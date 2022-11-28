Whether you bought one at launch or snagged your shiny new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro sometime between Black Friday and today, it would be prudent to protect your Pixel. Cases aren't just good for keeping your phone safe from sinister scratches and scuffs; some cases look downright stylish while doing it. If you want to save some green at the same time, there are plenty of fantastic Cyber Monday deals, Pixel cases included. Whether you want full-blown fashion accessories, or something more spartan, plenty of the best Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases also happen to have some of the best discounts.

Caseology Athlex

While the ultra-grippy rubberized finish, subtle accents of color, and drop protection of the Caseology Athlex already make it hard to pass up, it's even more tempting now that it's on sale. While it didn't break the bank before, bringing the price down from $27 to $18 will save you enough to buy a few coffees.

Caseology Athlex (Google Pixel 7) $18 $27 Save $9 The Caseology Athlex may look similar to the Nano Pop, but what looks like subtle differences are actually significant. Rather than a smooth silicone exterior, it has a grippier rubberized finish and a chamfered finger rest on the back. For anyone with my fashion sensibilities, you'll probably appreciate the Athlex's black with a subtle pop of color for just a hint of eye-catching contrast. $18 at Amazon

Tudia Merge Series DualShield

The Tudia Merge Series DualShield case was already one of the most affordable cases you could get for the Pixel 7 lineup, so it's a bit surprising to see any discount on it at all. There's only so low you can push a price, especially on a case as sturdy as this. If you were on the fence about picking it up before, the drop from $16 to $14 might be the nudge you needed. Even if you already have another case on the way, this excellent two-layer case is solidly in impulse purchase territory.

Source: Tudia Tudia Merge Series DualShield For Pixel 7 $14 $16 Save $2 With military-grade protection, the Tudia Merge is the best dual-layer protective case to safeguard your Pixel 7. And if you grab it this Cyber Monday, you can save yourself a couple of bucks. $14 at Amazon

Casetify Impact Series

Casetify has made quite a name for itself by producing cases that are as tough as they are good-looking. Its Impact Series is especially sturdy, and with hundreds of designs and even custom options to choose from, you're sure to find something to fit your style just as well as the case will fit your phone. Casetify's sale isn't as straightforward as others this Cyber Monday, but it can work out in your favor if you pick up a case or two as gifts for others -- or yourself; we won't judge.

Normally, Casetify's Impact Series cases are $52 for the Pixel 7 and $58 for the 7 Pro, but they're 15% off when you buy one, 25% off for 2, and 30% off with 3 or more. While getting 15% off of either of those prices is alright, buying two or three quickly makes this a fantastic deal, especially if you still have a few gifts left to buy anyway.

Source: Casetify Casetify Impact Series for Pixel 7 Get a variety of fun Casetify designs for as low as $52. However, the sales don't stop there; the more cases you buy, this Cyber Monday, the better the deal. Save 15% for one, 25% for two, and 30% for three. Sale price varies on Casetify

Evunnbc Slim Fit

The Evunnbc Slim Fit case was already one of our favorite cases for the Pixel 7 Pro, and the price slash it got for Cyber Monday is borderline unbelievable. Bumper cases are great for adding a bit of extra grip to your glass sandwich and giving the screen and camera a bit of clearance when you lay your phone down, and you can get that peace of mind for practically pocket change today. At just a smidge over $8, I'd much rather have this bumper case than Twitter Blue for a month.

Source: Amazon Evunnbc Slim Fit For Pixel 7 Pro $8 $21 Save $13 Keep your Pixel 7 Pro scratch-free without the bulk with this Slim-Fit case from Evunnbc. If the everyday price is a little rich for your blood, you can grab one this Cyber Monday for $13 off. $8 at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air

The Spigen Liquid Air was our staff pick case for both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and for good reason. With the triangle pattern on the back adding just as much flair as it does grip, combined with just how well this shade of navy compliments all three available camera bump colors, it's one of the best-looking silicone cases available for the Pixel 7 lineup. Cyber Monday knocks the price down from $20 to $16, or just $15 if you're willing to get it in black, but I think it's worth dropping the extra buck for a bit more color.

Source: Spigen Spigen Liquid Air For Pixel 7 Pro $16 $20 Save $4 Available in multiple fun colors, the Spigen Liquid Air is a perfect protection companion for your Google Pixel 7 Pro. If you had your eye on a case, now's the perfect time to grab one. $16 at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop

The Nano Pop case from Caseology is a striking two-tone case with military-grade drop protection. While that stylish appearance usually comes at a bit of a premium, the $10 discount on the Nano Pop puts it in competition against cases that offer worse protection and looks. At just $17, it's well worth the money, especially since it's protecting the device you probably use to run your entire life. While I'm partial to the yellow on navy color combo, it's also available in green on green, and gray on black if you're afraid of standing out.

Source: Caseology Caseology Nano Pop For Pixel 7 Pro $17 $27 Save $10 While it doesn't have much in the way of different colorways, the Nano Pop offers a secure grip and subtle texture perfect for keeping hold of your Pixel 7 Pro. Plus, at $10 off, it's pretty much a steal. $17 at Amazon

If you saved a pretty penny purchasing your Pixel, you've definitely got plenty of options to keep that savings momentum rolling. Almost every case here was already locked in as one of the best options available for the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, and price drops on all of them certainly haven't made them less appealing.

With prices this reasonable, you don't even have to decide on just one. Now that you have your new Pixel swaddled in a stunning new case, you might want to check out the best audio deals this Cyber Monday and get a new pair of earbuds with all the money you saved when you bought your Pixel 7.