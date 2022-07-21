The Google Pixel a-series have produced some of the best budget Android phones over the last few years, bringing Pixel features and Google's camera prowess to use users than its pricey flagships could ever reach. The Google Pixel 6a looks to continue the trend with the power of Google Tensor and multi-day battery life. A phone this exciting will need a sturdy, surefire case to protect it the moment it arrives.

Thankfully, after most brands skipped last year's limited-release Pixel 5a, most case makers already have their Pixel 6a cases ready and waiting. Whether you're after heavy-duty classics from i-Blason and Poetic, slimmer, grippier cases from Caseology and UAG, or more fanciful fare like Bellroy's leather case, these are the best Google Pixel 6a cases to buy before your phone arrives.

Editors choice 1. Caseology Nano Pop for Google Pixel 6a 9.50 / 10

For so long, Caseology's most fun series has been limited to Apple and Samsung Galaxy products, but at last, Pixel 6a owners can get in on the Technicolor coolness of the Nano Pop Series! Marrying a super-minimal design with two-tone palettes, the Nano Pop offers grip and air cushion impact resistance without bulk or boredom. Even after a year of heavy use, past Nano Pop cases I've used haven't worn down or distorted. It has proven itself a reliable case that should easily see you through the next three years — or however long you use the Pixel 6a before upgrading again. The Avo Green colorway may not perfectly match the Sage Green Pixel 6a, but the only parts of the phone visible are the camera bar and screen, so it won't be an issue.

Premium pick 2. Tech21 Evo Check for Google Pixel 6a 9.00 / 10

Clear case selection is somewhat limited right now, but at least we have the crème de la crème of the bunch, the tech21 Evo Check. With up to 16-foot drop protection, a translucent "Smokey Black" color with the namesake check pattern to obscure smudges or scuffs, and replacement button covers if you want an extra pop of color, the Evo Check is a premium case with a premium experience through and through. While some might argue this isn't a true clear case, consider the three quibbles regular clear cases tend to have: being dainty, discoloring dirt magnets. The translucent shading of the Evo Check avoids yellowing, and its check pattern helps obscure smudges and oil build-up. Plus, this case is as sturdy as they come. And when paired with the Sage or Chalk Pixel 6as, the color still shines through without being ultra-bright or extra flashy.

Best value 3. Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel 6a 9.50 / 10

My favorite Spigen case, the Spigen Liquid Air, actually gets a color choice for its Pixel 6a case! Yes, that deserves an exclamation point because the Liquid Air has been a black-only case for SO LONG. The color option here beyond black is Midnight Green, a few shades brighter than the Abyss Green offered on the Galaxy S22+ case. Its trademark grooves and air cushioning combine to help the Liquid Air completely hide the 6a's camera bump. The shallow, triangular pattern gives you a little extra grip without being too deep to allow accessories like PopSockets or Spigen's MagFit adapter to stick. (The MagFit Ring lets you use MagSafe grips, wallets, and mounts on the Pixel 6a, but no, it won't add wireless charging.) Diagonal grooves across the sides add contrast and even more purchase for your sweaty fingers and help hide an anchor point for a phone strap, lanyard, or charm.

4. i-Blason Cosmo Series for Google Pixel 6a 8.50 / 10

Heavy-duty cases aren't limited to big black tanks anymore; i-Blason's Cosmo Series has defended Pixels, Samsung Galaxy, and iPhones with style for years. In fact, the i-Blason Cosmo line now encompasses a full line of tech accessories from phone rings to tablet cases to mouse pads and keyboard rests! The Cosmo Series case offers protection from up to 10-foot falls — more than its Supcase cousin — scratch resistance and extra, extra grip thanks to the flexible TPU outer shell. At launch, i-Blason only has its original, tried-and-true Pink Marble colorway available, but there's another option on the way more evocative of the Green Butterfly Pixel 6 case that absolutely dazzled us last fall. If you're not a fan of pink but are a fan of sweet yet strong cases, watch this space.

5. Poetic Revolution for Google Pixel 6a 8.50 / 10

Poetic's classic heavy-duty case keeps your Pixel 6a completely covered front and back thanks to its built-in screen protector, and the wide, sturdy kickstand makes it as functional as it is durable. While built-in kickstands are nothing new in 2022, ones that consistently work in both portrait mode and landscape are still crucial, especially for video calls or using your phone for notes while you're typing away on your laptop at the coffee shop. I had hoped the Pixel 6a would get the Poetic Spartan Series rather than the Revolution; it breaks up the Revolution's sold plastic backplate and adds vegan leather (PU leather) accent panels across for better contrast and a better feel in the hand. That said, at least the Poetic Revolution gives us color options, something Supcase isn't offering for Pixel 6a owners at launch.

