We all have different needs when it comes to the apps we install on our heavily used smartphones. Some value privacy, while others require offline, GPS-only functionality for frequent international travel. Whatever is important to you, we’ve got you covered with these eight great Google Maps alternatives. Most of these apps are free to download. Many of their features are free, but there may be subscription pricing via in-app purchases to access some advanced features.

8 Mapquest

Old school, new school cool

Close

Though it rightfully earns its spot on this list, MapQuest is somewhat of a nostalgia pick for me. I’m “Thomas Guide” years old, and when I moved to web-based driving directions, it was Mapquest for me. I’d plan my route, print it, and take it in the car.

You won’t waste paper with its Android and iOS mobile apps. MapQuest identifies your current location. When you want to go somewhere, type it in and tap Get Directions to make it happen. With your directions, you’ll see the current traffic conditions, distance to destination, and an estimate of fuel costs for your trek.

7 Private Maps by MapQuest

Get what you pay for

Close

See above for the features, except this version of MapQuest DOES NOT sell your data to third parties. This version also does not track you or keep cookies or history, so you don’t need to go into the settings to delete any of that. Also, no ads. The only downside is that this privacy costs $4.99 a week or $29.99 a year after a three-day trial.

6 Apple Maps

Still worth a mention

Source: Apple

Apple Maps was rotten when it launched. Some products need time to mature, and that’s what happened here. Apple Maps is one of the best apps for respecting users’ privacy. It will get you where you need to go without navigating you off the road and into a pond like it did to some users in 2012.

Apple’s support page states that if you’re logged in to your Apple account, data synced across devices is end-to-end encrypted. When you perform tasks like making a navigation or directions request, a random identifier is created and exists for the duration of your navigation session. Other identifiers used for other functionality are not tied to your Apple account, with some rotating multiple times per hour.

5 CityMapper

Close

CityMapper is a more narrowly focused app than Google Maps or MapQuest. While much of the United States is not walkable or public transportation-friendly, many other parts of the world are. That’s where CityMapper excels.

This Android and iOS app keeps an updated database of public routes in important cities around the world. It also supports Uber integration, so you can book transport without leaving the app. My favorite feature is the Walk Less routing. This mode helps you avoid rain, heat, or humidity by showing your routes with the least walking, ranked by the duration of the outdoor walk. The app is ad-supported. You can remove the ads by subscribing for $1.49 per month or $9.99 annually.

4 OpenStreet Map

Community-driven navigation

This web mapping tool for casual use is open source and built by a community of mappers who contribute and maintain data about roads, trails, railway stations, and more worldwide. When you enter the origin and the destination, you get a downloadable map you can save to your phone for offline viewing. It doesn’t track your location and is privacy-conscious. Another significant aspect of OpenStreet Map, or OSM, is that it feeds data from other mapping software that offers turn-by-turn navigation, which OSM doesn’t do.

3 OsmAnd

Offline GPS and world maps

Close

Though not the most visually appealing on this list, this customizable navigation app doesn’t collect user data. You’re in control of the data the app can access. It has a bit of a learning curve, though. OsmAnd allows you to record routes using GPX tracks. The free version has the usual navigation features. Subscriptions add Android Auto support, unlimited map downloads, topo data, nautical depths, weather plugins, cloud support, and more.

Version 4.9 for Android launched in November 2024 and added features like a vehicle metrics plugin via your car’s OBD-II port, a dirt bike trails route layer, and a full-screen view for Wikimedia points of interest images.

2 Here WeGo

Formerly Here Maps