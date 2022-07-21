- 9.50/10 1. Editors choice: amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a
- 9.00/10 2. Premium pick: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite for Google Pixel 6a
- 8.50/10 3. Best value: IQ Shield Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a
- 8.50/10 4. Caseology Snap Fit for Google Pixel 6a
- 8.00/10 5. Supershieldz Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a
- 8.00/10 6. Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster for Google Pixel 6a
- 7.50/10 7. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield for Google Pixel 6a
- 7.50/10 8. TOCOL Screen & Lens Protector for Google Pixel 6a
- 7.50/10 9. Skinomi MatteSkin for Google Pixel 6a
Do you have a Google Pixel 6a on the way? It's a good idea to order a screen protector to safeguard that precious 6.1-inch OLED screen. Although Google has included Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a good screen protector will guard the display against scratches, scuff marks, and other minor damage. Tempered glass screen protectors also have the ability to absorb the impact of a fall, shattering the screen protector instead of the phone's actual screen.
You will primarily find tempered glass and TPU film screen protectors for the Pixel 6a on the market. And we have picked the best of both to help you get what you prefer.
1. amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a
amFilm has quickly made a name for itself by offering premium quality screen protectors at affordable prices. The company's tempered glass screen protector for the Google Pixel 6a is no exception. It's a solid option to safeguard your phone's screen. Moreover, you get a camera lens protector with the screen protector to keep that camera bar free from scratches.
The screen protector promises superb clarity and touchscreen sensitivity. That said, enabling the "Increase touch sensitivity" option in the Pixel 6a's settings is a good idea while using any screen protector to avoid issues.
Unfortunately, amFilm doesn't include an installation tool in the box. But the installation handles on the tempered glass protector should make it easy to apply it. You get three screen protectors and two camera lens protectors in the pack, which should be enough to last the phone's lifetime.
2. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite for Google Pixel 6a
If you are willing to spend for a top-of-the-line tempered glass protector, you can't go wrong with the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite. The company claims it's five times stronger than regular tempered glass and features reinforced edges to prevent chipping and cracks. Additionally, it works great with the in-display fingerprint sensor, something that Google has also acknowledged by recommending InvisibleShield protectors for Pixel 6-series phones.
The installation process is seamless, thanks to bundled EZ Apply Tray. Lastly, the Glass Elite comes with ZAGG's limited lifetime warranty that promises replacement in the case of wear or tear.
3. IQ Shield Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a
You will love the IQ Shield screen protector if you prefer TPU film protectors over tempered glass. This TPU film will protect your phone's screen from scratches and other cosmetic damage without bulking up the front of your phone. It also comes with a camera lens protector to safeguard the camera bump.
In other features, the screen protector has self-healing properties and will revert to its original state from minor scratches and dents. Lastly, you will get two screen guards in the pack and a lifetime replacement warranty if you ever need to change the protector.
Caseology is primarily known for its cases, but it also makes excellent, case-friendly tempered glass screen protectors. The Snap Fit tempered glass protector will keep scratches and scuff marks at bay while providing fantastic clarity and touch response.
The company's bundled installation kit makes applying the screen protector a breeze, which is essential because you only get one protector in the pack. In other details, the Snap Fit features a black border to match the black bezels on the screen and provide a more immersive experience. However, that black border can be a double-edged sword — if you don't get the installation lined up perfectly, it might cover and black out a few pixels at the edges of the screen. The installation frame makes that harder to do, but it's worth mentioning.
This Supershieldz Glass Screen Protector is another capable tempered glass option for those looking for something affordable. You get three tempered glass protectors in the pack, but there is no camera lens guard, unlike some of our other recommendations. Considering how much thinner the camera bump is this go around, camera lens protectors aren't quite as crucial for the Pixel 6a, so I much prefer Supershieldz giving us a third screen protector rather than lens guards.
The screen protector has 2.5D rounded edges for a comfortable experience. Additionally, you get top-notch clarity, scratch resistance, and excellent touch sensitivity. Supershieldz keeps its packaging impressively thin and easy to store, but that also means that rather than an installation frame, you'll be using a pocketbook-style installation. It's a relatively simple method, but it's a bit easier to misalign the glass ton accident. Just take things slow and watch how much slack you see on the stickers that act as the "spine."
Spigen's GlasTR AlignMaster tempered glass protectors are known to provide fantastic clarity, touch response, and scratch resistance. In addition, Spigen's installation kit makes it super easy to apply the screen protector as it's one of the better installation tools on the market.
In terms of looks, the Spigen glass protector is essentially a thin slab of glass with a black border, similar to the Caseology protector. There are no cut-outs, and the screen guard covers the entire front of the phone.
Another highlight of the Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster is its low-cost replacement program. If you ruin the protector while applying it, scratch it, or break it within one year of purchase, you can get a replacement for 50% off.
If you are looking for a matte screen protector to reduce glare, the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is an American-made match for you. Made from TPU material, this is a film-type screen protector, not tempered glass. So you get self-healing support, which helps the screen protector recover from minor scratches and scuff marks over time.
Other features are in line with other screen guards on the market. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield has a perfect fit and excellent touch response. The company also offers a lifetime replacement warranty for everything from damage to installation issues.
High-quality tempered glass protectors don't have to be expensive, and the TOCOL Screen & Lens Protector proves this. It's a solid screen protector for the Pixel 6a that costs less than $10. And even with such a low price tag, you get three screen protectors and three camera lens guards in the pack.
The company also bundles an installation tool, making the process painless. Additionally, TOCOL promises great touchscreen sensitivity and excellent clarity, though, as always, you'll want to turn up touch sensitivity and re-enroll fingerprints after you install it.
Skinomi MatteSkin shares pretty much all of its feature set with the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield. It has a matte finish to combat glare in bright environments, self-healing properties to deal with minor scratch marks, and a lifetime replacement warranty. Plus, it can resist scratches, scuff marks, scrapes, and more.
The MatteSkin is also easy to install and comes with camera lens protectors to safeguard the rear camera setup from scratches. For under $10, you get two screen protectors and two camera protectors.
Protecting the Google Pixel 6a
Screen protectors are a quick and easy way to increase the life of your phone's display. And if you frequently switch your phone, a shiny, new-looking display will undoubtedly come in handy when you sell the old phone or give it away.
As expected, most of the usual suspects have released tempered glass and TPU screen protectors for the Pixel 6a. Our editor's choice — the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector — is an excellent option for anyone who wants tempered glass. It costs less than $10 and offers pretty much everything you would want in a top-notch screen protector. But if you are looking for a premium option, the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite is top-of-the-line. It is easy to install, features reinforced edges, and offers an excellent touch response.
Lastly, our value pick—the IQ Shield Screen Protector—is excellent for people who prefer TPU films over tempered glass. It has self-healing properties and comes with a camera lens protector.
With screen protectors out of the way, do check out our recommendations for the best Google Pixel 6a cases for greater peace of mind.