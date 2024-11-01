With so much time spent on Google Chrome, some personalization goes a long way. Chrome offers many personalization options, making it one of the best browsers on Android phones, Android tablets, and desktop PCs. You can change the background or set up a new homepage. However, adding a theme is the fastest way to make Chrome feel personal. We highlight the best themes from the Chrome Web Store to help you find the one that fits you.

The Google Chrome browser against a yellow and purple background.
15 Just Black is ideal for dark-mode fans

An all-black theme for eye comfort

Google Chrome browser with the 'Just Black' theme applied, displaying a dark black background with a simple gray address bar and minimalistic icons in grayscale.
Source: Google

Dark themes are popular for good reason. Darker pixels save energy and reduce eye strain on OLED and AMOLED screens. Just Black is a standout dark theme for Google Chrome. It replaces the standard white with a deep black that complements Chrome's dark mode and makes browsing at night more comfortable.

14 Surf the web with Sea Foam

A calming theme for the daytime

Google Chrome browser with the 'Sea-Foam' theme applied, featuring a soft teal background and light gray address bar, providing a calm and refreshing look with minimalistic, white icons.
Source: Google

While dark themes are great for nighttime, light themes like Sea Foam reduce glare in bright environments. This pale blue theme creates a clean, consistent look. Studies suggest blue hues can improve focus.

13 High Contrast Colorful supports photosensitive users

The brightest of the bright and darkest of the dark

Google Chrome browser with the 'High Contrast Colorful' theme applied, showcasing a bold yellow and blue color scheme.
Source: Google

High Contrast Colorful is suitable for photosensitive users. It combines the best of light and dark themes, featuring a black background that reduces eye strain. Its bright yellow active tab stands out, while inactive tabs in Cerulean provide a clear contrast.

12 Slinky Vintage makes your Google Chrome look classy

A vintage theme with floral details

Google Chrome browser with the 'Slinky Vintage' theme applied, featuring a soft, vintage floral pattern at the top and a muted beige background.
Source: Chrome Web Store

The Slinky Vintage follows the same idea as solid-color themes. Like solid-color themes, it has a simple background but adds charm with soft red tabs and subtle floral patterns. These details give it a vintage look while keeping the interface uncluttered and easy to use.

11 Beauty brings nature to Google Chrome

Enjoy the pastel sunset colors

Google Chrome browser with the 'Beauty' theme applied, featuring a vibrant countryside with rolling green hills, dense forests, and a stunning sunset casting colourful hues across the sky.
Source: Chrome Web Store

This nature-inspired theme shows green hills under a sunset sky. The mix of green, purple, and pink tones creates clear visibility under its calming backdrop. Beauty is a great pick for anyone who loves landscape themes.

10 Feel the woodland colors of the Nordic Forest

A balanced color scheme with sharp tab contrast

Google Chrome browser with the 'Nordic Forest' theme applied, featuring a serene, dense green forest background.
Source: Chrome Web Store

The Nordic Forest theme showcases a forest canopy with vibrant greens and deep shadows. The deep greens set the scene, while light gray tabs create a sharp contrast for easy navigation. Its color scheme improves readability, helping distinguish active and inactive tabs without straining your eyes.

9 Keep it modern and minimal with Free Spirit

A nature-inspired theme with minimal clutterGoogle Chrome browser with the 'Free Spirit' theme applied, showcasing a soft, abstract design with earthy tones in green, beige, and tan.

Free Spirit combines natural tones with a minimalist design. Its earthy colors and brushstroke patterns create a contemporary look without being too bold. Muted greens, browns, and subtle pops of color are ideal for users who appreciate a nature-inspired theme without screen clutter.

