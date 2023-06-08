Google's Pixel 7a, the company's latest entry-level A-series phone, has arrived, boasting specs closer than ever to the flagship Pixel 7. This makes it an even better choice for folks looking for nearly everything a Pixel phone offers at a much more wallet-friendly price. In fact, it's among the best budget Android phones you can buy right now, edged out slightly by its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, only due to the much lower price of the older model.

Nevertheless, just because you're not investing in a premium flagship phone doesn't mean you should skimp on protection. Although the Pixel 7a has the plastic back of its A-series predecessor rather than the more fragile glass of Google's flagships, it's still prone to cracking when you inevitably drop it. Plus, the front glass is only Gorilla Glass 3, rather than the considerably tougher Gorilla Glass Victus used on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, making it a good idea to grab a screen protector, too. However, you'll find that many of these heavy-duty cases do a great job protecting your screen with extra-raised edges, and some even include built-in protectors of their own.