If you're looking for a smart speaker compatible with Google Assistant, we don't blame you. Not only is she on your phone, the popular virtual assistant has proven on more than one occasion that it is arguably more socially adept than Alexa, compatible with more devices than Siri, and certainly more everything than Bixby.

Naturally, you might be inclined to go with a Google-branded speaker, and there's nothing wrong with that. You'll find two excellent options on this list, as the tech giant does put out some solid hardware built around Google Assistant and quality music playback. Still, there are other smart speakers out there that could be a better fit depending on your needs. So whether you're looking for excellent audio quality or the best option for voice commanding smart lights with Google Assistant, these smart speakers are more than "OK Google." They're "Great Google."

Best value 1. Google Nest Audio 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Google Store Smart speakers can get pretty expensive, but Google keeps it simple with the Nest Audio. At only $99 and still filled with a bunch of features, the Google Nest Audio represents the best value on this list by far. The audio quality outmatches other speakers in this price range, providing robust, well-balanced sound across the whole room. The three far-field microphone array allows for a highly responsive device. On-device processing provides improved and expedited Google Assistant commands, especially for music, for an even more seamless experience. The Google Nest Audio isn't perfect though; many users note the occasional issue with Bluetooth connectivity. Plus, the lack of an aux input is always a bummer, but far from a deal-breaker, especially with an Android phone that could so easily cast to it. Overall, you really can't beat the value of the Google Nest Audio, and if you're wary about straying from Google's home base, we highly recommend this speaker. Read More Specifications Audio: 75mm woofer, 19mm tweeter, 3 far-field microphone array

75mm woofer, 19mm tweeter, 3 far-field microphone array Power: 30W DC barrel adapter, 1.5m cable

30W DC barrel adapter, 1.5m cable Price: $100

$100 Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Colors: Grey, black, green, blue, orange

Grey, black, green, blue, orange Measurements: 175 x 124 x 78mm, 1.2Kg

175 x 124 x 78mm, 1.2Kg Buttons: Touch controls, mute switch

Touch controls, mute switch Others: Chromecast built-in Pros Excellent sound quality

Responsive microphone

Inconspicuous design Cons Poor Bluetooth performance

No wired input Buy This Product Google Nest Audio Shop at Google Store

Premium pick 2. Sonos Move Smart Speaker 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Best Buy Speaker portability is an underrated feature when it comes to this kind of technology, and the Sonos Move provides it in spades. With an 11-hour battery life and an easy-to-use charging dock, it truly combines the premium smart speaker experience with the location flexibility of a handheld device. It is pretty large for a portable speaker, but it comes equipped with a handy indent for easy carrying. At only six pounds, you shouldn't have too much trouble lugging it to the backyard. Plus, it's water-resistant, so you won't have to worry about a splash ruining your extremely expensive smart speaker. Did we mention that this smart speaker costs almost $400, nearly four times as much as the Nest Audio? If you really want a portable smart speaker that doesn't compromise on features and functionality, and you've got some extra money lying around, the Sonos Move is absolutely the way to go. Read More Specifications Bluetooth Connectivity?: Yes

Yes Price: $399

$399 Connectivity: Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Colors: Black or White

Black or White Measurements: 9.44 x 6.29 x 4.96 in

9.44 x 6.29 x 4.96 in Buttons: No Pros Portable with 11-hour battery life

Water resistant with rating of IP56

Automatic Trueplay feature for best sound quality Cons Quite expensive

Pretty big for a portable speaker Buy This Product Sonos Move Smart Speaker Shop at Best Buy

Editors choice 3. JBL Link Portable 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on JBL Everybody loves a good compromise, and the JBL Link Portable is exactly that: a solid middle ground between premium features and portable ease of use. It doesn't have the sound quality of some of the more expensive, larger options on this list, but it's more than respectable, particularly for the smaller size of the speaker. For portability, it weighs barely more than a pound for easy transportation. Plus, it's completely waterproof; it can be fully submerged without damage. The charging port is accessible, and with 8-hour battery life, this speaker should be able to handle any hang. However, it is missing the auxiliary input, which will put a damper on things when someone else wants a turn with the music. Plus, no JBL Connect app support means no customizable audio settings. All that aside, though, the JBL Link Portable provides the all-in-one device you need for an all-around smart speaker experience. Read More Specifications Bluetooth Connectivity?: Yes

Yes Price: $179

$179 Connectivity: Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Colors: Grey, Blue, Black

Grey, Blue, Black Measurements: 6.7 x 3.5 inches

6.7 x 3.5 inches Buttons: No Pros Sleek, portable design

Solid sound quality

Waterproof with IPX7 rating Cons No JBL Connect support

No auxiliary input Buy This Product JBL Link Portable Shop at JBL

4. Google Nest Mini 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Google Store Sometimes you're just looking for an extension of your smart home setup, and that's where a good Google Nest Mini comes in handy. These small, inconspicuous smart speakers will give you the full coverage needed to truly make you feel like you're in a smart home. The impressive microphone recognition makes this even more apparent, and you won't endure any overlapping responses with the Google software. Full disclosure, the sound quality is outright bad, particularly compared to virtually any speaker on this list. However, the price reflects that at only half the cost of the Nest Audio. Combined with the lack of auxiliary input, you likely don't want to make this your only option. However, if you need a secondary speaker to add to your array, the Nest Mini is an affordable option that will do precisely that. Read More Specifications Audio: Top-firing speaker, 3 microphones

