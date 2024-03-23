Google Fi is a unique carrier with a lot of appeal for those looking for reliable coverage with an easy app and straightforward pricing. Google Fi not only offers coverage on the T-Mobile network but has partnered with Wi-Fi providers to improve coverage in some dense areas, which the phone can automatically switch to. Google Fi also offers free international roaming on two of its plans so if you're leaving the country, you don't need to worry about finding a SIM or paying overages.

To get all of Google Fi’s features, you’ll need a phone that has been Designed for Fi. This includes most of the best Android phones thanks to strong support from Google Pixel, Samsung, and Motorola, though most other T-Mobile-compatible phones will work on Fi. Besides being an excellent Android phone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is a good fit for Google Fi with support for all of Fi's features and strong 5G connectivity.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is Google's best Pixel yet, making it one of the best Android phones you can get. This phone has full support for Fi with a powerful SoC, full 5G support, and network switching. Its camera system also produces some of the best photos to come out of any phone you can buy. Excellent performance with the Tensor G3. Excellent camera system. Seven years of software support. Some AI features are a letdown. Quite expensive.

$749 at Amazon $749 at Best Buy $999 at Google Fi

Google’s own phones are designed to make the most of Google Fi with full support for network switching and other services like Google’s VPN and encrypted calling. Besides that, the Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best Android phones you can get in general with a powerful Google Tensor G3 paired with 12GB of RAM. The OLED screen is large at 6.7 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits of peak brightness.

The camera system produces some of the best images to come out of a phone with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. Google’s software generates sharp and vibrant images in a wide variety of conditions, including low light. The phone has a large 5,050mAh battery with 30W charging, so you should easily make it to the end of the day on a single charge.

It runs Android 14 and will get seven years of OS and security updates. On Google Fi, you’ll get full access to 5G on the T-Mobile network as well as with Google’s W+ coverage in some locations. This phone will also work with Google Fi’s international roaming, so you can keep using your data while abroad.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is an incredible device with a powerful processor, an excellent premium design, and an advanced camera system. With full network support on Google Fi, this phone supports network switching, VPN connections, and Fi's international roaming features. Excellent display. Cameras can be great. S Pen included. Very expensive. Cameras can struggle with motion.

$1150 at Amazon $1050 at Best Buy $1300 at Google Fi

The Galaxy S24 Ultra from Samsung is one of the most complete phones you can buy with a sophisticated camera system, one of the most powerful mobile processors available, and a massive display. The flat 6.8-inch looks great with an AMOLED panel, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The big screen makes it perfect for Samsung’s S Pen which is conveniently stored and charged inside the phone. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, this phone has ample power for any app you throw at it and should feel responsive for years.

The four rear cameras include a 200MP main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, a 50MP 5x telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. These cameras can produce some stunning images with great clarity and vibrant colors, though we noticed some issues with motion in our testing. Even so, with a 5,000mAh battery and quick 45W charging, you can keep shooting all day.

With Samsung offering seven years of software updates, this is a good fit for Google Fi for years to come. The Galaxy S24 Ultra works great with Google Fi’s network with full support for network switching, 5G, and Google’s VPN and encryption software.

The Google Pixel 8 is perfect for those who like the look and design of the Pixel 8 Pro, but don't need such a large device. With a 6.2-inch display and the same powerful processor, the Pixel 8 is a great choice for Google Fi. Excellent bright display. Strong performance with the Tensor G3. Seven years of software support. Lacks some software features of the Pro model. Uneven bezels can be distracting.

Strong performance with the Tenso G3

Seven years of software support Cons Lacks some software features of the Pro model

$499 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy $699 at Google Fi

If you’re looking for a more pocket-friendly Pixel, the Pixel 8 from Google is an excellent choice with most of the Pro model's features intact. The screen is a 6.2-inch OLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rates and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It has the same Google Tensor G3 chip as the larger model with 8GB of RAM, which is still plenty for the up-to-date version of Android 14 available for this phone.

The camera system is still great with a 50MP main camera paired with a 12MP ultrawide camera for tighter spaces. Even though the raw specs of these cameras are lower than the above picks, the Pixel 8 still takes fantastic photos with good clarity and vibrance. The phone packs a 4,575mAh battery which should easily make it to the end of the day on a charge and can be recharged at up to 27W.

