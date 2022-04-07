Why stick with the default app when there are so many other options?

Google Docs is the default document editor for most Android phones. It's constantly updated with nifty features but strikes a delicate balance between ease of use and functionality. Either pre-installed or accessible in a couple of taps through Drive, it is often the quickest way to access documents on a new phone, or any phone for that matter.

But it’s not perfect. If you're looking for an open-source alternative or simply want a more powerful document editor, there are plenty of alternatives. We've rounded up six of the best document editors available on Android, from established brands like Microsoft Word to relatively unknown apps like Zoho Writer. Many of these apps are office suites, so you'll find support for slideshows, PDFs, and spreadsheets as part of the app. Let's dive in.

Microsoft Word

If you’re looking for a reliable document editor with more advanced features than Docs, Microsoft Word is your best option. Its robust selection of features means there’s no need to tack on a series of add-ons to get the best experience. It also is easy to use. With its user-friendly interface, you won't spend ages tapping through menus to find the tools you need.

While its collaborative features aren’t as streamlined as Google Docs, it’s the best option if you’re looking to edit complex documents on the go. If you already use OneDrive, it will also save you a significant amount of time when backing up documents.

Polaris Office

Polaris Office is an excellent option if you’re looking for an editor with powerful features like Word, but aren't interested in using associated products like OneDrive.

It is also available for desktop, and its mobile app comes with the full functionality of the desktop version. So, you won't be sacrificing any features when switching between devices. Unfortunately, this results in a relatively cluttered UI on the mobile app.

Polaris Office comes with its own cloud storage option and can link to Google Drive, One Drive, Dropbox, and more. If you're willing to spend some time working around the menus, you'll find it a flexible alternative to Google Docs.

Dropbox Paper

Dropbox Paper is the most streamlined option available for document editing. Designed with users in mind, it’s the easiest-to-use app here. It's designed with collaboration as a priority, so it's best to look elsewhere if you won't be sharing documents with others. However, its collaboration tools are definitely worth the lack of word processing features.

Dropbox Paper is also a good option if you don't need a ton of advanced features. But only a single font option and lack of spell checker can be frustrating. While these are significant limitations, its smooth interface makes it better than Google Docs for quick note-taking or simple collaborative work.

Zoho Writer

Zoho Writer is built with a similar design philosophy as Google Docs. A clean, paper-like appearance will be instantly familiar to those switching from Docs.

Zoho adds powerful formatting options far beyond what Google Docs is capable of. While the UI isn’t as straightforward as Docs, it boasts intuitive conversation-style comments that make collaboration easy. It's a great alternative if you want more features to Docs, but don't want to mess around with add-ons.

ONLYOFFICE Documents

ONLYOFFICE Documents is a streamlined document editor that doesn't skimp on features. While many open-source document editors can be clunky and difficult to manage, its carefully structured interface makes it stand out from the crowd.

It takes some time to explore ONLYOFFICE Documents’ extensive suite of editing features, but it's worth the effort. Another great feature is that its cloud storage is private, so you have complete control over your stored data. A great option if you value privacy above all else.

Collabora Office

Names like OpenOffice and LibreOffice are familiar names in the open-source world. Plenty of open source document editors are built off one of these office suits, and Collabora Office is one of the best. If you're familiar with LibreOffice for desktop, you won't find it hard to adapt to Collabora.

Collabora Office is a little rough visually, but it's a small price to pay. It's in active development and has a public bug tracker, so it's easy to see what's going on behind the scenes. If you're using an Android tablet, Collabora Office also found its way into our roundup of the best tablet apps for Android.

Even if you're comfortable with Google Docs, we recommend giving a few of these a go. Who knows, maybe the Google ecosystem isn't the best for you? If not, you'll definitely find your niche here.