6. dbrand Grip Case for Google Pixel 6a 8.00 / 10

dbrand may make its living with its phone skins, but its Grip Case allows you to enjoy a skin while still having the impact resistance and extra purchase of a case. The dbrand Grip Case comes with your choice of Pixel 6a skin — for the Pixel 6a, there are 24 to choose from at launch — and the Grip case itself, which boasts a micro-dot pattern for improved grip and military-grade durability. (Although, I'd love to see dbrand give a drop test rating rather than spouting nonsense about military spending and Eisenhower.) Once upon a time, you could purchase multiple case skins for your Grip Case so that you could mix and match between them, but no longer. According to dbrand, an "epidemic of true idiots" purchasing case skins without buying the Grip Case and then complaining about not getting a case caused dbrand to remove the option to buy extra case skins on the website. You can still contact dbrand Support, and they might be able to order you spare skins should your pre-installed skin become damaged, or you need something less prone to showing wear and tear.

7. Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Google Pixel 6a 9.00 / 10

Want to show off that beautiful Pixel styling without going out into the world with a naked phone like an indecent heathen? Spigen's Ultra Hybrid clear case will keep your Pixel 6a safe and stylish at the same time. The Ultra Hybrid is the more durable of Spigen's two clear case series — the Pixel 6a is sadly not receiving the Liquid Crystal — with a polycarbonate (PC) back and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) combining to give both stability and flexibility in a single-piece case. While the case also comes with the option of a black bumper rather than clear, the black version completely covers up the top accent panel of the Pixel 6a, turning your two-tone phone into one single shade. Some may like this, some may not, but the black also hides some of the more awkward lines around the corners and their air cushions.

8. Clayco Cache for Google Pixel 6a 8.00 / 10

Wallet cases (and especially folio cases) are a bit sparse at the moment, but this card slot case from Clayco — a sister brand to i-Blason and Supcase — is slim, durable, and drop-dead simple to use. You can slide two cards or one card and some cash into the slot just below the camera bar, and then when it's time to pull it out, simply slide your thumb up along the gap near the bottom of the case. The cards will slide out relatively easily; just be aware that if folded cash is too thick, it might take a little extra effort to push it out. Carbon fiber accents here evoke classic cases like Spigen's ever-popular Rugged Armor while adding extra functionality and still keeping your card details obscured. This case would be a little too thick for wireless charging, but since they skipped that on the Pixel 6a again, that's not an issue.

9. Otterbox Commuter Series for Google Pixel 6a 8.00 / 10

Otterbox may only be offering one case for the Pixel 6a (at least at launch), but if we could only get one, I'm glass it's the Commuter Series. Available in black and a two-tone magenta called Maven Way, the Commuter Series is one of the few Pixel 6a cases to come with built-in dust plugs to keep that all-important USB-C port safe from dirt, sand, grass clippings, and other debris if you insist on keeping your phone in your pocket while working in the yard or the workshop. The classic two-layer construction has a hard outer shell for easier grip (or attaching a phone grip/stick-on wallet). At the same time, the flexible inner sleeve absorbs impacts and expertly clings to every edge of the Pixel 6a to help keep dust and particulate matter from worming its way inside to scratch your phone.

The best Pixel 6a cases add flair and functionality

While we'll have to wait a little longer for every case to shake out, we already have a whole feast of fabulous Pixel 6a cases to choose from. Considering how much shallower the camera bump is on the Pixel 6a compared to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, practically every case makes the back of the Pixel 6a flush rather than leaving the camera bumped out due to its sheer size, which is wonderful.

This being the first Pixel to get a Caseology Nano Pop makes it a winner in my book, as the two-tone case adds color and grip without getting super-busy like most grip-oriented cases. Despite the slim profile, the air cushions inside provide repeated drop protection. If you need serious drop protection, you might want to look to the Tech21 Evo Check, Poetic Revolution, or the i-Blason Cosmo Series. The Evo Check's 16-foot drop protection is no joke, and the i-Blason is rated for up to 10-foot drops; and both add style and excellent grip while they're at it.