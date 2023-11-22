Google's Pixel phones have always relied on software tricks to stand out from other Android flagships, and the Google Pixel 8 and the 8 Pro have the most yet. Thanks to the Tensor G3 chip exclusive to these phones, Google's latest flagships have AI features that provide powerful and convenient methods of editing photos, summarizing recordings, and more.

These AI tools aren't the only features exclusive to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but they're the most significant. If you're considering upgrading to the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro, read on to find out what you can expect from these AI powerhouses.

Are all the new AI features available on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro?

No. Some of the latest AI features are exclusive to the Google Pixel 8 Pro. This restriction seems arbitrary, as these features rely on the cloud and the Tensor G3 chip, which both phones can access.

We note whether the features in this article are exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro and the release date for features not available at launch.

1. Magic Editor: The Pixel 8's superpowered Magic Eraser

Magic Eraser is a nifty editing trick that removes objects or mutes their colors with a quick swipe of your finger. It isn't exclusive to Pixel phones, but the new Magic Editor tool is.

Magic Editor is a superpowered Magic Eraser. You can move objects around, change the color of the sky and sea, add clouds, and add fancy stylized effects. It's a shortcut to image editing tools that advanced tools like Photoshop use. Magic Eraser has also been improved.

Availability: Google Pixel 8 Pro

2. Magic Audio Eraser: Remove unwanted background noise

Magic Audio Eraser identifies background noise in your videos, allowing you to remove unwanted sounds with a swipe. As shown in our demonstration below, it isn't perfect, but it's a handy tool for those frustrating situations where the wind obscures your voice.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Availability: Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

3. Best Take: The slightly creepy, yet helpful face editor

Best Take changes a subject's face in a group photo to a selection of expressions generated from other images. The Pixel 8 provides a few alternatives, which you can swap in with a tap.

This feature can be a lifesaver if you struggle to get the perfect family photo. Still, AP's Will Sattelburg noted Best Take might take things a step too far. Nevertheless, it's an impressive piece of AI work from Google.

Availability: Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

4. Recorder: Add AI-generated summaries to your transcripts

The Recorder app is exclusive to Pixel phones and offers the best recording and transcription tools of any voice recorder app on the Google Play Store. Thanks to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pros hardware, a new feature, Summarize, creates AI-generated summaries of recordings in brief bullet points.

Availability: Available on the Google Pixel 8 Pro in December 2023

5. Zoom Enhance: 30x zoom before and after you take the shot

The Pixel 8 Pro features a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 30x zoom. This returned from the Pixel 7 Pro, but the Pixel 8 Pro features Zoom Enhance to let you zoom further after taking a photo.

Zoom in and crop a photo, and Zoom Enhance uses generative AI to smooth out the pixelation and add fine details. This futuristic piece of AI adds to the Pixel 8 Pro's extensive editing tools.

Availability: Launches on the Google Pixel 8 Pro in an upcoming Feature Drop.

6. Video Boost: Pro quality video editing

Google has plenty of photo editing tools, allowing you to improve dynamic range, colors, and more with a couple of taps. Editing videos is a different beast, which is where the cloud-based Video Boost comes in.

Video Boost uses AI to improve video quality. The work is done in the cloud, not on your phone, due to the intensive requirements of this task.

Availability: Available on the Google Pixel 8 Pro in December 2023

7. AI wallpapers: Create a one-of-a-kind wallpaper

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's AI wallpaper tool generates AI art for your phone screen. If you're familiar with the methodology behind AI-generated art, you'll notice that this is essentially the same thing. Enter a prompt, and your Pixel 8 attempts to generate an image to match.

At launch, this tool had limitations. Prompts were restricted, and the output often featured distracting artifacts. It's still a nifty way to generate a new wallpaper for your phone.

Availability: Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Close

8. Improved Face Unlock: Inching closer to FaceID

Face Unlock was available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Due to the lack of dedicated hardware, it wasn't rated for making payments or accessing apps. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro don't have facial hardware, but the AI and ML capabilities of the Tensor G3 chip allow for making payments and signing in to apps.

This feature can be turned off if you don't feel comfortable relying on AI algorithms to access secure information on your phone.

Availability: Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 is a phone powered by AI

While there's much to like about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro beyond their AI capabilities, it's hard to see how they would stand out without them. We recommend exploring all the aspects of the Pixel 8 to see what else it can do with and without AI.