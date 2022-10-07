Google's latest flagship – the Pixel 7 Pro – is here, and it packs a vibrant 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, although the company has included Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display, it's still susceptible to damage. So if you want to keep your investment safe from pesky scratches and scrapes, a screen protector can help. And for complete peace of mind, don't forget to pick one of the best Pixel 7 Pro cases as well.

Remember, as the Pixel 7 Pro display features curved edges, the flexible TPU films are the most suitable screen protectors for maximum coverage. Some tempered glass protectors also work, but only if they have been perfectly engineered to match the curved edges and have proper adhesive to keep the edges stuck. So if you are opting for a tempered glass solution for your phone, it's a good idea to stick to the reputed brands.

Now with that critical detail out of the way, here are our handpicked recommendations for the best Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors.

Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector For Pixel 7 Pro

This Spigen screen protector is your best bet to safeguard the Pixel 7 Pro screen from scratches, dents, and other blemishes. It delivers edge-to-edge coverage and is still compatible with most cases. Moreover, the Spigen NeoFlex is a Made for Google accessory, so it's certified to work with the phone and its in-display fingerprint sensor. In other highlights, the screen protector uses a wet installation method to offer a bubble-free seal. So if this is your first time using a wet-install screen guard, you can watch the company's tutorial video for help. Lastly, the Spigen protector maintains the screen clarity and its touch response.

Whitestone Dome Glass For Pixel 7 Pro

The Whitestone Dome Glass is one of the few tempered glass protectors for the Pixel 7 Pro that is built keeping the curved edges in mind. So it fits perfectly and delivers a great experience. The installation is slightly tricky if it's your first time using a Whitestone Dome Glass. However, if you go through the company's video tutorial and other helpful guides on the internet, you'll have no trouble installing it. The company's liquid dispersion technology and UV-curing help the glass form a perfect seal with the display, which is very helpful in maintaining the touch response and the in-display fingerprint sensor's performance. Being tempered glass, the Whitestone screen protector is also great at scratch resistance and keeps the display safe from other blemishes.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass For Pixel 7 Pro

If you are looking for an affordable option to shield your Pixel 7 Pro, this SuperShieldz screen protector is worth considering. It's a solid tempered glass protector with curved sides to account for the curved edges of the phone's display. There is also hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to avoid sweat marks and fingerprint smudges. Additionally, the company makes the installation process easy by including alignment stripes, and you won't notice any delay in touch response or reduction in screen clarity after applying it. One thing to remember about the screen protector is that it features a black border, which everyone may not appreciate.

amFilm Elastic Skin For Pixel 7 Pro

amFilm has made a name for itself by producing some of the best value-for-money screen protectors for smartphones, so you can be confident that its Elastic Skin screen protector for the Pixel 7 Pro will deliver an excellent experience despite costing only $10. It's also a TPU film, like the Spigen NeoFlex, and thus it goes over the curved edges of Pixel's display and provides full coverage. One of the amFilm Elastic Skin's key features is the self-healing nature that helps it recover from minor abrasions over time. Speaking of abrasions, it'll also protect the display from all sorts of painful scars. Additionally, the installation is easy thanks to the included alignment tool, and you get two screen protectors in each pack.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield For Pixel 7 Pro

The made-in-the-USA ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is one of the most affordable, high-quality screen protectors for Google's newest flagship. Its flexible TPU material provides full coverage and protects the display from any bruises. You'll also be happy to know that, like other TPU films, it can heal from minor scratches to retain its clear look. Additionally, the company offers a lifetime replacement warranty, so if the screen protector gets scratched or damaged, you are eligible for a free replacement. The installation is easy, and the company bundles everything you need for it, including instructions on how to do a wet install.

AACL Screen Protector For Pixel 7 Pro

Apart from Whitestone, AACL is another manufacturer that has opted for UV-curing to ensure its screen protector gets a perfect seal with Pixel 7 Pro's OLED display. This will certainly help the screen guard deliver a robust touch response and in-display fingerprint sensor compatibility. However, the one difference between AACL and Whitestone's protectors is the dry installation of the AACL TPU film, so it's considerably easier to apply. At 0.18mm, the AACL protector is also quite thin. As a result, you won't even notice that it's there. Other features include full coverage of the display and a precise cutout for the selfie shooter.

Ringke Dual Easy Film For Pixel 7 Pro

Ringke is a popular brand in the mobile accessories space and is known for its high-quality smartphone cases and screen protectors. So its Dual Easy Film deserves to be on your shortlist of Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors. Made of elastomeric polyurethane (EPU) material, it's extremely thin but durable enough to protect the display from scratches, scrapes, and minor dents while maintaining clarity and touch response. It also possesses self-healing properties, like the TPU protectors, and can recover from minor blemishes. Additionally, the Dual Easy Film is coated with oleophobic material to avoid turning into a fingerprint magnet and is compatible with most cases.

JETech Screen Protector For Pixel 7 Pro

JETech is another screen protector manufacturer that's releasing a TPU film for the Pixel 7 Pro, instead of a tempered glass protector, given the display's curved edges. This ultra-thin film, although not as scratch-resistant as tempered glass, will protect the screen from scratches or abrasions. It also supports the in-display fingerprint sensor and is compatible with phone cases. Another highlight of JETech's offering is the included camera protector, which is made of tempered glass. This camera protector will keep that wide camera bump on the back of the Pixel 7 Pro free from blemishes that may ruin its look.

IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector For Pixel 7 Pro

If you aren't a fan of glossy screens, this matte screen protector from IQ Shield is made for you. It reduces glare and keeps fingerprint smudges away. And, of course, it'll also protect your screen from scratches, scrapes, and other abrasions. Moreover, being made out of a flexible TPU film, the IQ Shield protector will also play nice with the Pixel 7 Pro display's curved edges. Like the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield, it's made in the USA and comes with a lifetime replacement warranty. Lastly, installation is effortless, and you get two screen protectors in place. So even if you mess up the installation the first time, you have a spare to get it right the second time.

Enhance Pixel 7 Pro's defenses with a screen protector

Being a Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro is getting a lot of love from accessory manufacturers. So there is no shortage of high-quality screen protectors. We are particularly impressed by Spigen's NeoFlex. As it's Made for Google certified, it's fully compatible with the phone, and you don't have to worry about the in-display fingerprint sensor or fitting issues. Plus, of course, it'll keep the screen safe from any blemishes.

But if you want a tempered glass protector, it's hard to wrong with Whitestone Dome Glass. It may be priced higher than other screen protectors, but its UV-curing and liquid dispersion technology ensures it gets a perfect seal with the display. It's also durable and will keep the screen protected.

Value-conscious buyers will enjoy SuperShield's screen protector, which is also tempered glass and accounts for the curved edges of the Pixel 7 Pro screen. In other features, it has an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges, and it doesn't hamper the screen's touch response.

For even more excellent accessories for your phone, check out our handy guide on the best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro accessories.