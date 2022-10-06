From the heaviest of heavy-duty cases to the lightest, cleared cases to show off that lovely lemongrass color, these are the best Pixel 7 cases you can buy right now.

Just as the Google Pixel 7 is a series of small refinements after last year's overwhelming overhaul, Pixel 7 cases needed very few improvements over its Pixel 6 predecessors . After adapting to last year's Cylon of a camera bar, these cases better know how to handle and minimize that thickness into more robust air cushioning or a more textured profile.

Teloxy's clear case aims to keep your Pixel 7 as slim as it can while still adding grip and scratch protection. The lip provides around the screen, and the camera bar is as slim as the rest of the case. It's still enough to help your phone avoid scuffs and avoid bulking up your phone in your pocket. Despite the minimal design, you can still easily see the air-cushioned corners for a little impact resistance.

When your phone is already as big as the Pixel 7 and can already hold your digital wallet, adding your physical one to it just makes sense. This vegan leather folio has three card slots alongside the normal cash flap, plus grommeted anchor points for a phone strap at the top and bottom of the hinge for a little added prop protection. The triangular pattern across the front of the folio looks sharp without being too flashy, and the six colors all look well-dyed.

Tudia's Merge Series is back to its classic design after experimenting with a new design for its Pixel 6a offerings, and we're happy for the return to form. Now available in six colors — including the classic Rose Gold and a newer Hunter Green — this case may be old-school, but it gets the job done without any muss, fuss, or fractured glass.

Using a very similar design to the Poetic Neon that we adored so much for the Galaxy S22, this Pixel 7 case is a simple dual-layer case that comes in 7 two-tone color combos. Designed to add ample guards around the camera bar and the screen to help you avoid shatters and scratches, RMCOR also goes one step further by bundling a tempered glass screen protector and camera lens protector in the box with the case.

While the Pixel 7 isn't as ginormous as the Pro, it can still be a pain to hold it up the whole time you're on a video call or watching a video. Kickstand cases like the Poetic Revolution give your hands a break while better utilizing the space already required for a robust rugged Pixel 7 case. Dust flaps at the bottom of the case will also keep debris out of your USB-C port if you do a lot of yard work with your phone in your pocket.

If you're getting the Lemongrass colorway, a clear Pixel 7 case is the only way to go. Ringke's Fusion series isn't as rugged or intrusive as the Fusion-X, but it gives us more structure and better showcases the Pixel 7's design than Spigen's Ultra Hybrid or Google's first-party cases. While I prefer Matte Clear for a less smudge-prone look, this crystal Clear version will better display your phone's design.

This Pixel 7 case's mesmerizing rear texture may be famous, but the bumper texture is far more alluring. Wide, well-refined grip pads across the sides of this phone have finally achieved goldilocks status: they're not so tight that they feel abrasive, and they're not too subtle to provide ample grip. Color selection is a bit varied this year, but the early favorites are the Burgundy and an Ash Gray that should give the Lemongrass Pixel 7 a more Hazel appeal.

While beefy, macho cases may be the norm, one of the last decade's most dependable drop-resistant case series is the i-Blason Cosmo Series. Drop tested up to 10 feet, these dual-layer cases come in three classic marbled colorways at launch, and more designs are in the works, like the Butterfly design its Pixel 6a case got. I'm partial to the purple, but Pink Marble is the tried and true classic.

If you and your clumsy butterfingers need more security for your precious Pixel 7, Incipio's Duo offers up to 12-foot impact resistance. Staying subtle and relatively slim — unlike the macho tanks that dominate this category — the Duo still feels as solid and sturdy in the hand while being easy to hold for longer periods. Available in black or red, this Pixel 7 case will keep you covered for years to come.

We've seen Midnight Green Liquid Air models for the Pixel 6a and the Galaxy S22 series this year; finally, Pixel 7 owners are getting Spigen's best case in glorious Navy Blue! The triangular pattern here feels soft while still providing good purchase for your fingers or palm, while air cushioning inside keeps everything safe and shatter-free after smaller drops and dings.

How to pick the best Pixel 7 case for you

There are legions of cases out there, but your Google Pixel 7 can only wear one at a time. While the instinct to show off your shiny new flagship is strong, I recommend you fight it — at least until you can get a Pixel 7 screen protector installed to protect that 6.3-inch screen. Slimmer clear cases like the Ringke Fusion and Teloxy allow you to showcase that oh-so-interesting Lemongrass colorway, but they also can't have as robust air cushioning or impact resistance without obscuring the design. That's why Casetify adds the outer bumpers to its Ultra Impact and Bounce cases.

If you don't need much protection, that's fine, but most of us do because Murphy's Law is especially cruel to technology; all it takes is one bad bounce. The Incipio Duo and i-Blason Cosmo Series are drop tested to over 10 feet, meaning they should be able to withstand a couple of drops whether you drop them from chest height, head height, or (potentially) even off your second-floor balcony. Incipio aims not to draw the eye with its more subdued Duo design, but i-Blason is all about catching eyes with the Cosmo Series' swirly marble mosaics. You also get the benefit of a built-in screen protector with the Cosmo.

If you don't want bulk but still want a little cushioning, Spigen's Liquid Air and Caseology's Parallax offer that up in spades. I prefer the Parallax for the extra grip across the sides, but the Liquid Air essentially erases the Pixel 7's camera bump, making it a sleeker, smoother experience while still being easy to grip.