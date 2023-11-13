Traditional calendars stop at helping you mark dates, but Google Calendar takes it a step further. You can schedule events, invite guests, and set reminders from small phones and tablets to larger devices. A first glance at the app can be confusing, especially if you're a busy person. Shortcuts aid you in navigating through the interface quickly and save time.

You'll benefit from them on your personal computers, as they only work on keyboards. Mobile devices have touch and gesture-based functionality. Hence, they don't require more shortcuts. If you're eager to test them on your computer, here are the best ones.

How to turn on Keyboard shortcuts

By default, Google deactivates keyboard shortcuts, and you'll turn on the feature in the settings menu. Otherwise, pressing buttons on your keyboard doesn't do anything. Here's how to do it:

On your computer browser, visit calendar.google.com. In the upper-right corner, click the settings icon. Select Settings from the options that appear. Click Keyboard shortcuts in the left sidebar. Scroll down to Keyboard shortcuts and click the checkbox.

Now, you can use keyboard shortcuts to navigate Calendar. Here are the best ones.

When in doubt, press Ctrl or Command + ? to view the list of shortcuts available for your device.

Navigational shortcuts

These shortcuts are single letters and symbols you can use to move around Calendar. Below are their keys and what they do:

J or N keys: Switch to the next date range. For example, if you're on the weekly view, press any of the keys to see the next week. For daily views, the buttons show you the next day.

Switch to the next date range. For example, if you're on the weekly view, press any of the keys to see the next week. For daily views, the buttons show you the next day. R key: Refresh your calendar to see the most recent and synchronized version of your events.

Refresh your calendar to see the most recent and synchronized version of your events. The slash (/): Instantly place your mouse cursor in Calendar's search box instead of moving the cursor there yourself.

Instantly place your mouse cursor in Calendar's search box instead of moving the cursor there yourself. T key: View the current day.

View the current day. S key: Enter the settings menu.

Enter the settings menu. G key: Go to a specific date.

Calendar view switch shortcuts

Cycle between the daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly Calendar view with these shortcuts. You can also access a custom view at the tap of a button. Here's how they work:

Daily view: Press 1 or D .

Press or . Weekly view: Press 2 or W .

Press or . Monthly view: Press 3 or M .

Press or . Custom view: Go to Settings > View options to customize your view. Then, return to your Calendar view and press 4 or letter X to switch to it.

Go to > to customize your view. Then, return to your Calendar view and press or letter to switch to it. Agenda view: Press 5 or A to see your schedule and upcoming events summarized in a list.

Event management shortcuts

Event management shortcuts are as they sound. You can create new events or edit existing ones at the tap of a key. Here's how it works:

C key: Create a new event. A page appears where you can add a title and description, set reminders, and do more.

Create a new event. A page appears where you can add a title and description, set reminders, and do more. Undo keys: Press Ctrl (Windows) or Command (Mac) + Z to undo any mistakes while editing an event.

Press to undo any mistakes while editing an event. Save keys: Press Ctrl or Command + S to save an event you created.

Press to save an event you created. E key: View the details of existing events. If multiple events are in your view, click one first so that a small preview appears. Then press E on your keyboard to expand it.

View the details of existing events. If multiple events are in your view, click one first so that a small preview appears. Then press on your keyboard to expand it. Escape (Esc) key: Return to your Calendar view from an event details page.

Return to your Calendar view from an event details page. Backspace or Delete: Permanently erase an event from Calendar. First, click the event. Then, press any of the keys to remove it.

Application shortcuts

Application shortcuts are key combinations that allow you to search for people, access the sidebar, and quickly create an event. You'll find the key combos below:

Shift + C or Q: Open a small tab to create a new event or task.

Open a small tab to create a new event or task. Shift and +: Click the menu icon in the upper-left corner to expand the main menu. Then, press the key combo to search for people. Click any date on the calendar grid to arrange a meeting with them.

Click the in the upper-left corner to expand the main menu. Then, press the key combo to search for people. Click any date on the calendar grid to arrange a meeting with them. Ctrl or Command + P: See a preview of your Calendar before you print it.

See a preview of your Calendar before you print it. Ctrl or Command + Option + Comma (,) or period (.): Highlights Google Keep in the right sidebar. Use the arrow keys on the keyboard to move across other apps, such as Tasks and Maps. Press Enter or Return to open any of them within Calendar.

Cut through long Calendar processes with ease

Google Calendar is a versatile tool, and its support for shortcuts makes managing your schedule easier. You can also supercharge your Gmail inbox, Docs files, and other Workspace apps with shortcuts. Since they require an internet connection, ensure your network is stable to allow the web app to load properly. If not, the shortcut keys may become unresponsive.