The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro might not mark a radical design change like the Pixel 6, but that's probably a good thing. The Pixel 6 marked the adoption of a distinct visual style by Google, along with exciting features like the Tensor chip. Acknowledging its strengths, Google has stuck by these choices, making this year's iteration a distinct upgrade from last year's model.

Just like Android 13, the Pixel 7's focus on improvements over new features means there isn't anything that's surprised us yet. However, plenty of new features still make the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro the most anticipated phones of the year.

1. The Google Pixel 7 has 4K capable front-facing cameras

Pixel phones have been renowned for their photography (mainly thanks to Google's fantastic image processing software). This software may be why Google hasn't felt the need to change the 50MP f/1.85 GN1 primary and 12.5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lenses found on the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6.

However, the front-facing camera is identical to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Capable of 4K videos at 60FPS, it's sure to fulfill all your selfie dreams. (Maybe you've jumped on the BeReal bandwagon?)

2. Yes, there's Macro Focus and Super Res Zoom on the Google Pixel 7

On the software side, two new features greatly expand the Pixel 7's camera's capabilities. Both phones come with Super Res Zoom, up to 8x on the Pixel 7 and 30x on the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pro also comes with Macro Focus, allowing you to capture a subject between one and two inches away. Overall, the Pixel 7 phones will offer the same fantastic camera experience we have come to expect, with some powerful additions.

The Pixel 7 lineup sports the faster and smarter Tensor G2 chip

The Tensor G2 promises a mild performance boost over the previous generation, but that's not what we're excited about. The Tensor chip inside the Pixel 6 phones powers Google's machine learning tools, allowing the phone to translate languages in real time to operate and make complicated camera tricks accessible for anyone.

The G2 is behind the Super Res Zoom feature on the Pixel 7 phones and additional tools like Cinematic Blur and Face Unblur. Google said at I/O that the chip would drive advancements in speech, photography, video, and security. We can expect new Tensor-powered features to come later this year.

You get face unlock and fingerprint unlock on the new Pixel flagships

Face Unlock was a feature on the Pixel 4, but it was dropped on later models. The return of this feature on the Pixel 7 is nice to see, and thankfully it doesn't come at the cost of Fingerprint Unlock.

Many of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's fingerprint scanner's bugs have been ironed out over the last year, but they're still not perfect. We'll have to wait and see how the Pixel 7's scanners perform, but we're grateful to see an alternate method of unlocking your phone.

This is an expected feature, but it's still one of the best things about Pixel phones. They receive Android updates before any other device, so the Pixel 7 will be first in line for any future Android updates.

You'll be able to play with the best features of Android 13 from the moment you start your Pixel 7. Google guarantees up to five years of security updates, too, so the Pixel 7 is a fine choice if you're looking for a phone that will last.

Thinking of getting a Google Pixel 7?

Alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro comes the Pixel Watch, Google's first attempt at creating a smartwatch from scratch. If it seems tempting, but you can't justify the price, preordering the Pixel 7 Pro will net you one for free.