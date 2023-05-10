From thin to thick and heavy-duty, from basic black to technicolor treasure, these are the best Pixel 7a cases for the best budget Android phone .

After years of begging, Google has answered my prayers and given the Google Pixel 7a wireless charging and a 90Hz display to match its near-flagship performance. While that makes the 7a slightly more expensive, there's no excuse for skimping on the case you buy to protect it. After all, it'd be a real shame if anything happened to that fancier 6.1-inch screen.

Available in Black and Abyss Green, this slim-ish Pixel 7a case gives us the air cushions needed to protect against falls and the added grip to help ensure that drop protection is never tested. The diagonal hatching across the side bumpers makes it easy to keep the 7a firmly in hand while the triangular etching across the back is deep enough to provide protection while still staying shallow enough to support PopSockets and other stick-on accessories.

While I desperately hoped that i-Blason would give us some fun Cosmo Series color options to match the Pixel 7a's fun colors, at least its ArmorBox Lite gets the essentials right. Rather than using a front frame and plastic built-in protector, this kickstand case is easy to apply and instead comes with two sturdier tempered glass screen protectors.

Tudia's cases have provided protection without price gouging for everything from the latest flagships to background-destined budget phones. Its Pixel 7a case offers a wide lip around the cameras and the screen to ensure nothing scratches or shatters your new digital lifeline. The polycarbonate outer layer might not be quite as grippy as the Poetic Neon, but it's also not as lightly colored for a more understated look.

Perfectly walking the knife's edge between being too basic to look good and too textured to be comfortable, Ringke's Onyx offers up grip and light impact resistance while remaining subtle in style. The back's pattern offers grip without getting in the way of any PopSockets or grips you may use, while the sides use a more discerning dot-matrix grip pattern.

Cousin to the Caseology Skyfall, the Capella gives us a clear case that perfectly displays your Pixel 7a's color and iconic Pixel style while still adding grip. Most clear cases eschew any patterned grips to be as close to invisible as possible; however, the Caseology added micro-dot texturing to both side bumpers so that this sleek case won't slip out of your sweaty hands.

Once a dedicated, semi-awkward wallet case, the Ghostek Exec is now a seemingly standard heavy-duty case that comes with a nondescript detachable wallet and MagSafe support. While the Pixel 7a only supports 5W wireless charging, it's still nice to be able to use the alignment assistance of MagSafe — as well as the ability to swap out the wallet for a kickstand or grip as desired.

While the Spigen Ultra Hybrid also comes in two clear case versions, the ZeroOne is by far the most unique and appealing of the series. Emulating an internal teardown while sticking to a monochromatic palette and cleaner lines for the various modules and connectors, this graphic case is the Goldilocks of case sizes: it's not too thick to be bulky, but not so thin it can't take a beating. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid ZeroOne gets nerdy while staying classy.

Most clear cases are crystal clear and super-reflective — including the standard clear Ringke Fusion — but smooth, transparent surfaces tend to show every spec of dust, dried sweat, and dead skin. The Matte Clear version of the Fusion allows you to avoid this, but the more frosted matte glass back also lightly obscures details on the Pixel 7a's back. So you can get the simpler Clear case or the more refined Matte Clear.

Dbrand's Grip Case offers you the best of both worlds: you get the sturdy grip and careful corner cushions of a heavy-duty case and the customization of applying a new case skin when you get bored with your current design. For example, if you opt for TMNP (Teenage Mutant Ninja Pixels) it comes with four different camera bar skins, allowing your 7a to be any or all of your favorite pizza-loving turtles. The holographic Warzone and Acid also look sublime.

Case trends come and go, but the dual-layer hybrid never dies. While every manufacturer and their mother makes one, the Poetic Neon is my favorite for several reasons. For instance, grip pads and a rubberized accent ring make it easy to keep hold of without being a lint magnet, and bright, two-tone color schemes leave a bold impact that competitors from Spigen and OtterBox can't match.

Balancing protection and prestige for the Best Pixel 7a cases

It almost feels wrong to call the Poetic Neon a heavy-duty case because its style and sensibilities better align with more normal hybrid cases, but it's a well-protected case that will keep you covered for years to come. If you need something slimmer, the Ringke Fusion will flaunt your Pixel 7a's wonderfully bold colors while staying relatively thin, as will the opaque Spigen Liquid Air or Ringke Onyx.

Among the case features becoming more prevalent this year with the Pixel 7a, we now have consistent MagSafe options from Ghostek and Peak Design, with more still on the way. Peak Design offers a more refined air with the nylon canvas cover and extra accessory compatibility, but the Ghostek Exec's included wallet case and understated colorways offer excellent utility as well.

Speaking of utility, the i-Blason ArmorBox Lite guards the Pixel 7a's sides and back against scratches and slips, while the tempered glass screen protectors offer better impact resistance than flimsy films and plastic frames. If you don't opt for the ArmorBox, please be sure to grab a trusty Pixel 7a screen protector to keep that 90Hz screen intact.

If you're wondering why Google's first-party case isn't in here, that's because it is not worthy. Although slim and well-colored, the official Google Pixel 7a case is too slim to offer any real impact resistance, and if any dust or dirt gets inside, the case itself will scratch your phone by pressing any debris against it. If you're after a suitable clear case, both the Ringke Fusion and the Caseoogy Capella will have you better protected for less money. Want fun color combos? Go with the Poetic Neon for some lighter-colored fare.