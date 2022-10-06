The Pixel 7 features a beautiful, almost bezel-free 6.3-inch display. Unfortunately, even though Google has plastered it with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus, the display remains the most fragile part of the smartphone. An accidental bump or drop is bound to leave it bruised. So if you want the screen to keep looking as pretty as it was out of the box, a screen protector is a wise investment.

Fortunately for you, there are plenty of excellent options on the market. You can either go for the tempered glass protectors or choose PET/ TPU films. But we must note that tempered glass has several advantages over PET/ TPU films. For example, you get better scratch resistance, and the glass has a superior look and feel.

So, without further ado, here are our recommendations for the best Pixel 7 screen protectors.

Editors choice 1. Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster For Pixel 7 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster is one of the few Made for Google certified screen protectors, making it a solid choice to keep your Pixel 7 safe. This tempered glass protector is durable and rated for 9H hardness. As a result, you will get top-notch protection from scratches, scrapes, bumps, and even drops. Moreover, it covers the entire front of the screen, including the front shooter. So you also don’t have to worry about the selfie camera being scratched. While the GlasTR AlignMaster isn’t as effortless to install as the company’s EZ Fit protectors, the bundled alignment tool will help you apply the screen guard in no time. In other features, the GlasTR AlignMaster is case-friendly and has an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges. Read More Buy This Product Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster For Pixel 7 Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector For Pixel 7 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Whitestone Dome Glass is one of the more expensive screen protectors for the Pixel 7, but there is a reason for that. Its UV-curing system results in a better seal than traditional glass protectors and helps with the performance of the in-display fingerprint sensor. Sure, the slightly unusual installation freaks out most first-time buyers. Still, there are plenty of helpful installation tutorials online to guide you all the way, like the one from Whitestone. As long as you apply it correctly, it won’t disappoint you. Moreover, the $40 Whitestone Dome Glass kit for the Pixel 7 includes two screen protectors, so even if you mess up the installation for the first time, you have a spare to get it right the second go-round. Apart from being great for the in-display fingerprint sensor, the glass protector is equally good at keeping the screen safe from anything that may scar it. Another highlight of the Dome Glass protector is the included camera guard that will keep the rear camera bar safe from scratches, scrapes, and other scars that may hamper the look of the phone. Read More Buy This Product Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector For Pixel 7 Shop at Amazon Shop at Whitestone Dome

Best value 3. Supershieldz Tempered Glass For Pixel 7 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Supershieldz has made a name for itself by consistently producing high-quality screen protectors for phones, and this tempered glass protector for the Pixel 7 is no exception. Rated for 9H hardness, it’ll protect the screen from any blemishes, including scratches and scrapes. While the company doesn’t include an alignment tray like some other popular protectors, you get alignment stickers that will help you install the tempered glass without much fuss. Plus, the pack has three screen protectors, so even if you mess one up, you have spare to try again. At $10, it’s fantastic value and includes the oleophobic and hydrophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges and sweat marks. Read More Buy This Product Supershieldz Tempered Glass For Pixel 7 Shop at Amazon

4. AACL Screen Protector For Pixel 7 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Tempered glass films make the best screen protectors, and this one from AACL is an excellent option for the Pixel 7. Even though it costs just $10, it delivers a fantastic performance. In addition, its 9H hardness-rated glass can protect the phone’s display from cracks, scratches, scrapes, dents, and other blemishes. The AACL protector also shines on the installation front thanks to the bundled alignment frame that makes installation seamless, and you’ll be ready to use your phone in a matter of minutes. Like most high-quality screen protectors, it has exceptional clarity, and there won’t be any interference with the display’s touch response. The company has also included hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to reduce sweat and fingerprint marks. Keep in mind that as the tempered glass is case-friendly, it doesn’t offer the maximum coverage to avoid obstructing case usage. Lastly, you get three screen protectors in one pack, enough to last your phone’s lifetime. Read More Buy This Product AACL Screen Protector For Pixel 7 Shop at Amazon

5. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield For Pixel 7 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Made-in-the-USA ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is one of the most popular TPU-based screen protectors on the market. So if you want TPU film for the Pixel 7, there is no better option. Its two-pack includes two case-friendly TPU films that offer a perfect fit with the phone. The film is also scratch-resistant and includes anti-yellowing material to ensure it continues to provide exceptional clarity even after months of usage. One of the other major highlights of the MilitaryShield is its self-healing property, which helps the screen protector recover from minor blemishes over time. The company also promises a lifetime replacement warranty, so you can get free replacements if you have any issues with it. Read More Buy This Product ArmorSuit MilitaryShield For Pixel 7 Shop at Amazon

