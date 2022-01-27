These routines can seriously help out your day-to-day life

Google Assistant Routines can be extremely helpful, whether you are looking to enhance your smart bulbs, save a little time during the day, or are just hoping to set specific habits for your morning ritual. Routines are a series of actions triggered by a single command, and they can be fully customized, including Google's presets. In this guide, we'll show you the best default Google Assistant routines, as well as some fantastic custom routines.

How to use routines

Google Assistant Routines are terrifically easy to use. We've provided a quick guide below, but if you've never used Routines before, here's how to manage, create, and edit Google Assistant routines.

Routines are managed from the Google Home app. Here you can add, modify, and delete routines. You can also see how each routine is triggered, and all the steps involved

Open the Google Home app. Tap Routines.

The best default routines

If this is your first time using routines, Google Assistant will run you through a brief setup to confirm things like your work address. While you can modify these routines, all of them should work great from the get-go without modification — though you can customize them.

The "Bedtime" routine

This routine asks you to set an alarm, then mutes your phone.

You can trigger this routine by either saying "Bedtime," "Good Night," or "Time to hit the hay" to your phone.

The "Good Morning" routine

This routine informs you of the weather, your calendar for the day, and any reminders. Trigger this routine by saying "Good morning," "Tell me about my day," or "I'm up"

The "Commuting to work" routine

This routine informs you about your commute, the weather, and your calendar for the day. Trigger this routine by saying "Let's go to work"

The best custom routines

While Google's default routines work great for everyone, creating a custom routine is where Google Assistant Routines shines. Once you've tried these out, have a go at creating your own!

Turn on your lights at sunset

If you've got smart bulbs, it's easy to set them to turn on at sunset.

Tap the plus button at the bottom right of the Routines screen. Tap Add starter. Tap Sunrise / sunset. Tap Sunset. Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Close Tap Sunset location. Set your location and tap Done. Tap When the sun sets. .Select how long before or after sunset you wish the routine to trigger, then tap Done. Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Close Tap the days of the week you wish this routine to activate on. Tap Add starter to complete adding this starter command. Tap + Add action. Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand Close Tap Adjust Home Devices. Tap Adjust lights, plugs, and more. Choose your smart bulb. Tap the blue checkmark in the top right to return to the routine screen. Tap Save to save your routine. Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand Close

Take a break from work

We all need breaks from work, this routine will set your phone to Do Not Disturb then turn it off later, allowing you respite from those pesky Slack messages.

Tap the plus button at the bottom right of the Routines screen. Tap Add starter. Tap Voice command. Type your voice command. Tap Add action. Tap Adjust phone settings. Image Gallery (6 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Close Tap Turn on do not disturb on Android devices. Tap Done. Tap Add action. Scroll down and tap Delay start. Type in how long you wish your break to be. Tap Done. Tap Add action (Make sure you tap the button below your time delay). Tap Adjust phone settings. Tap Communicate and announce. Image Gallery (6 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Close Select Say something and tap the arrow. Type in what you want your Assistant to say. Tap Done. Tap Add action. Tap Adjust phone settings. Tap Turn off do not disturb on Android devices. Tap Done. Tap Save. Image Gallery (6 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Close

Commuting home

This routine will alert a contact you're on your way home, and start your favorite playlist. The routine is created by Google, but it requires some tweaking. (Remember to change the starter command if you don't want to say "Let's go home")

Tap the Commuting Home routine. Tap the Play music action. Enter the name of the playlist, artist, song, album, or genre you wish to play. Note: Tap Music Settings to change where Google Assistant will look to play music. Tap the checkmark button in the top right. Tap + Add action. Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Close Tap Communicate and announce. Select Send a text then tap the arrow to the right. Enter the number you wish to send to. Type in your message. Tap Done to return to the action screen. Tap Done to complete adding the action. Tap Save to save your routine. Image Gallery (4 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Close

These are our favorite Google Assistant Routines right now, but we'll keep this article updated as we discover new and interesting ways to use this feature.

