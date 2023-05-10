After years of the A-series packing the best value in Android — not to mention being some of the best Android phones you can buy, period — the Google Pixel 7a has arrived to bring us the last flagship features we've been waiting for. The screen is finally 90Hz capable — though you might want to leave it off for your battery — and it supports wireless charging! (Okay, it's only 5W wireless charging, but this is a big deal for a $500 phone.) While we may have to wait over a month for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, the Pixel 7a is available for purchase right now.

There are also a few early deals from both Google and the carriers, to help you get into the Pixel 7's prettier twin without spending a pretty penny.

Best Google Pixel 7a deals

Google Store

Google is pulling out all the stops with its Pixel 7a offer: a free set of Google Pixel Buds A-series — or $100 off the truly excellent Pixel Buds Pro — and a free limited edition case "while supplies last." The case in question is pretty nice, too: the Google Store x Case-Mater Limited Edition Pixel 7a Case is a clear case with a translucent dot-matrix pattern across the back, with Coral and pink dots on the top half and Sky blue dots on the bottom half. It's a nice design, and since it's Case-Mate rather than Google, this case should actually be worth a damn. Speaking of exclusive, the Coral 7a colorway is only available at Google Store.

Both AT&T and Verizon's carrier deals are available through the Google Store when you select an applicable color — anything but Coral for Verizon and only Charcoal for AT&T — which can help make up for the truly laughable trade-in offers for the Pixel 7a.

Amazon

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7a at the full $499; no current offers are available. The Pixel 7a listing does show the option for a phone and $50 gift card combo, but as that combo is currently full price at $549, it's not yet a deal. That the option exists at all gives us hope that this offer will be implemented in the near future.

AT&T

For customers on an eligible AT&T unlimited plan, you can get the Pixel 7a for $2 per month without having to trade in a phone. With this 3-year installation plan, you'll end up paying a whopping $72 for the Pixel 7a, so long as you stick with AT&T for the duration. That's $427 savings on a $499 phone and kind of amazing.

Best Buy

Trade-in is not currently being offered for the Pixel 7a, but given how lackluster Best Buy trade-ins have been for the Pixel 7 Pro and the Galaxy S23 series, that's probably for the best. Best Buy is offering a $50 Best Buy digital gift card with purchase, though, and Best Buy's carrier integrations are already in full swing, unlike Google Store.

Mint Mobile

Prepaid carrier Mint is already taking $100 off the Pixel 7a and giving you six months of free service when you buy the 7a with a 6-month or 12-month service plan.

T-Mobile

Like the Google Store, T-Mobile is offering a few pair of Google Pixel Buds A-series with purchase of a Pixel 7a, and you can get a free Pixel 7a if you add a new line to your current plan or trade in a device on the Go5G or go5G Plus plan.

Verizon

Select unlimited plans can get a free Pixel 7a on Verizon, and take 15% off cases through the end of the month — though you'll find better case prices in our best Pixel 7a cases guide. You can also get $20 off the 2nd gen Pixel Stand, but you shouldn't. The Pixel 7a is only 5W charging, so literally any old Qi charging stand will do; don't blow $60 on a dust magnet.