Google isn’t the only company that has teased an event with a puzzle. However, no other tech brand is as persistent as the one behind Android. For over a decade, Google has been coming up with brain teasers to hype its Google I/O developer conference or hide as Easter eggs on its website.

Google I/O attracts a broad, tech-savvy audience, the kind of folks who love geeky games. At this event, we learn about the company’s latest advancements and see previews of Android features destined for the best Google Pixel phones.

So, which riddles could best satisfy a techie’s itch for a challenge? I went through the archives to find the best Google I/O puzzles, and below are my top five picks.

5 2017: A scavenger hunt

Searching for clues around the world

The trailhead riddle from 2017 wasn’t as sophisticated as the ones Google makes now. Still, for its time, it was a novel way to spark interest and make headlines. It appeared on the Google Developers Twitter page, and as you can see above, it seemed simple at first. Spoiler alert: It was a matter of turning the numbers into their corresponding letters.

What wasn’t immediately obvious was that the tweet was the first of six levels comprising Google’s challenge. Solving it revealed a hidden website, which led you to five increasingly more difficult puzzles. These took you to locations around the world, from crop circles in Brazil to the actual location of that year’s I/O conference.

That hidden website is long gone, so you can’t experience the puzzle in its entirety. Still, I remember it being too difficult for my puzzle-solving skills. Others were able to finish it in about a day.

4 2018: A virtual tour of Google HQ

Escape room vibes incoming

Have you ever played Myst? If you haven’t, you should. Google’s I/O puzzle was reminiscent of the classic point-and-click adventure game, but instead of a mysterious island, you explored Google’s offices virtually in street view on Google Maps.

Players who accepted the challenge had to look for clues and answer a question. The correct answer unlocked the door to the next room, which contained the next riddle. Escaping from the final room took you to the location where Google I/O was going to take place.

While some of the puzzles were easier to solve than others, the whole game was fun to play. The chance to peek inside Google HQ felt fuzzy in a geeky way. Like previous Google I/O puzzles, this one is also unavailable today.

3 2020: Collaboration of the Cosmos

A game you played alongside other Googlers

In 2019, Google disappointed with a rather lame puzzle: a play on the classic “why was 6 afraid of 7” riddle. But the following year, its team came back in full force with its most sophisticated I/O teaser. It was a collaborative space-themed game that you played in your browser. While each player solved the challenges on their own, the Google I/O dates were only revealed after enough people had cracked the puzzle.

The game challenged players to figure out the names of a series of satellite clusters. Also, they had to set the correct frequency for each satellite in the cluster. Players input instructions in a command line interface like a true hacker. As usual, tips and clues guided players through the challenge.

I wouldn’t describe the 2020 puzzle as the most engaging video game, but it was geeky enough to attract enough Googlers to reveal the dates in no time. Google I/O did not take place that year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

2 2024: Pipe dream

A modern interpretation of a classic game

Source: Google

The 2024 Google I/O puzzle is a showcase of what’s possible to run in a web browser. It is a game with 3D elements inspired by the classic Pipe Dream, which you can play online thanks to The Internet Archive.

In Google’s interpretation of the game, you construct a path that leads a marble to a goal. What makes this a challenge is the limited number and path tiles you must use. Also, there are different types of tiles. Some are simple curves or straights, and others manipulate the ball’s direction and must be placed carefully.

This puzzle isn’t as difficult as the one from 2022 was for me, but it’s still a challenge to beat all 15 levels. This is one of the few Google I/O puzzles you can still play after the event.

1 2025: Prisms and mirrors

Prism Shift is the most advanced Google I/O puzzle yet