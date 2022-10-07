Get the most out of your new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro with these nifty accessories

As feature-packed as Google's Pixel 7 phones are out of the box, you can use accessories to improve the experience of owning them even further. Depending on which add-on you pick, you can use it to protect your phone, charge it quickly, or even grip it better.

You'll find plenty of compatible accessories for both phones on the market, including high-quality wireless earbuds and fast-charging power bricks. But we have handpicked the ones that truly complement the phone and are great at what they do.

Our selection includes everything from a case to keep your brand-new Pixel safe to a phone holder to make it easy to attend Google Meet video calls, and everything in between.

The Tudia Merge is a no-nonsense protective case for the Pixel 7. It will safeguard your new phone from scratches, bumps, scrapes, and drops. You'll also be happy to know that it meets the military-grade drop test standards and can withstand over 25 drops from four feet. This is possible thanks to the case's dual-layer design that includes a TPU sleeve to absorb shock and a hard polycarbonate back to take on the rest. To make things even better, Tudia has added a matte finish on the back to reduce fingerprint smudges, and the non-slip textured ridges on the sides improve the case's grip. You also get raised edges on the front and around the camera bar. Lastly, the Tudia Merge comes in six colors and all colors, except the Matte Black, carry an exciting dual-tone design. Specifications Material: Thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate

Thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

If you want to pair the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro with premium wireless earbuds, it's hard to go wrong with the Sony WF-1000XM4. They deliver industry-leading active noise cancelation, top-notch sound quality, and impressive battery life. In addition, the earbuds have one of the best, if not the best, balance of features and performance on the market. The Sony earbuds are also comfortable to wear, and the included memory foam ear tips offer an excellent fit and noise isolation. Plus, the charging case is compact and keeps the earbuds in place when you aren't using them. In other features, you get wired and wireless charging, IPX4 splash resistance, Google Assistant or Alexa, and LDAC codec support. The voice call quality has noticeably improved from the WF-1000XM3 and is pretty decent, but you can find better options like Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro if that's your primary concern. Lastly, the Fast Pair support will allow you to get these working with your Pixel phone in no time. Specifications Battery Life: 8 hours (24 with case)

8 hours (24 with case) Noise Cancellation: Active

Active Mono Listening: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 IP rating: IPX4

IPX4 Waterproof: No (water resistant only)

No (water resistant only) Charging: USB-C, Wireless charging

This Baseus car charger will be an excellent companion to your Pixel 7 series phone if you are looking for fast charging in your car. Thanks to the support for USB Power Delivery (USB PD) and PPS, the car charger can deliver up to 65W power through its USB-C port, which is more than enough to juice up the Pixel 7 or the 7 Pro at their top speed. Plus, you can even charge your laptop with it, given that it supports USB PD. Apart from the Type-C port, there is a USB-A port on board that you can use to charge another phone or an accessory like wireless earbuds or a power bank. The Type-A port can deliver up to 18W of power. The aluminum alloy body of the Baseus charger is durable and remains firmly in place in your car's 12V interface or a cigarette lighter port. Specifications Input: 12V/24V

12V/24V Maximum Power: 65W

65W Cable included: No

Featuring Case-Mate's Tough Clear case and a tempered glass screen protector, this bundle is perfect for anyone looking to add 360-degree protection to their Pixel 7 Pro. The Tough Clear case is known for offering top-notch drop protection while allowing you to flaunt the design of your phone. It has reinforced corners and can withstand drops from as high as 10 feet. You also get raised edges, easy access to ports and buttons, anti-yellowing treatment, and full compatibility with wireless chargers. The tempered glass is rated for 9H hardness and will keep the 6.7-inch OLED screen safe from scratches, scrapes, and other mishaps. It's also easy to install thanks to the included installation tools and doesn't impact the clarity or touch response of the display. Specifications Material: Thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate

Thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: Yes

If you are looking for a power brick to charge your brand-new Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro, the Baseus 65W 3-Ports USB-C Wall Charger is a solid option. It's fully compatible with the Pixel phones thanks to the support for USB PD and PPS fast charging standards. Plus, the charger features three USB ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously, including USB PD laptops. Out of the three USB ports on the power brick, both USB-C ports can deliver up to 65W of power when used individually, whereas the USB-A port can offer up to 60W. But if you use all three simultaneously, only the top USB-C port will push up to 45W; the other two ports will be limited to 15W. In addition to USB PD and PPS, the Baseus charger is compatible with the Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging standard. Specifications Input: 100-240V, 50/60Hz

100-240V, 50/60Hz Maximum Power: 65W

65W Cable included: Yes

The Pixel 7's beautiful OLED screen is easily one of the most delicate parts of the phone. So it's a good idea to pick a good screen protector to ensure it remains safe. We recommend going for the AACL Screen Protector. Its high-quality tempered glass will protect Pixel 7's screen from scratches, scrapes, and other blemishes. It also comes with an alignment tool to facilitate easy installation, and its case-friendly design won't interfere with whichever case you put on your phone. In other features, it delivers excellent clarity, and there is no change in the screen's touch response. Lastly, you get three screen protectors in one pack, enough to last the phone's lifetime.

Wireless chargers are one of the most convenient ways to top up your phone's battery, and if you want to enjoy this feature on your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, Google's Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) is your best bet. It's the only wireless charger that can deliver over 20W charging to your phone. The most you'll reach with a third-party charger is 12W. In addition to fast wireless charging, the Pixel Stand also includes functions that aren't available on third-party chargers. For example, while charging on the stand, you can set up your phone to display photos from your Google Photos album. There are some bedside-specific features as well, such as a sunrise alarm and automatic triggering of do-not-disturb mode when you put your phone for charging. Google has also packed a fan inside to keep the charger and the device cool. In other features, as the Pixel Stand supports Qi charging, you can use it to top up other compatible devices at up to 15W speed. Lastly, when you buy the Pixel Stand, the company bundles a 30W USB-C power brick, which you can use for wired charging when needed. But otherwise, it's required to power the wireless charger. Specifications Qi-Certified: Yes

Yes Color: White

White Speed: Up to 23W

Anker is known for making quality mobile accessories, and this fast charging-compatible USB-C cable is no exception. It's an excellent option if you want another charging cable for your Pixel or are looking to replace the one bundled with the phone. Available in three and six feet sizes, the cord is long enough for regular usage and supports up to 100W of power delivery, which is more than enough for your new Pixel. One of the highlights of the Anker 643 cable is its soft touch finish that feels great in hand. And despite this finish, it's a very durable cable. The company claims it can withstand around 25,000 bends without breaking. Even better, the cable is available in seven exciting colors, allowing you to pick a color that's more your style and not the usual black or white. Finally, you get a silicone tie with the cable for easy storage and transportation. Specifications Length: 3ft/ 6ft

3ft/ 6ft Data Transfer Rate: 480Mbps

480Mbps Charging Rate: 100W

Accessorize your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro

Accessories are great at bringing the best out of a smartphone. And fortunately for you, the new Pixel 7 series phones have got plenty of them. You can get everything from a wireless charger to a phone grip for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

Our editor's pick – the Tudia DualShield – is an excellent case for the Pixel 7. Thanks to its dual-layer design, it'll keep the phone safe from day-to-day accidents. It's also priced reasonably and comes in six exciting colors. If you want even more case options, don't forget to check our best Pixel 7 cases guide.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is almost a no-brainer if you want a premium pair of true wireless earbuds. It has everything from excellent sound quality to industry-leading noise cancelation to great battery life. Moreover, pairing with the Pixel phones is easy because of the included Google Fast Pair support.

Finally, the Baseus 65W 3-Ports Fast PD Power Adapter is a fantastic value at under $30. It can charge your Pixel phone at top speed and is even good for juicing up a USB PD laptop, including the best Chromebooks. You also get two USB ports for simultaneous charging for two devices.