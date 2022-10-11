One of the biggest advantages of wireless charging is convenience. You can just throw your phone on a pad or a stand when it needs to be juiced up and forget about struggling with a charging cable. And since Google’s brand-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones support this feature, a good wireless charger is all you need to get started.

While every single Qi-compatible wireless charger will top up both Pixel 7 phones, you'll require a Qi charger with Extended Power Profile (EPP) support for faster charging speeds. With the number of charging pads on the market and their ambiguous specifications, it can be tricky to pick a suitable one for your Pixel. So we have waded through the clutter to find the ten best EPP-supported Pixel 7 wireless chargers you can buy today.

Editors choice 1. Anker PowerWave Alloy Pad 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Anker PowerWave Alloy Pad has everything you need to fully charge your Pixel 7 quickly and wirelessly, including support for 15W charging and EPP. Its compact design doesn't take up much space, and the metal alloy body with a matte finish looks pleasing. Anker also claims the metal body helps the charger dissipate heat, which is helpful as there is no fan to cool the charger or the device. In other features, there's a non-slip pad on the top and a rubber ring on the bottom to ensure your phone stays in place when vibrating due to an incoming call or a notification. Plus, the charger uses a USB-C port to receive power from a wall adapter, and you get a USB-A to USB-C charging cable in the box. The only thing missing is a power brick, so you'll need a Quick Charge or USB Power Delivery wall adapter rated 25W or higher to start using this device. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: Up to 15W

Up to 15W Adapter included: No

No Input: 9V=2A/ 12V=2A/ 15V=1.6A Buy This Product Anker PowerWave Alloy Pad Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Premium pick 2. Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Amazon There is no faster way to charge the Pixel 7 phones wirelessly than with the company’s Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) charger. The inclusion of Google’s proprietary technology ensures that it can deliver up to 20W power to the Pixel 7 and up to 23W to the Pixel 7 Pro, the same rate you’ll get if you charge these phones wired. The built-in fan keeps your phone cool, thus making sure that it’s charging at top speeds. Plus, the stand design allows you to continue using your phone for video calls, etc., while it’s charging. You can also turn your phone into a digital photo frame when it’s on the Pixel Stand. Moreover, as the charger is Qi-certified, it’ll also work with other devices but not as fast as it does with Pixel 7 phones. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: Up to 23W

Up to 23W Adapter included: Yes Buy This Product Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Best value 3. Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you don’t want to spend a lot but still want the fastest possible charging on your Pixel 7 with a regular Qi EPP charger, then the Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand is your best bet. It costs just over $30 and includes a 24W Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter, so you won’t have to buy a power brick like you need to do with several other wireless chargers. Its stand-type design features two charging coils, allowing you to place your phone in landscape or portrait orientations while charging. You also get a two-year warranty on the charger and a $2,500 warranty on the connected equipment. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: Up to 15W

Up to 15W Adapter included: Yes Buy This Product Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand Shop at Amazon

4. Moshi Sette Q Multi-Device Wireless Charging Pad 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This Moshi wireless charging pad is a solid option if you need to charge two devices simultaneously. Although typically, most multi-device chargers have only one fast charging coil, that’s not the case with the Moshi Sette Q. Both of its charging coils can deliver up to 15W of power. Another highlight of the wireless charger is its textured fabric top that is soft to the touch and looks beautiful. Plus, there is a 5W USB-A wired charging port that you can use to top up a pair of earbuds or a smartwatch while your phone is charging wirelessly. So the Moshi is a great overall charger to get all your devices juiced up at the same time. Sadly, while Moshi bundles a 30W power brick with the Sette Q, it’s only enough to deliver 7.5W while simultaneously charging on both coils. If you want 15W from both coils, you’ll need to buy a 45W USB PD wall adapter separately. Our best USB PD chargers guide has several great options if you need recommendations. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: Up to 15W + Up to 15W

