Have a Google Nest device but can't put it up in the right place? Don't worry; these custom-built wall mounts and holders will help you out.

The Google Nest Hub is a fantastic device that connects smart appliances like lights, fans, air conditioners, smart TVs, and more. It also responds to everything you say to it. From music and videos to alarms to broadcasting messages through other Nest devices, the Google Nest Hub is your one-stop control and entertainment panel for your smart home.

Placing the device on a solid surface is not always an option for most people. For example, your bedside table may already have enough on the surface. Or you may need a handy power outlet nearby. The best way to get around these issues is to get a Google Nest Hub mount or stand.

Tailored to fit your needs, these wall or desk mounts for your Google Nest Hub (or Hub Mini) are quite affordable. They're also easy to set up while freeing up space and de-cluttering your home. Here are a few good 'uns!

Editors choice 1. Mount Genie Simple Built-in Google Nest Hub Gen 2 Wall Mount 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This great wall mount will turn your Google Nest Hub into a command center. The Mount Genie Simple Built-in Google Nest Hub Gen 2 Wall Mount requires some fairly specialist installation, but once done, it becomes your go-to point for a smart home. This mount makes the Google Nest Hub screen sit flush with the wall, so it looks like a built-in feature of your home instead of an afterthought. There is a slot left to expose the speaker, but the sound may still be muffled. However, you won't notice it unless you're an audiophile. Moreover, you can use their POE adapter (available separately) to connect and power your Nest Hub using the same Ethernet network. However, this mount is for the Google Nest Hub Gen 2 only — the one released in 2019 with no plastic border. It won't fit the Gen 1 Hub. Read More Buy This Product Mount Genie Simple Built-in Google Nest Hub Gen 2 Wall Mount Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Wasserstein Adjustable Stand Compatible with Google Nest Hub Max 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Specifically built for the Google Nest Hub Max, the Wasserstein Adjustable Stand passed the Made for Google certification check with flying colors. This included rigorous quality, compatibility, and aesthetic tests to ensure the stands are perfect for your Google Nest device. This one does not fit on the wall, unlike others on the list. It is built for horizontal surfaces like desktops, shelves, cabinets, cupboards, mantelpieces, and side tables. The stand allows your device to tilt 25 degrees vertically and swivel in any direction. It also includes cable management inside the bottom. It has anti-skid pads holding the mount securely in place even if the surface is somewhat unstable or sloping. Read More Buy This Product Wasserstein Adjustable Stand Compatible with Google Nest Hub Max Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. HomeMount Mount for Google Nest Hub 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Need a quick and handy wall mount for your Google Device that’s also affordable? Don’t look further than the HomeMount Mount. It is a glorified shelf that can hold any Google Nest device and some Google-compatible smart speakers up to 15 lb. in weight. This wall mount comes in matching colors to your Google Nest Hub — chalk or charcoal. It also has a built-in cable management mechanism to mitigate ugly hanging cords. The ABS material is sturdy and can withstand a good amount of rough usage. The HomeMount Mount is simple, solid, and pretty. It does what it needs to do without fuss or bustle, providing handy wall space for your Nest Hub Gen 1, 2, or Max version. And it fits darn well anywhere, from the bathroom to the office. Read More Buy This Product HomeMount Mount for Google Nest Hub Shop at Amazon

4. The Google Home Hub Nest Hub Mount 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Standing out from the others, the Google Home Hub Nest Hub Mount only fits on the power outlet. It is a shelf that attaches itself flush against the wall, fitting snugly with the power outlet. While that drastically reduces the cable situation, we’re not sure if it would appeal to everybody or if people have power adapters in the right place. The device is made from sturdy plastic that feels cheap but firmly holds up the Nest Hub device (Gen 1 or 2). Moreover, it can swivel the device 30 degrees side-to-side, giving you easy access. And unlike some other wall mounts, it doesn’t hide the speaker. The mount has a built-in cable management solution and comes with an adapter. It looks simple and should match most home power outlets and device colors. The best spot in the house to use this mount would be in the kitchen or workbench area, where you have easily accessible power outlets a few inches above the work surface. Read More Buy This Product The Google Home Hub Nest Hub Mount Shop at Amazon

5. The Mini Genie for Google Nest Mini 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Mini Genie for Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) holds your device flush with the wall on a power outlet. It snaps into the outlet with a support pin to hold it steady and rotates 90 degrees vertically to help you choose any position you want. The mount has a built-in cable management space to accommodate a good amount of cable. It also provides a clean and modern look and can fit into wall sockets in any room. It's available in two shades matching the device colors. Read More Buy This Product The Mini Genie for Google Nest Mini Shop at Amazon