8 Take in the city's energy with Night Time In New York City

A cityscape theme with minimal distraction

Google Chrome browser with the 'Nighttime New York' theme applied, showcasing a monochromatic, nighttime cityscape of New York with illuminated skyscrapers and busy streets.
Source: Chrome Web Store

Night Time in New York City suits those who enjoy a modern, atmospheric look. Its dark skyline and bright lights create a high-contrast, dynamic background. Muted building tones minimize distractions, while the design makes tabs and bookmarks easy to spot. If you love urban settings, this theme captures the city's energy at night.

7 Add Synthwave style to your browser with Grand Theft Auto VI

Retro-futuristic energy on your browser screen

Google Chrome browser with the 'GTA 6 Vice' theme applied, featuring a retro-inspired cityscape with a sunset in pink and orange hues, palm trees, and a classic car.
Source: Chrome Web Store

The Grand Theft Auto VI browser theme is a must-try for fans of gaming themes. Its Synthwave style, with bold reds and neon accents, provides a high-contrast look that's easy on the eyes. If you're a fan of the game or love retro-futuristic designs, this theme brings that energy to your browser.

6 Bring Marvel to your browser with Iron Man-Material Design

A Google Chrome theme for comic lovers

Google Chrome browser with the 'Iron Man' theme applied, showcasing a silhouette of Iron Man flying over a cityscape under a starry night sky with a purple-to-red gradient.
Source: Chrome Web Store

Iron Man-Material Design is a go-to theme for Marvel fans. It features artwork by Artem Viitra, using a dark color palette with a deep purple gradient across all tabs. Unlike the usual comic book style, it isn't overly bright or distracting, allowing you to enjoy the design without losing focus on your work.

5 Browse the universe with the Deep Space Theme

A must-have for space enthusiasts

Google Chrome browser with the 'Deep Space' theme, displaying a starry galaxy background filled with distant stars and nebulae for a cosmic browsing experience.
Source: Chrome Web Store

Deep Space Theme in Black transforms your browser into a view of the universe, featuring a stunning shot from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. It's a top pick for fans of dark themes with a cosmic backdrop.

4 Personalize Google Chrome with Zodiac Animals

The theme for astrology lovers

Google Chrome browser with the 'Dragon Zodiac' theme applied, featuring a minimalist, artistic dragon illustration in black and teal against a clean, white background.
Source: Chrome Web Store

The Zodiac Animals Theme series features 12 themes inspired by Chinese Zodiac animals. Designed by Hélène Park, each theme includes cute animal artwork and colored tabs for easy browsing. You can personalize it by selecting your zodiac animal, with favorites like the Dog and Tiger themes.

3 Watch Cartoon Cats in soft pink

A cute theme that cat lovers will adore

Chrome's Cartoon Cat theme featuring cute hand drawb cats in various facial expressions.
Source: Chrome Web Store

Cartoon Cats is a playful Google Chrome theme for cat lovers. It features hand-drawn cats that show emotions like grumpy, curious, sleepy, and more. The soft pink accents and minimalist white background keep things light and easy on the eyes.

2 Express unity and Pride with Cosmic Cowboys

A celebration of diversity and love

Chrome theme with two cowboys hugging under a cosmic, star-filled night sky.
Source: Google

Cosmic Cowboys by Tallulah Fontaine, from the LGBTQ Artists Series, is a theme celebrating Pride. It features two cowboys embracing under a starry sky. It's ideal for users who want to express LGBTQ pride with a powerful visual statement.

1 Celebrate Latin culture with Chile y Limón

A theme full of life and energy

Chrome theme with colorful fruit slices on a light yellow background.
Source: Google

Chile y Limón, part of the Rising Artists Latino Artists Series, is a lively theme by Liz Hernández. Inspired by the tradition of sprinkling chili powder on fresh fruit, it brings a cheerful touch to your screen while keeping readability front and center. It's perfect for anyone who loves culture-inspired designs.

Time to try these Google Chrome themes

Now's the time to try a few and find the ones that best suit your style. Solid color themes, designed by Google's UI experts, offer a clean, reliable look that pairs well with any setup. Changing the background is another easy way to add your signature if you want extra personalization.