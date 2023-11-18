Have you been wondering what the best Google hardware colors of all time are? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Sure, color preference is almost entirely subjective - but to hell with that, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to give you the definitive list. Don’t like our picks? Let us know - but we’ll still be right. In the world of tech there are dominant colors - black, white, silver, and grey. These neutral shades sell well, but they’re hardly inspiring. Add to that the fact our phones, tablets, and headphones are some of the most personal devices we own, and these bland color options don’t help you express your individuality. We even said so much a couple of years ago - Rita El Khoury declared ‘I’m tired of bland, boring flagship phone colors’. Amen, Rita. So forgive us for wanting bolder, brighter color options for our tech. It’s taken a while, but in recent years manufacturers have started showering us with the full rainbow of colors. Google is no different, and even though it started its Nexus, Pixel, and Home lines off with the go-to black and white hues (and a splash of blue), we’ve been treated to a veritable buffet of color in the years since. Here are the best Google has had to offer.

1 Nexus 4 in Black (2012)

Okay, we know what you might be thinking - “You just said that black is boring, but your first pick is just that, this list is total poppycock”, but bear with us. The Nexus 4, created in collaboration with LG, was introduced to us in 2012 and it was available in two colors. Yup, you’ve guessed it, black or white. But this wasn’t just any old plain black or white finish, no, the Nexus 4 featured an alluring ‘mosaic’ back which helped it stand out from the crowd of plain, glossy finishes. The result was an almost disco ball-like effect on the back of the handset which sparkled in the light. We dubbed the finish ‘a subtle, tasteful light reflection’ and ‘very appealing’ in our review. The black finish helped accentuate the effect much better than the white variant, which is why it’s the first pick in our list. Disco phone baby!

2 Nexus 9 in Sand (2014)

Source: HTC

The final tablet to bear the Nexus name had the best colorway. It wasn’t as well known as its Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 siblings, but anyone who picked up the Nexus 9 in its third color option - Sand - was in for a treat. The subtle shading of the finish offered up a slick, professional slate with more character than its black-and-white alternatives. It sits somewhere in between gold and porcelain - perhaps this was the inspiration for the porcelain finish on the Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Buds Pro. An early trendsetter then, back in 2014.

3 Nexus 5X in Ice (2015)

Source: Google

The fresh color option Google introduced with the Nexus 5X wasn’t just cool - it was sub-zero. Ice breathed a natural essence into the Nexus line-up. The pale blue/green tone was stunning, and much more interesting than the other two options (which were obviously white and black). Google had treated us to red (Nexus 5, 2013) and blue (Nexus 6, 2014) in the two years previous - although neither of those hues moved the dial for us compared to Ice. It felt crafted, like thought had gone into the finish rather than just using the fill tool for a stock color. Nicely done, Google.

4 Pixel 2 XL in Black & White (2017)

We just can’t help ourselves - white and black return, but this time it’s a collab that slaps. The dual-tone rear of the Pixel series has raised eyebrows over the years, but in 2017 Google turned this slightly awkward design into something much more adorable. It was even dubbed (unofficially) ‘the Panda’. Only available on the larger of the two Pixel 2 handsets, the Pixel 2 XL stole the show with its beautifully simple color mashup. And the icing on top of this color cake? The accented power button which was given an injection of red for a little extra pop.

5 Home Mini in Coral (2017)

Source: Google

Coral is just a great color - we won’t be taking any further questions on the matter. Google introduced the funky shade to its range in 2017, and it starred on the cute Home Mini smart speaker (as well as appearing as an accent color on the less than inspiring original Pixel Buds). The whole device takeover of Coral made quite the statement and turned a smart speaker that may fade into the background of your home into a talking point. Sure, this bold color won’t suit every home or interior design decision but for those who wanted to be a little braver, Coral delivered.

6 Pixel 3a & 3a XL in Purple-ish (2019)

Source: Google

With the introduction of the Pixel range in 2016, Google started to get cute with the names of colors - Just Black, Clearly White, Very Silver, Really Blue, the list goes on. While this cheeky naming nod towards Apple raised a rye smile at the time, we had to wait a few years for the colors to catch-up to their funky names. Enter 2019 and ‘Purple-ish’ on the more affordably minded Pixel 3a and 3a XL. A subtle purple shade that you could probably call lavender, this colorway wasn’t available on the pricier 3 and 3 XL, helping the A-series handsets standout on their own.

7 Pixel 4 & 4 XL in Oh So Orange (2019)

2019 really was a great year for Google’s color department. With the success of Purple-ish already under its belt a few months earlier, it was time for the Pixel 4 launch and the introduction of Oh So Orange. Or more like Oh So, hello yes please we want that thank you very much. Taking a leaf out of the Coral playbook, Oh So Orange is another bold statement of a color. It made the Pixel 4 and 4 XL standout - whether in the hand, or face down on a table. It gave the series a distinct look - something which is increasingly difficult to achieve in a sea of similarly sized slabs of metal and glass.

8 Pixel 6 Pro in Sorta Sunny (2021)

The Pixel 6 series reintroduced the two-tone rear designs that we had enjoyed (or perhaps endured?) from the original Pixel to the Pixel 3 series. While our friend Coral made a return on the smaller Pixel 6 along with a new take on Ice which went heavier on the green, it’s the exclusive Pixel 6 Pro shade that caught our eye. Sorta Sunny (oh so funny, Google), saw a pale yellow adorn the main portion of the rear of the phone, complemented by a subtle orange hue along the top portion above the camera bar. It’s not an in-your-face finish, but one of quiet elegance.

9 Pixel 6a in Sage (2022)

Picking up where the Pixel 6 left off, the more affordable Pixel 6a came with its take on a green duo, and one we much preferred. The darker tones provided a smarter look that could be taken more seriously - just because it’s an affordable Pixel doesn’t mean it’s not ready to get to work. And when lined up alongside the black and white versions in the range there was only one winner.

So here’s to many more creative colors in the future - don’t disappoint us, Google. Let us know your favorite Google hardware colors in the comments below!