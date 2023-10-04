While iteration may be the name of the game for 2023's flagship phones, the Google Pixel 8 is certainly a wonderful upgrade from its predecessors. Finally swapping to a 120Hz refresh rate screen — one with a whopping max brightness of 2,000 nits — rounding out the corners of the phone for a more comfortable in-hand feel, and upgrading the ultrawide to now support macrofocus and autofocus, the Pixel 8 earns its $100 price increase and then some.
Before you can bring yours out into the cruel, cruel world outside, though, you need a kickass Pixel 8 case to ensure it won't slip out of your hands — and won't shatter on the sidewalk should it somehow escape your grasp.
-
Source: Caseology
Caseology Nano Pop for Pixel 8Best overall
-
Source: dbrand
dbrand Grip case for Pixel 8Premium pick
-
Source: Spigen
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel 8Best value
-
Source: Casetify
Casetify Impact for Pixel 8
-
Source: Ringke
Ringke Onyx for Pixel 8
-
Source: Caseology
Caseology Nano Pop for Pixel 8Best overall
This is the case I am eagerly waiting to slip my own Pixel 8 into. The Nano Pop's microgrip across the sides gives just enough purpose without breaking up the minimal look, and we finally get the Magenta Lychee pink/yellow colorway! My only wish is it was MagSafe like the dbrand Grip, Peak Everyday, or Tudia MergeGrip.
-
Source: dbrand
dbrand Grip case for Pixel 8Premium pick
Joining the ranks of MagSafe Android cases, dbrand's Grip case is now easier to customize, as adhesive-based phone grips and stick-on card slots didn't always play well with the Grip's various skins. MagSafe opens up the Grip (and your Pixel 8) to a whole new world of accessories while still offering dozens of unique styles and 10-foot drop protection.
-
Source: Spigen
Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Pixel 8Best value
Available in Crystal Clear, Matte Clear, and the teardown-mimicking Zero One, this clear Pixel 8 case can fully showcase your phone's brilliant colors or cover it entirely with a nerdy-but-tasteful monochrome. The Ultra Hybrid holds up well over years of use, and if you need help choosing a style, the Matte Clear won't be quite as much of a smudge magnet.
-
Source: Casetify
Casetify Impact for Pixel 8
With thousands of designs — and more to come as Co-Lab cases arrive in the coming weeks and months — Casetify's back with 8.2-foot impact resistance and the choice to either customize a solid black case or a clear case with a shiny black bumper. The bumper's grip is invaluable, and the matte designs printed across the back add texture and purchase as well.
-
Source: Ringke
Ringke Onyx for Pixel 8
Ringke's best known for its clear cases, but I've long been a fan of the Onyx series. The subtle texturing across the sides and back offer slightly better grip than Spigen's Liquid Air, and the buttons each have a specific feel to ensure you immediately know which one your finger fell upon. This Pixel 8 case also offers sturdy anchor points for using lanyards or phone straps.
-
Source: Tudia
Tudia MergeGrip for Pixel 8$25 $30 Save $5
Don't be fooled by this case's old-school appearance; it's what's on the inside that counts. A MagSafe ring sits within to allow your Pixel 8 to use magnetic wireless charging as well as magnetic phone grips, wallets, power banks, and more. The color options this year balance the light and dark colorways a bit better, giving us a Pixel 5-esque Green Lily and warm Smokey Pink.
-
Source: Caseborne
Caseborne Magborne for Pixel 8
Caseborne has ditched its kickstand in lieu of MagSafe for the Pixel 8, and I welcome this upgrade. The design of the backplate gives us a more involved and pleasing pattern rather than yet another basic circle with a tail, and its 21-foot drop-test rating is no slouch, either. And instead of a built-in film screen protector, Caseborne bundles a standalone tempered glass one.
-
Source: Torro
Torro Leather Wallet for Pixel 8
If you're after a folio with flair, the Torro Leather Wallet feels fantastic in the hand while looking good to those around you with its red accents and stitching. The actual wallet features three card slots and an ample money flap for those rare times when vendors will only take cold, hard cash. It should be Qi charging compatible when closed, too.
-
Source: Peak Design
Peak Design Everyday for Pixel 8
Even if you're not 100% bought in on Peak Design's Mobile mounting system, the Peak Design Everyday case finally brings some color to its Pixel offerings after years of exclusively black cases. With a finer fabric than even what we saw in the early Pixel days, the Everyday is as dependable as it is delightful, and the more natural tones of Sun and Redwood are irresistible.
The best Pixel 8 cases bring big features without big price tags
While there's a tidal wave of cases for the Pixel 8 at launch — wow, we've come so far since the sparse case offerings of the Pixel 2/3 era — your shiny new flagship can only wear one at a time. We'll be testing many of these cases as we get more time with the Pixel 8, but for now, our best recommendation is the Caseology Nano Pro. It brings some color and pizzaz that matches the 8's colorways quite adeptly, and the subtle grip pads keep it in your hand rather than tumbling to the floor.
Spigen's Ultra Hybrid brings protection without concealing the natural beauty of the Pixel 8, though I do wish Spigen had given the Pixel 8 a Liquid Crystal option. On the premium end of the spectrum, dbrand's addition of MagSafe to its iconic Grip case is a wonderful step forward, and the skin options to cover the case only get bigger and bigger with each passing season.
Once you've grabbed a case, make sure to snag a sturdy Google Pixel 8 screen protector so that your phone has full protection and a buffer against shattering impacts.