6. Ringke Dual Easy Film For Pixel 7 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Although tempered glass has apparent advantages, some people prefer PET films. If you are one of those people, it’s hard to go wrong with the Ringke Dual Easy Film. Available in a two-pack, it covers the front of the phone to keep it safe from mishaps. It has four layers for enhanced protection but can still maintain the clarity and touch response of the Pixel 7 screen. In other features, the Ringke screen protector has a case-friendly design, so it won’t interfere with any of the best Pixel 7 cases. You also get an easy-to-use alignment tool for convenient installation. Read More Buy This Product Ringke Dual Easy Film For Pixel 7 Shop at Amazon

7. JETech Screen Protector For Pixel 7 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you don’t want to spend too much on your Pixel 7 screen protector purchase, this tempered glass film from JETech is an excellent choice. It costs only $9, and you get three solid tempered glass protectors for your phone. Despite the low price, the company doesn’t skimp on the necessary features and bundles a frame to make the installation effortless. Like our other tempered glass recommendations, the JETech protector is 9H rated for hardness. So you won’t have to worry about scratches and other bruises on your display. The company also claims that it’ll work with the in-display fingerprint sensor as long as you enable the “Increase touch sensitivity option” in the display setting. You should do this with any screen protector for the best fingerprint sensor performance. Read More Buy This Product JETech Screen Protector For Pixel 7 Shop at Amazon

8. Tocol Screen Protector For Pixel 7 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This Tocol Screen Protector is another capable tempered glass option for the Pixel 7. It’ll keep the Pixel 7 display free from scratches, scrapes, and drops. It also doesn’t hinder the clarity or touch response of the display. Plus, the company has included an oleophobic coating to stop your fingerprint from ruining the look of the screen. You get three screen protectors in the pack, but the company also includes three camera guards to keep that striking camera bar free from scratches. Lastly, the installation process is smooth thanks to the bundled alignment frame, and you can use the company’s helpful installation video for detailed instructions. Read More Buy This Product Tocol Screen Protector For Pixel 7 Shop at Amazon

9. IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector For Pixel 7 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Glare can be very distracting. So if you often find yourself in high brightness environments, you’ll need the IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector to counter glare and enjoy your Pixel 7. It’s made from military-grade TPU film that’ll keep the beautiful Pixel 7 display free from any unfortunate scars and has an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges from ruining the display. In other features, the IQ Shield screen protector uses a wet installation method that helps with a perfect installation without any pesky bubbles. Like the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield, the IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector is also made in the USA and comes with a lifetime replacement warranty. Lastly, you get two screen protectors in one pack. Read More Buy This Product IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector For Pixel 7 Shop at Amazon

10. Skinomi TechSkin For Pixel 7 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon You’ll love this Skinomi screen protector if you’re into TPU films. It’ll protect the front of your phone from scratches, punctures, and minor dents. And thanks to the self-healing nature of TPU, Skinomi TechSkin can recover from minor abrasions over time. The screen protector uses a wet installation method that allows you to adjust until you get the perfect alignment. It’s also less susceptible to bubbles during the application process. In other features, the TechSkin has superb clarity and doesn’t impact the touch response of Pixel 7’s display. Moreover, the screen protector delivers excellent value at $9, and you get two TPU films in one pack. Read More Buy This Product Skinomi TechSkin For Pixel 7 Shop at Amazon

Save your precious Pixel 7 screen from damage

Accidents are an unfortunate reality of life, and you don’t know when your Pixel 7 will inevitably fall or when you will bump its screen into a table’s corner. So it’s a good idea to make a screen protector one of the first purchases after ordering the phone, followed by a good case. Both of these purchases will help the phone in good condition.

We really like Spigen’s tempered glass protector for the Pixel 7. It’s reasonably priced and will safeguard the display from any mishaps. The company also bundles a nifty alignment tool to ensure your installation goes smoothly. Plus, it’s Made for Google Pixel certified.

Our premium pick – the Whitestone Dome Glass – is perfect for people looking for the absolute best. The company has a reputation for producing some of the best tempered glass protectors on the market, and its Dome Glass screen protector for the Pixel 7 is no exception. It comes with the company’s liquid dispersion technology and UV-curing to help you get a perfect seal without bubbles.

SuperShieldz’s screen protector is another solid option if you want bang for the buck. Its $10 three-pack includes three solid tempered glass protectors rated for 9H hardness and comes with everything to facilitate an easy installation.