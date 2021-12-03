The Pixel 6 is the smaller of the company's two devices for 2021, but at $599 it's probably the best Android phone you can buy right now, especially if you're on a budget.

Even if you're saving a bit of money on your phone compared to the Pixel 6 Pro, you probably still want to protect the slippery slab with a decent case, so we're rounding up the best Pixel 6 cases for you today.

Best value 1. Spigen Rugged Armor case for Google Pixel 6 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Spigen knocked it out of the park with its Rugged Armor case for the Pixel 6. The flexible plastic base makes it easy to get the phone in and out, and keeps thickness to a minimum, while the reinforced plastic edges add much-needed corner drop protection. At $16, this is as close to must-buy as it gets — unless you need some color in your life. Like many of Spigen's cases, the Rugged Armor only comes in black, which is a bummer. Read More Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Material: Flexible TPU with reinforced plastic rim

Flexible TPU with reinforced plastic rim Wireless Charging Support: Yes Buy This Product Spigen Rugged Armor case for Google Pixel 6 Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Official Google Pixel 6 case 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Google's official Pixel 6 case is a little rubbery, a little translucent, and very, very Google-y — for better or worse. While we would have preferred a return to the fabric cases of previous Pixel generations, the best thing about Google's official Pixel 6 case is how well it fits the phone, and well nicely the colors — Cotton Candy (pink), Light Rain (light green), Stormy Sky (grey/black) complement the phone's colorways. With perfect tolerances, raised edges to enhance drop protection, and made with 30% recycled materials, Google's $30 case isn't cheap, but it may be exactly what you're looking for. Read More Specifications Brand: Google

Google Material: Rubberized plastic

Rubberized plastic Wireless Charging Support: Yes Buy This Product Official Google Pixel 6 case Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 3. Cyrill Stone case for Google Pixel 6 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Cyrill's soft, matte-finished Stone case fits just as well on the Pixel 6 as it does on the larger Pixel 6 Pro. Though made with a flexible rubberized TPU, it protects very well, especially with its reinforced corners and raised edges. I could do with more colors than the two on offer — the dark blue "Dusk" hue is the only one I'd recommend, even with lighter Pixel 6 models — but this is one of the nicest soft-touch cases I've found for the Pixel 6, and I've tried a bunch. Read More Specifications Brand: Cyrill

Cyrill Material: Flexible TPU

Flexible TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes Buy This Product Cyrill Stone case for Google Pixel 6 Shop at Amazon

4. Bellroy Leather Case for Google Pixel 6 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews Read More Reviews See on Bellroy Bellroy's beautiful leather case for the Pixel 6 is one of the few that, according to the company, was made in conjunction with Google itself as part of its Made for Pixel program. The case features a rigid plastic body with a microfiber-lined interior and a pulled "eco-tanned" leather exterior. While the tolerances could be better — the case doesn't fit as snugly on the Pixel 6 as I'd like — it's certainly the best leather case option we've found for the phone, and that it comes in five lovely colors, including this cobalt blue, is a cherry on this proverbial cupcake. The only issue is the price — at $59, it's not cheap, so gird your loins before you press that "Add to cart" button. Read More Specifications Brand: Bellroy

Bellroy Material: Hard plastic with leather outer layer

Hard plastic with leather outer layer Wireless Charging Support: Yes Buy This Product Bellroy Leather Case for Google Pixel 6 Shop at Bellroy

Best value 5. Spigen Liquid Air case for Google Pixel 6 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Spigen's Liquid Air case for the Pixel 6 fits like a glove, and largely disappears once it's on. The low profile doesn't add much thickness or bulk to the phone, and the textured back ensures that the slippery-as-f glass device is protected from faceplants and scratches. We're also fans of the textured line grips that make the phone easier to hold. At $16, the Liquid Air is a steal and our recommendation if you don't love the matte texture of the Cyrill Stone or the harder plastic of the Spigen Rugged Armor. Read More Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Material: Flexible TPU

Flexible TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes Buy This Product Spigen Liquid Air case for Google Pixel 6 Shop at Amazon

6. Ringke Fusion case for Google Pixel 6 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Pixel 6, and not the Pixel 6 Pro, is the phone Google gave all the best colors to this year. From the dark matte of the Stormy Black colorway to the playful Kinda Coral and Sorta Seafoam hues, you may actually want to show the device off to the world without sacrificing protection. That's where a clear case comes in, and why we recommend Ringke's excellent (and affordable) Fusion case. Made of hard plastic and featuring a raised lip all around for added fall protection, the Ringke Fusion actually lets you see your phone while you're using it. Obviously, though, a transparent case comes with additional cleaning responsibilities — dust and pocket lint is more visible, and it may yellow over time, but that shouldn't stop you from spending the $13 Ringke is currently charging for this beauty. Read More Specifications Brand: Ringke

Ringke Material: Hard plastic

Hard plastic Wireless Charging Support: Yes Buy This Product Ringke Fusion case for Google Pixel 6 Shop at Amazon

What Pixel 6 case did you get for your phone? Add yours to the comments below and, if we like it enough, we'll consider adding it to this growing list of our favorite Pixel 6 cases.

