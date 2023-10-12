The Google Pixel 8 is here, and if you're picking one up then it’s only natural to start perusing the online and physical marketplaces for accessories to round out your new phone’s place in your daily lineup. From the color you’ll choose for your Pixel 8 to third party additions like cases and power banks, there’s a lot to sift through, as is the case with any new phone.

The Google Pixel 7 arrived with great fanfare, and the Pixel 8 has raised the bar among affordable flagship models once more. Now that you’ve decided to pull the trigger on Google’s latest and greatest, these are the best accessories to help take it up another notch.