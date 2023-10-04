While iteration may be the name of the game for 2023's flagship phones, the Google Pixel 8 is certainly a wonderful upgrade from its predecessors. Finally swapping to a 120Hz refresh rate screen — one with a whopping max brightness of 2,000 nits — rounding out the corners of the phone for a more comfortable in-hand feel, and upgrading the ultrawide to now support macrofocus and autofocus, the Pixel 8 earns its $100 price increase and then some.

Before you can bring yours out into the cruel, cruel world outside, though, you need a kickass Pixel 8 case to ensure it won't slip out of your hands — and won't shatter on the sidewalk should it somehow escape your grasp.