wonder when and where you can buy it. The good news is that preorders are now open following the official reveal at the Made By Google event. However, different retailers offer various Pixel 8 Pro preorder deals and bundles, so comparing your options is important. We've compiled the best Google Pixel 8 preorder deals to ensure you get the best deal possible on your brand-new smartphone.

Best Pixel 8 preorder deals and bundles

Source: Google Google Preordering the Pixel 8 through Google will net you a free set of Pixel Buds Pro or $200 off the new Pixel Watch 2. Plus, you can even get a trade-in value of up to $600 on eligible devices. See at Google Store

Amazon Get the Pixel Buds Pro for free! Amazon has an excellent preorder deal that bundles the new Pixel 8 with a free pair of the Pixel Buds Pro, which are amazing wireless earbuds. Grab it now in either Hazel, Obsidian, or Coral, and they Pixel Buds Pro will even be color-matched for you. $699 at Amazon (with free Pixel Buds Pro) $699 at Amazon (Phone only)

Best Buy Best Buy has the brand new Google Pixel 8 in all colorways and storage options available for preorder right now, starting from $699. $699 at Best Buy

Source: AT&T AT&T If AT&T is your carrier of choice, you can preorder Pixel 8 right now for as low as $15 per month. Both new and existing customers who purchase the Pixel 8 on an installment plan can take advantage of this deal. See at AT&T

Source: Verizon Verizon Google Pixel 8 for free with eligible trade-in Verizon will give you up to $800 in credit when you buy the Pixel 8 on any unlimited plan with an eligible trade-in — that's basically a free Pixel 8. Perfect if you're looking to upgrade from your Pixel 7! See at Verizon

How much does the Google Pixel 8 cost?

The Google Pixel 8 starts at $699 for the base model with 128GB of internal storage — a hundred dollars more than what the Pixel 7 launched at — and comes in three colorways: Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian.

Google just announced the Pixel 8 series on October 4, and while you can preorder the devices right now, they won't officially release until October 12, 2023.

Will there be any Google Pixel 8 deals for October Prime Day or Black Friday?

As you probably are aware, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event runs October 10-11, which begs the question, could we see deals on the brand-new hardware? While anything can happen, don't expect to see any deals on the Pixel 8 for Amazon's sale next week. The product is too new — heck, it's not even officially released when the sale is happening — and the chances of seeing any more discounts are very unlikely.

However, with the Pixel 7 now on its way out, there could be some super awesome Amazon Prime Big Deals discounts on the Pixel 7 series to jump on.

When it comes to Black Friday, it's hard to say if we will see any deals on the Pixel 8 series. It's possible some smaller discounts are available, but conventional wisdom would say not to hold your breath.