Google has promised to keep the phone up to date with seven years of software updates slated for this device, so you can keep using it for years without worrying about security. It also supports full 5G, network switching, and VPN features on Google Fi, so you can make the most of the carrier’s coverage.

If you're looking for Pixel features for less, the Pixel 7a is a solid choice with excellent cameras, a powerful SoC, and plenty of Android updates in store. Its main cameras are a step down from the latest models but still produce flagship-quality images thanks to Google's camera software. Incredible camera at this price. Improved 90Hz display over the previous model. Wireless charging included. Battery life could be better. A bit pricey for a Pixel a-series.

Improved 90Hz display over the previous model

Wireless charging inlcuded Cons Battery life could be better

$374 at Amazon $374 at Best Buy $499 at Google Fi

If you’re looking to save some money on a phone but don’t want to give up the excellent cameras associated with expensive phones, the Pixel 7a could be the perfect fit. This phone doesn’t really look like a budget phone on the spec sheet, with a Tensor G2 SoC that still offers plenty of power for Android 14, plus 8GB of RAM. Its 6.1-inch OLED screen is also impressive, with support for HDR and 90Hz refresh rates.

The camera system includes a main 64MP camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Google’s software handles the rest, kicking out photos that look like they were taken on a much more expensive phone. The battery capacity is solid at 4,385mAh, though the 18W charging is on the slower side, even considering the price. At least wireless charging is included giving you plenty of options to top up the battery.

Another place Google is saving a few bucks is in software updates. The Pixel 7a is set to receive five years of Pixel updates and that's counting its recent update to Android 14. Even so, 5G support is included so you’ll have strong coverage and speeds on Google Fi’s network. As you might expect, Google Fi’s VPN, network switching, and international features are fully supported.

The Moto Razr+ is a compact clamshell folding phone with a 6.9-inch folding screen inside and a large 3.6-inch display on the outside. It folds completely flat making it easy to fit in a pocket and the large outer display even lets you use several apps without needing to unfold it. Compact form factor. Very usable outer display. Solid battery life. Cameras aren't great. Outer screen has limited app support.

Very usable outer display

Solid battery life Cons Cameras aren't great

$700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy $500 at Google Fi

Besides Google and Samsung, most Motorola phones have full support for Google Fi including network switching, VPN, and international usage. The Moto Razr+ is an excellent folding phone with a large 3.6-inch outer display and a massive 6.9-inch folding screen inside. The internal screen is an AMOLED panel with 165Hz support, and up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, which is a couple of generations old now, but still plenty fast for most Android apps including games. This phone has a 3,800mAh battery with 30W charging, which is decent for a flip phone.

The cameras won’t blow anyone away, with a 12MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide, but they can still produce decent images, though moving objects get blurry. Around those camera lenses, the 3.6-inch outer screen is big enough to be useful so you can adjust your music, check notifications, or even type out a quick reply without unfolding the phone.

This phone initially shipped with Android 13, though Motorola has promised three OS updates, and security updates for four years, so the phone should remain reasonably current for a while. With 5G support and network switching support on Google Fi, you should also have plenty of network speed as long as the phone is kept up to date.

If you're looking for a big foldable, the OnePlus Open is a great option with a massive 7.82-inch internal display and a 6.31-inch outer display. It's powerful, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with a large 4,805mAh battery with very fast 67W charging. Excellent look and feel. Strong cameras, especially for a foldable. Excellent battery life and fast charging. OxygenOS doesn't feel as polished as some of the competition. No wireless charging. Doesn't support network switching on Google Fi.

Strong cameras, especially for a foldable

Excellent battery life and fast charging Cons OxygenOS doesn't feel as polished as some of the competition

No wireless charging

$1490 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy $1500 at OnePlus

Large foldables are a lot of fun with a massive internal display and a big enough outer display to use any app. The OnePlus Open features a 7.82-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,800 nits of peak brightness. OnePlus has also managed to minimize the crease in the middle of the display so it looks and feels flat. Under the hood, there’s plenty of power on top with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM.

While cameras are typically a weak point for folding phones, OnePlus impresses with its main 48MP camera, 64MP telephoto cameras, and 48MP ultrawide camera. The battery is fairly large at 4,805mAh and since it’s a high-end OnePlus, it charges at up to 67W with the included charger. The phone ships with Android 13, but an update to Android 14 is already available. OnePlus has promised four major Android updates with five years of security updates, so you can keep it up to date for a few years still.

