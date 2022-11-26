Get the Pixel 7 for free or the 2-pack Nest Audio for less than the price of one

Black Friday weekend is a great time to buy Google's hardware as they are usually heavily discounted during the shopping event. The best part is that Google is offering hefty discounts on almost all its products, including the recently launched Pixel 7 series, the new 4K Chromecast, and more. Check out the best deals on Google's hardware that you should not miss this weekend.

1. Google Pixel 7

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $499 $599 Save $100 With the Pixel 7, Google has made all the right upgrades over last year's Pixel 6. The phone provides a notably superior experience than its predecessor and is one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. For Black Friday, you can get the phone with a $100 discount or even for free, thanks to Google's enhanced trade-in values. $499 at Best Buy $499 at Amazon From free at Google Store

The Google Pixel 7 might look the same as its predecessor, but it is better in every possible way. Compared with the Pixel 6, the Pixel 7 packs a brighter display, has longer battery life, and a usable fingerprint scanner. Even better, the modem issues plaguing the Pixel 6 lineup have been fixed, so you will not face any connectivity issues. Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 7 is among our favorite Android phones this year.

Despite the improvements, the Pixel 7 costs the same as last year's model: you can get it for $599. This is a great deal, but for Black Friday, you can get Google's latest Pixel free. As a part of its sale, Google is offering a flat $100 discount on the Pixel 7. This brings its price down to $499.

The company is also providing enhanced trade-in values, and with the right device, you can snag the Pixel 7 for free this Black Friday. Trade-in values are higher on iPhones and Samsung devices, with even the 2019 iPhone 11 fetching a solid $495, which means you can upgrade to the Pixel 7 for free.

2. Google Pixel Buds Pro

It took Google a few tries, but with the Pixel Buds Pro, it has finally launched a premium pair of earbuds that deliver excellent sound quality and decent ANC. The earphones also have other nice-to-have features like Transparency mode, "Hey Google" support, and wireless charging. This is backed by solid battery life, with the Buds Pro lasting up to 31 hours using the charging case.

At $200, though, the Pixel Buds Pro always felt a bit expensive and faced stiff competition from some of the best wireless earbuds. For Black Friday, you can get the Pixel Buds Pro for just $150, a sweet $50 discount. This is easily one of the best Black Friday earbuds deals you should not miss. While other popular earphones have also been heavily discounted for the shopping event, it is hard to beat the value the Pixel Buds Pro provides at $150.

3. Nest Thermostat

If you want to jump on the smart thermostat bandwagon, Black Friday is a great time to do so. If you don't have a complex HVAC setup at your home or office, the entry-level Nest Thermostat will be perfect for your use. As noted in our review, the thermostat is easy to set up and works reliably. It is also smarter than your regular thermostat, though it can be a bit sluggish to use, and it looks just about okay. But given its $130 price, we were okay to look past its shortcomings.

This Black Friday, you can get the Nest Thermostat for less than $100. The thermostat is available for $90 after a $40 discount, making it one of the best deals on Google's hardware during the ongoing shopping event.

4. Google Pixel Watch

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $300 $350 Save $50 Google's first Wear OS smartwatch is also the only non-Fitbit wearable in the market to feature Fitbit integration. The Pixel Watch has a classy design and delivers fluid performance, which more than makes up for its other shortcomings. $300 at Google Store $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

The Pixel Watch is Google's first Wear OS smartwatch, and it shows. The wearable is not perfect, but it has helped reinvigorate developer interest in the Wear OS ecosystem. The Galaxy Watch 5 is a better choice and our favorite Android smartwatch, especially if you have a Samsung phone. But if your heart is set on the Pixel Watch, Black Friday is the time to get the smartwatch.

With a starting price tag of $349, the Pixel Watch is not cheap. Take advantage of the Black Friday sale across various retailers, and you can get the watch with a $50 discount. This brings its price down to $300, still expensive for what the watch offers, but at least the hole in your wallet will now be slightly smaller. Google also bundles six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium with the smartwatch. But to be eligible, you must not be already subscribed to any of the services.

The deal is only on the Wi-Fi variant of the watch, though. You still need to shell out a whopping $400 for the LTE variant.

5. Google Pixel 6a

Want a spare phone for cheap this Black Friday? Or just want to try out a Pixel but don't want to spend on the Pixel 7 series? The Google Pixel 6a will deliver largely the same experience, and for Black Friday, you can get it for as low as $300. Or, if you have an old phone lying around, trade it in and get the phone for an even lower price. Google is ready to pay $250 for your old Pixel 4a, which means you can upgrade to the Pixel 6a by paying just $50 more out of your pocket.

The Pixel 6a was already an excellent choice with its $450 MSRP. After a $150 discount, though, it becomes a no-brainer for anyone looking to buy a cheap Android phone.

6. Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio $50 $100 Save $50 The Nest Audio is an excellent speaker with great sound quality, with Google Assistant access being another highlight. You can pair two speakers together in a stereo setup for an even superior experience. $50 at Google Store $89 at Google Store (2-pack) $50 at Best Buy

The Nest Audio is among the best smart speakers you can buy. With a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter, the speaker can deliver excellent sound quality. And thanks to 3 far-field microphones, the speaker can pick up your voice even from across the room. You can even pair two of the speakers together for stereo pairing to enjoy even better sound quality.

For Black Friday, Google is providing a flat $50 discount on the Nest Audio, bringing its price down to $50. But the best deal is on the 2-pack of the speaker, which you can get for $90. That's $10 less than the retail price of a single unit. This a terrific deal, especially since the speakers sound so great and can be easily paired for a stereo setup.