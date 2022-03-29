Google Chrome's extensions are an excellent way to get the most out of your browser. Extensions can help you boost productivity, improve your writing, track price changes, save passwords, all without opening a separate app or website. However, it's easy to miss the few prize catches in a sea of thousands. Here we've collected a list of the twelve Chrome extensions you'll actually use every day.

These extensions should improve your Chrome experience regardless of how you use Chrome. If you're looking for Chrome extensions specifically to help boost your productivity, check out our roundup of the best 15 Chrome productivity extensions.

Evernote Web Clipper

Evernote Web Clipper lets you save web pages, articles, or PDFs to your Evernote account. If you are constantly searching through your history for that one article you were sure you saw yesterday, this might be the ideal extension for you. It syncs across devices, so you can save an article on your desktop, then open it on the Evernote app later.

What makes Evernote Web Clipper great is its clip formats. You can save the full page, the page with original formatting, a stripped down page, or simply just bookmark it. It only takes a couple of clicks and works perfectly. You'll also have the option of organizing it within your Evernote folders from the extension.

Tab Wrangler

Tab Wrangler is like a sheepdog for your tabs (a tabdog?). Once set up, Tab Wrangler will automatically close idle tabs after a designated time. Closed tabs aren't gone for good; they're stored in the dedicated Tab Corral, where they can be quickly reopened. This is an ideal extension if you're particularly forgetful about closing tabs, or have so many open that you lose the ones you want to use.

There is a raft of customization options that makes Tab Wrangler especially useful. Tabs can be locked or pinned to prevent closing, and you can prevent it from closing tabs with your favorite sites.

LastPass

If you've never used a password manager before, LastPass is a brilliant option. It will generate passwords, store them, and automatically fill them in. It can also store addresses, credit cards, and more. These details can be shared securely with other LastPass users, so you don't need to worry about sending your passwords in a plaintext message when sharing an account. There's also an Android app, which we included in our roundup of the best password managers for Android.

LastPass is an extension that everyone will find useful. It syncs your passwords across any device LastPass is installed on, and also saves them locally so you can keep your passwords accessible and secure anywhere with or without an internet connection.

Momentum

Momentum is an extension to help focus your browsing. It replaces your new tab page with a personal dashboard. Every day, it will ask you what your main focus for the day is when you open your browser. It'll then add a little checkbox next to the answer that you can complete later. Beyond this, Momentum adds a to-do list, weather report, and inspirational quote.

Momentum is ideal for people who like to mark off goals, but don't have the time to keep a journal or dedicated to-do list.

Awesome Screenshot

Awesome Screenshot is a tool that does a lot more than take screenshots. The screenshot function has options to capture the visible screen, the full page, or a selected area. Screenshots can then be quickly annotated, then saved to your computer or the cloud. The screen recording feature has a raft of similar features, including an option to include an embedded webcam recording.

Awesome Screenshot is a vital tool for anyone who takes regular screenshots or screen recordings of their browser. It's extraordinarily straightforward too, so you won't waste any time fiddling around with recording options or capture settings.

Grammarly

Grammarly is a spell checker and editor in one extension. It can check your writing anywhere in your browser, so whether you're writing an email, Facebook post, or article, it can help correct your writing mistakes. Grammarly can also pick up grammatical flubs, punctuation issues, and highlight unclear sentences. If you write things on the internet, install Grammarly. You won't regret it.

Google Translate

Google Translate is a household name. From helping school kids with their French homework to translating foreign phrases, it's a ubiquitous feature in our lives. The Google Translate extension provides the same service but without the hassle of copying and pasting text into the website. Simply right-click or highlight some text, tap the Translate icon, and a translation will instantly appear.

Mighty Text

Mighty Text allows users to send SMS (though unfortunately not RCS) messages straight from their browser. While the Google Messages web app offers a similar function, it can only work with the Google Messages app. Mighty Text works with any SMS app. Not only will it notify you of texts, and allow you to respond to them from your browser, it can send you notifications from other apps as well as low battery alerts.

Mighty Text is an excellent tool that is perfect for people who want to quickly respond to texts without having to pick up their phone.

Forest

Forest provides a horticultural incentive to stay motivated. If you find yourself checking Facebook too often, this is the ideal extension for you. You'll enter any URLs that you wish to avoid when working, then set a timer. Once you've set the timer, a virtual tree will be planted. If you attempt to visit any of your blocked URLs, your tree will die. Only by avoiding these URLs for the duration of the timer will your tree become fully grown and be added to your virtual forest.

Forest is a charming way to stay focused on your work. There's also a brilliant Android app, which kills a tree if you attempt to use your phone at all.

Keepa

Keepa adds price history charts to Amazon sites and notifies you if any drop below your desired price. It's a useful tool for anyone who frequently uses Amazon. A raft of useful features like wishlist importing, in-stock alerts and daily deals notifications help you save money on your Amazon shopping.

View Image

Thanks to a licensing deal between Google and Getty Images in 2018, the view image button was removed from Google Images results. This button would allow users to open the image in a separate tab for convenient downloading. View Image re-implements this button, along with the Search by Image button. Search by Image lets you right-click on any photo, and search Google for other places it has appeared.

Unlike the other extensions on this list, View Image adds a feature previously present in Chrome. So if you want Chrome to be working as it should, View Image should be first on your list.

Magical

Magical is a text expander and message template creator in one. You can create shortcuts for commonly used phrases, email templates, or links. Whether you're reusing code snippets, creating marketing emails, or applying to jobs, there's a use case here for everyone. Regardless of who you are, it can help save you time, and boost typing accuracy.

A fun fact about Chrome extensions is that they will work in any Chromium-based browser. These include popular browsers like Edge and Opera, so even if you don't use Chrome, you can still use our recommendations. However, many extensions intended for Chrome might not work as intended for other browsers.

Extensions aren't the only way to improve your Chrome experience, check out our roundup of the best tips and tricks for Chrome on desktop to help unlock the browser's full potential.

