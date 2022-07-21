amFilm has quickly made a name for itself by offering premium quality screen protectors at affordable prices. The company's tempered glass screen protector for the Google Pixel 6a is no exception. It's a solid option to safeguard your phone's screen. Moreover, you get a camera lens protector with the screen protector to keep that camera bar free from scratches.

The screen protector promises superb clarity and touchscreen sensitivity. That said, enabling the "Increase touch sensitivity" option in the Pixel 6a's settings is a good idea while using any screen protector to avoid issues.

Unfortunately, amFilm doesn't include an installation tool in the box. But the installation handles on the tempered glass protector should make it easy to apply it. You get three screen protectors and two camera lens protectors in the pack, which should be enough to last the phone's lifetime.