Top-firing speaker, 3 microphones Power: 15W barrel adapter

15W barrel adapter Price: $50

$50 Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Colors: Grey, black, red, blue

Grey, black, red, blue Measurements: 98 x 42mm, 177g

98 x 42mm, 177g Buttons: Touch controls, mute switch

Touch controls, mute switch Others: Chromecast built-in Pros Very affordable

Simple setup process

Excellent microphone recognition Cons Poor sound quality

No auxiliary input Buy This Product Google Nest Mini Shop at Google Store

5. Belkin SoundForm Elite 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Everyone loves perks when it comes to premium tech, and the Belkin SoundForm Elite comes with one that will make everyone happy: a wireless charger. That's right; this smart speaker comes with a handy dock for your smartphone. It has a 10W wireless charger that can keep your device pumping when you're kicking back and listening to some tunes. As you might've expected with a smart speaker with a built-in wireless charger, the price is a bit high, but unfortunately, the sound quality doesn't match that premium price tag. At times, the bass is too much, while the overall balance just feels a bit off. You do get some solid voice recognition, though, thanks to the two microphones on the device, so at least there's that. Read More Specifications Audio: 1 full-range driver, 2 woofers, 2 far-field microphones

1 full-range driver, 2 woofers, 2 far-field microphones Power: AC barrel adapter

AC barrel adapter Price: $299

$299 Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 Voice Assistant: Alexa/Google Assistant

Alexa/Google Assistant Colors: Black, white

Black, white Measurements: 168.4 x 162.5 x 162.5mm, 1.27Kg

168.4 x 162.5 x 162.5mm, 1.27Kg Buttons: Touch controls, mute switch

Touch controls, mute switch Others: Up to 10W Qi wireless charging (for phones), Chromecast built-in Pros Wireless charger built in

Solid voice recognition Cons Quite expensive

Not good enough sound quality for price Buy This Product Belkin SoundForm Elite Shop at Amazon

6. Sonos One (Gen 2) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While it may not have a fancy badge on it, we really do like the Sonos One when it comes to smart speakers for Google Assistant. It provides a great overall audio experience combined with impressive sound quality that fills the rooms thanks to the automatic Trueplay feature built-in. It's not too big and not too small, providing robust sound in a small package that won't take up too much room. It's not portable, so it doesn't have Bluetooth functionality. Still, Wi-Fi connectivity should be more than enough, and it does pair easily and effectively with other speakers, so you can create a full audio environment. The price is a bit high, but the sound quality alone is worth it. Read More Specifications Bluetooth Connectivity?: No

No Price: $219

$219 Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Colors: Black and White

Black and White Measurements: 6.36 x 4.69 x 4.69 inches

6.36 x 4.69 x 4.69 inches Buttons: No Pros Excellent sound quality

Compact, stylish design

Easily paired for more complete sound Cons Pretty expensive

No Bluetooth functionality Buy This Product Sonos One (Gen 2) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker Shop at Amazon

7. Bose Home Speaker 500 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon It's not technically a smart display, but the Bose Home Speaker 500 has a tiny, somewhat LCD screen on the front of the device to provide some basic information, like artists, song titles, and some cool backgrounds. That added perk isn't all you'll find on this premium speaker; the sound quality is excellent, with wall-to-wall stereo sound from only a single speaker. It is a premium device, though, with a hefty price tag of $349. That may be a little high in the cost range, particularly with all the affordable options. It doesn't feature Chromecast functionality, which feels like a huge miss for a Google Assistant-enabled speaker. It does have an auxiliary port, so you have options as far as playing your tunes. Overall, this option is costly, but if the small LCD screen speaks to you or you're building out your Bose ecosystem, you could do a lot worse than the Home Speaker 500. Read More Specifications Bluetooth Connectivity?: Yes

Yes Price: $349

$349 Connectivity: Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Voice Assistant: Google Assistant

Google Assistant Colors: Black or Silver

Black or Silver Measurements: 8 x 6.7 x 4.3 inches

8 x 6.7 x 4.3 inches Buttons: No Pros Helpful display

Excellent sound quality

Auxiliary port available Cons Very expensive

No Chromecast functionality Buy This Product Bose Home Speaker 500 Shop at Amazon

There are a few essential criteria to consider when choosing a Google Assistant compatible smart speaker for your home. First off, you'll want to decide if you want only one speaker or a whole array, as some speakers are easier to connect than others. For example, Bose, Sonos, and Google are made to work in tandem with other speakers in their ecosystem, so it's better to stick to the same brand whenever you can.

Portability is another factor to consider, as some smart speakers are more location flexible, whereas others are not going anywhere once installed. The Sonos Move and the JBL Link Portable are great examples. They offer robust smart speaker features while providing substantial portability thanks to lengthy battery lives and simple charging docks.

Finally, the price will likely be the biggest decider for most as the range is wide. Just on this small list, the price range goes from $50 to $400, each providing vast differences in sound quality, features, and overall functionality. Consider the value and not just price, as a small bump in price can lead to a much better product depending on your specific needs.