6. NOTMBESTM Universal Wall Mount Holder 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The NOTMBESTM Universal Wall Mount Holder is on our list because of its compatibility. A sturdy shelf like this can hold many devices, from Google Nest Hubs, Hub Mini, Wi-Fi hubs, smart speakers, and even your tabletop photo. In addition, the shelf is somewhat large at 7.8-by-5.7 inches and can hold up to 9 lbs. That means you can put pretty much any device on top of it. The package comes with screws and pods, so all you need are the installation tools. Anybody with the basic know-how of homemaking tools should be able to install them. This unassuming-looking little wall shelf can fit into most interior decor themes; you can install it anywhere from the garage to the kitchen. Read More Buy This Product NOTMBESTM Universal Wall Mount Holder Shop at Amazon

7. HomeMount Wall Mount for Google Home Mini and Google Nest Mini 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Another good wall mount for the Nest Mini is the HomeMount Wall Mount, which can also hold the Google Home Mini device. It snaps into place at your power outlet, holding your device flush with the wall. This flexible setup lets you quickly unplug and move the mount. Also, the plug adapter can rotate in any direction and snap into place to position your Nest Mini in any orientation. The build quality is sturdy enough to handle the load of the Mini devices, but it is still low-grade plastic, so you should not play too rough with it. The mount already has space to hold the device's wire, reducing cable clutter. In addition, it saves a lot of space on your desk or bedside table by being attached to the wall outlet. This will be a perfect little gift for someone with a Nest Mini. Read More Buy This Product HomeMount Wall Mount for Google Home Mini and Google Nest Mini Shop at Amazon

8. Delidigi Google WiFi Wall Mount for Google Nest WiFi 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Nest Wi-Fi router is the perfect companion for connecting your Google smart home. The Delidigi Google Wi-Fi Wall Mount can screw into any wall, preferably right above the power outlet. The screws and other accessories are provided in the pack. The mount is built of sturdy ABS plastic that can withstand roughhousing. It also includes space and a spool for cable management inside, so there won’t be any cables hanging underneath. Installation is simple: drill two holes in the wall and use the screws (and the anchors if necessary), then pop in the Nest Wi-Fi and reel in the cable. Being that easy, it can be mounted anywhere in your house, including the kitchen, garage, study, den, or bedroom. Read More Buy This Product Delidigi Google WiFi Wall Mount for Google Nest WiFi Shop at Amazon

9. 2Pack Adjustable Security Wall Mount for Google Nest Cam 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you’ve built a Google smart home controlled by one or more Google Nest Hubs, chances are you want home security with Google Nest Cams. The 2-Pack Adjustable Security Wall Mount for Google Nest Cam is excellent for these battery-operated cameras. The mount has standard ¼ threaded holes compatible with many similar cameras. In addition, the joint allows your Cam to rotate 360 degrees sidewise and 90 degrees vertically, so you can cover virtually any angle. This Nest Cam wall mount is sturdy, weatherproof, and built with quality ABS plastic and aluminum. You can use it indoors or outdoors, wherever you fancy. And the installation process includes just drilling a couple of holes and screwing them in. Read More Buy This Product 2Pack Adjustable Security Wall Mount for Google Nest Cam Shop at Amazon

10. PowerClip Outlet Mount for Google Nest Mini 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you have a Nest Mini, you need a good place to put it up — the desktop doesn't work for everybody. The PowerClip Outlet Mount is a nifty little mount that can hold your device on your power outlet without taking up much space. This mount includes a built-in power adapter, which we like very much, as it is an excellent alternative to clumsy cable management. Available in both chalk and charcoal colorways, this small mount doesn't require any screwing or tools. Just pop the Nest Mini into the mount, attach the power point, and plug the whole thing into a power outlet. We also like its minimalist design and ease of use. You can quickly pull it out of one place and insert it into another outlet. However, this wall/outlet mount is only compatible with the Nest Mini Gen 2 version. Read More Buy This Product PowerClip Outlet Mount for Google Nest Mini Shop at Amazon

Which Google Nest Hub mount do you need?

Placing your Google Nest Hub, Hub Mini, or Google-compatible smart speakers on a dependable footing can be a chore. Make it easy by installing a mount. A good Google Nest Hub mount should provide outstanding support for your device while adding to the room's aesthetic and theme. Plus, it should be affordable.

Considering these factors, the Mount Genie Simple Built-in Google Nest Hub (Gen 2) Wall Mount works best for most situations. Although it only works with Gen 2 Nest Hubs, it fits superbly into your wall and feels like a control panel for your smart home.

The Wasserstein Google Nest Hub Adjustable Stand is our Premium Pick because it was built specifically for Google. It fits beautifully and functions perfectly. However, if the tag shock is too much for you, opt for the HomeMount Mount. It's cheap but provides good support.