The OnePlus Open works well with Google Fi but doesn’t support network switching. That means no W+ connection in some dense areas where Google Fi has partnered with Wi-Fi providers. You’ll still get 5G connectivity on T-Mobile’s network and the VPN and international features are also available.

The OnePlus 12R is a mid-range phone with a lot of power on tap thanks to a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and some of the fastest charging available. This phone also looks high-end with a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Excellent performance with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Top-tier display. Multi-day battery life with very fast charging. Cameras are unimpressive. Only three years of software support. Doesn't support network switching on Google Fi.

Top-tier display

Multi-day battery life with very fast charging Cons Cameras are unimpressive

Only three years of software support

$500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at OnePlus

The OnePlus 12R is a lot of phone for the money with a large display, a long-lasting battery, and a high-end SoC from last year. The screen comes in at 6.78 inches with a 120Hz AMOLED panel capable of kicking out 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone has plenty of power as well, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is a last-generation chip, but still very powerful with support for 5G and even Wi-Fi 7. You can get this phone with 8GB or 16GB of RAM depending on how much storage you get, but either version should have no trouble keeping up with Android 14 and heavy apps like 3D games.

Despite a camera hump that mimics the flagship OnePlus 12, the cameras are one place OnePlus has saved some money. The main 50MP camera is a common sight on mid-range phones and takes photos that are decent, but not keeping up with the Pixel 7a. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. Even so, you’ll be able to keep shooting photos all day with a large 5,500mAh battery and ultra-fast 100W charging, though it comes with an 80W adapter in the US.

This phone shipped with Android 14, so it’s up-to-date out of the box, and it’s set to get three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. On Google Fi, it works well with support for T-Mobile 5G, VPN, and international features, but doesn’t support network switching or Google Fi’s W+ coverage.

If you're looking for a phone with a stylus but the Galaxy S24 Ultra is just too expensive to justify, the Moto G Stylus is a solid device with a large display and a long-lasting battery. This phone is quick, with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, and supports 5G and network switching on Google Fi. Solid performance with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Has a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD expansion. Includes a stylus. Camera quality isn't great. No wireless charging.

Has a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD expansion

Includes a stylus Cons Camera quality isn't great

$250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $350 at Google Fi

The Moto G Stylus 5G is a phone that punches above its weight with decently powerful hardware, a solid display, and 5G support on Google Fi. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, which isn’t flagship-tier, but is plenty fast for most apps, though it may require lower settings in games. It also keeps some nice budget features like the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD memory card support.

The camera system is fine for a budget phone with a main 50MP sensor and 8MP ultrawide camera, but if you’re looking for the best photos, a Pixel is still the way to go. Still, the shots are solid and should be more than sufficient for many people. The battery is large at 5,000mAh and charges reasonably quickly at 20W.

Motorola shipped this phone with Android 13 with an update planned for Android 14 later on. Three years of security updates are also planned, but it's clear that if you want the latest version of Android, this phone isn’t a fit for you. For everyone else, you don’t need the latest version of Android to keep using apps, and support for Google Fi is strong with 5G support, network switching, VPN support, and even international roaming.

Get a phone that works with all of Fi's features

Google Fi feels like it was designed for travelers with its international roaming features and network switching. Many modern T-Mobile-compatible phones will work with Google Fi’s international roaming feature, so just about any phone will work abroad, but for the best domestic coverage, you’ll want a phone that is marked as Designed for Fi. These phones will be able to switch to Google Fi’s W+ network, which is available in some dense areas using Wi-Fi access points for coverage. If you spend most of your time away from the city, however, this won’t be of much use to you.

What is more important is Google’s VPN and end-to-end call encryption. Fi can automatically connect to a VPN to help keep your data secure even if you’re using public Wi-Fi. You’ll have access to this VPN on most Android phones as well as iPhones with the Google Fi app. Speaking of iPhones, they’ll work on Google Fi but, it can be more of a pain to set up with APN settings tweaks to get SMS messaging working, which is why we don't recommend any here.

Overall, Google’s own Pixel 8 Pro is the best fit for Google Fi. This phone has full support for all of Fi’s features with strong 5G support to make the most of the T-Mobile network powering most of Fi’s coverage. This phone is kept up-to-date by Google with frequent Android updates, so you can rest assured your phone’s software will be modern and secure for years to come. The Pixel 8 Pro performs well with the Tensor G3 SoC and has one of the best camera systems of any smartphone.