Up to 15W + Up to 15W Adapter included: Yes Buy This Product Moshi Sette Q Multi-Device Wireless Charging Pad Shop at Amazon

5. iOttie iON Wireless Duo 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Besides the Easy One Touch Wireless 2, iOttie also offers the iON Wireless Duo, which is an excellent option if you want to charge your Pixel Buds Pro, Sony WF-1000XM4, or any other Qi charging-capable wireless earbuds alongside the Pixel 7. It has two slots for charging: the primary slot (15W) with a stand-type form factor and two charging coils for charging in landscape and portrait, and the secondary slot (5W) in the form of a pad. The iON Wireless Duo looks pretty, and the fabric-wrapped stand is elegant. The company also bundles a wall adapter, making the charger a good value. But we would have liked it even more if the adapter had a USB Type-C port instead of a proprietary barrel-type connector. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: Up to 15W + Up to 5W

Up to 15W + Up to 5W Adapter included: Yes

Yes Input: 9V=2.66A Buy This Product iOttie iON Wireless Duo Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

6. StarTech.com 15W Qi Wireless Charging Stand 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Best known for connectivity accessories, StarTech.com offers a solid wireless charger that deserves to be on your shortlist. Thanks to the removable stand, this versatile charger can convert from a stand-style to a pad-style charger. You can also slide the charging pad up or down on the stand to adjust the height. Other features include support for up to 15W power output, EPP certification, and a bundled power brick. You will also be happy to know that it has a two-year warranty. The only downside is that StarTech.com uses a proprietary barrel-type plug in the power brick adapter instead of a more common USB-C port. Be warned: If the power brick stops working, you may have a hard time replacing it. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: Up to 15W

Up to 15W Adapter included: Yes

Yes Input: 12V=2A Buy This Product StarTech.com 15W Qi Wireless Charging Stand Shop at Amazon

7. mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ is another multi-device charging solution that provides excellent performance. It has two charging coils to top up two devices wirelessly, but you also get a USB-A port for wired charging. Unfortunately, the wired charging port tops at 7.5W, which is only suitable for low-power devices. However, the primary wireless charging coil in the stand can go up to 15W, and the second one does a not-too-shabby 10W. Additionally, mophie includes a removable Apple Watch charger adapter, which you can use to slot your or a family member’s charger for dock-like charging. There is a lot to like about the mophie charger, but like the StarTech.com charger mentioned above, mophie also uses a proprietary barrel-type port in the bundled wall adapter, making it harder to replace if the power brick stops working. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: Up to 15W + Up to 10W

Up to 15W + Up to 10W Adapter included: Yes Buy This Product mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ Shop at Amazon Shop at ZAGG

8. iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Many modern cars include a built-in wireless charger. But if yours doesn’t or if it has one that tops out at 5W, the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 is an excellent option. It is capable of delivering 10W charging to your Pixel and doubles as a car mount. You can choose from dash/windshield and AC vent/CD slot versions, depending on where you want to mount it. Plus, the mount securely holds your phone and is quite adjustable, allowing you to get the perfect positioning per your needs. In other features, the company includes a USB car adapter to power it, so you won’t have to buy one separately. Being Qi-certified, this iOttie wireless charger works with other wireless charging phones as long as they aren’t wider than 3.7 inches. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: up to 10W

up to 10W Adapter included: Yes

Yes Input: 5V=3A/ 9V=2A/ 12V=1.5A Buy This Product iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 Shop at Amazon

9. OtterBox Folding Wireless Fast Charging Stand 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Although stand-type wireless chargers offer some advantages over pad-type chargers, such as the ability to use the phone while charging for things like video calls, most aren’t very suitable for portability. But you won’t have that issue with this OtterBox charger as it can fold flat when required, which is helpful while packing it for travel. Also, the included friction hinge adjusts to any angle, allowing you to pick the best angle. In other highlights, OtterBox has included three coils in the charger — which means device placement will never be an issue for you. The charger is also rated for up to 15W output and supports EPP like our other recommendations. Additionally, the company bundles a 30W power supply and a USB-C to USB-C cable to make it usable right out of the box. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: Up to 15W

