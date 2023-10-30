Whether you want a wall charger, a portable power bank, or a Qi charger to top the Pixel 8 up without a wire, we've found the best options out there. So, while your smartphone is ready to shine, it’s the chargers that bring the thunder.

Sleek and slender, the Google Pixel 8 has a skinny chassis that conceals a decent 4,575mAh battery, one that’ll keep running for close to a full day. Still, it’s no endurance champ, and that all-day battery can drop fast if the phone’s used heavily. Throw in the fact that Google doesn't include a charger in the box and you'll probably be looking to pick up your own power solution.

Although it doesn’t include a wall adapter, the Amazon Basics Wireless Charger is backed by thousands of 5-star reviews. It’s clearly a tried-and-tested product, and it uses the coaster-like form factor that we know so well. It also has case ghosting features, meaning it can wirelessly pass power through a case, even if that protective shell is 5mm thick. Universally compatible with many phones, the 15W pad provides 4 wireless charging modes.

You read that right, this is a lovable little Nexode robot whose mission is to charge your Pixel 8 super-fast. On accepting that mission, the adorable robotic assistant uses emoji-like facial expressions to indicate the current charging status. There are 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A connectors on the top of the robot’s head, and his, or her, little electronic being is powered by GaN circuitry. Playfully designed, the cartoon robot charger is fun for all the kids, even bigger ones.

For on-the-go freedom, the portable Anker PowerCore III is going to be your wireless charger of choice. This is a departure from the other bricks, with its cable cutting profile accompanying you on your journeys instead of being lashed to a wall outlet. 10W wireless capability is built in, and there’s an 18W USB-C connector on the side of the slim Qi-certified device. As a bonus, there’s an integrated stand and a USB-A charging port included, but don’t expect a wall charger.

Right in the Goldilocks zone, this Ugreen USB-C brick provides 100W of phone power for a modest price. In return, you receive GaN fast charging across multiple ports. Larger than some, the bigger form factor makes room for 3 USB-C connections and 1 USB-A port too. Simultaneous fast charging is available, as is access to a number of intelligent monitoring sensors and circuits. The pins are foldable, so the compact brick does shrink a little for storage.

If you want to maximize the Pixel 8's wireless charging speeds, you'll need this official Google Pixel wireless charger. You can retire your USB-C connector while the Qi-certified capsule props up your Pixel 8. Even cooler, the incline naturally sets the phone’s display at an angle that’s perfect for video conferencing. This is the only wireless charger that delivers the full 23W charging speeds to the Pixel 8, so it's worth paying the premium.

If the goal is to produce an uncompromising Gallium Nitride power brick with a low-price tag, then challenge accepted. The Anker 511 GaN power adapter, while it does only include a single USB-C connector, has a compact profile. It’ll fit in the tiniest, most crowded space in a busy home office. It’s also foldable, as if it needed to be smaller. Equipped with ActiveShield 2.0 and fast 30W powered charging speeds, your drained Pixel 8 will be back in action before you can say best-in-class value.

Prime by name, prime by specifications, and prime by all-inclusive subscription service. The last one assumes you have Amazon’s subscription service, but the first 2 are rock-solid facts. Anker’s 100W PPS charger uses GaN technology to pack a mighty punch of power into a small package. It also delivers fast charging to 3 devices, one of which is connected via USB-A while the other 2 receive full USB-C compatibility.

It’s often said that you can’t do better than an in-house brand. Google’s own 30W charger puts this maxim to the test. The little-white-brick-that-could is equipped with a single USB-C port and features a reputation for reliability that’s hard to match. Maybe that’s because of the minimalist design, or perhaps it’s because of the prestigious brand backing the high-quality inner workings. It doesn’t matter, it’s fast and it’s a Google product made from recycled materials.

The best Google Pixel 8 chargers

There are timeless choices and chargers that incorporate a little more innovative spirit. Some rely on GaN tech for fast charging superiority while others stick to old faithful technologies that rarely go wrong. Wireless chargers and one lonely portable device are also mixed in for good measure.

Ultimately, the best charger is a homegrown product. The Google 30W USB-C Charger isn’t much to look at, but its guaranteed compatibility makes up for any shortfalls on the visual front. It also won’t break the bank, thanks again to Google’s knowledge of consumer habits. It’s not shy and retiring when it comes to fast charging, not with access to 30W of energy for your power-hungry Pixel 8.

If something a little more affordable is on the cards, save a few bucks with the Anker 511 Charger. It’s still a 30W brick, although its diminutive form makes the word “brick” seem laughable. Equipped with GaN-powered innards, this Nano charger assures fast charging at a price that won’t hurt your pocket.

For multi-port convenience, it’s hard to beat our premium pick Anker Prime and its 100W charging, meaning this can power your Pixel phone and a laptop simultaneously. For wireless charging, consider the official Pixel Stand: it's expensive, but it's the only wireless charger out there that will top up the Pixel 8 at full speed.

One thing seems certain, you’re covered for Pixel 8 chargers, and then some. Whether you need multi-port convenience, portable power, or a sleek wireless charging stand, you're fully charged with a range of options. Your Pixel 8 power-up experience just got a whole lot juicier. All that's left is to grab a Pixel 8 case and screen protector, and your new Google phone is good to go.