Up to 15W Adapter included: Yes

Yes Input: 5V=1.8A/ 9V=1.67A/ 12V=1.8A/ 15V=1.5A Buy This Product OtterBox Folding Wireless Fast Charging Stand Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

10. Native Union Classic Leather Wireless Charger 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Native Union Classic Leather Wireless Charger stands out from the crowd and is made for people who care about aesthetics. Its genuine Italian leather top screams premium, and the charger will look great on your desk or nightstand. What’s more, the beauty of the leather top will only improve over time as it develops a natural patina. Besides the premium appearance, the charger is sufficiently powered to fast charge your Pixel — it can deliver up to 10W of juice to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Additionally, the company bundles a USB-A to USB-C cable in a complementary colorway. However, there is no power brick in the box, so you’ll also need to buy an 18-20W wall adapter. Read More Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Speed: Up to 10W

Up to 10W Adapter included: No

No Input: 5V=2A/ 9V=1.67A Buy This Product Native Union Classic Leather Wireless Charger Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

Fast wireless charging on your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro

If you want to enjoy quick charging, you can’t pick just any wireless charger for your Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro. As mentioned, both phones require Qi EPP chargers for faster-charging speeds. Even though the phones can accept 12W of power from EPP chargers, the chargers rated for 12W or higher are your best bet. That’s why we recommend going for our editor’s pick – the Anker PowerWave Alloy Pad. It’s compact and can deliver up to 15W of power. In addition, its metal enclosure not only looks nice but also helps it disperse heat.

But if you are willing to spend a little more money, Google’s Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) can charge the Pixel 7 phones even faster because of the company’s proprietary technology included in the phone and the charger. You will get up to 20W wireless charging on the Pixel 7 and up to 23W on the Pro model. The Google charger is also aesthetically pleasing and looks premium.

In other notable chargers, the Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand is an excellent value pick. It costs just over $30 but can still deliver up to 15W charging and comes with a bundled power brick, which is not always the case with wireless chargers.

Finally, while the above Anker, Google, and Belkin chargers can only top up a single device, the Moshi Sette Q and the mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ are great for charging multiple devices simultaneously.

Whichever of these chargers you bring home, please keep a few things in mind if it doesn't immediately and perfectly match your expectations:

Mind your placement : The Pixel 7 needs to be properly aligned with the coils on your wireless charging pad or stand, so if you're not seeing the speeds boasted on the box, check that the Pixel 7 is centered on the coil.

: The Pixel 7 needs to be properly aligned with the coils on your wireless charging pad or stand, so if you're not seeing the speeds boasted on the box, check that the Pixel 7 is centered on the coil. Proper power adapters : Many wireless chargers are now compatible with USB-C Power Delivery and can be powered by the same excellent PPS chargers that you'd use to charge the Pixel 7 with a normal wired cable. However, some still demand Qualcomm QuickCharge, and you need to be mindful of how much current a pad requires, like the Moshi needing 45W to ensure both pads are properly powered.

: Many wireless chargers are now compatible with USB-C Power Delivery and can be powered by the same excellent PPS chargers that you'd use to charge the Pixel 7 with a normal wired cable. However, some still demand Qualcomm QuickCharge, and you need to be mindful of how much current a pad requires, like the Moshi needing 45W to ensure both pads are properly powered. A case of thickness: Most Pixel 7 cases will say they are compatible with wireless charging, but if your case is even just a little too thick — or if you have a PopSocket base adhered — it might be slowing your wireless charging experience or preventing it from happening at all. If the charger works with the case off, you might need to charge with the case off or do what our Commerce Editor Ara Wagoner does: swap to a thinner, PopSocket-less case at night.

For even more cool accessories for your new Pixel, check out our Pixel 7 accessories roundup.