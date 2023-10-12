Controlling your smart home equipment with a virtual assistant and voice commands really makes you feel like you're living in a home of the future. Digital companions like Google Assistant are the web-connected tools you'll need to customize and automate everything from lighting and security to TVs and Bluetooth speakers.

If you've never used Google Assistant or Google Home before, creating an account and getting started is quick and easy; however, you'll want to get your hands on a smart device (or two) to take full advantage of Google Assistant's long list of capabilities.

Whether you're an advanced smart home whiz looking for the next best gadget or new to the industry and searching for smart home devices for beginners, there are great devices for everyone. From your ceiling to your floor, these Google Assistant-compatible devices have got you covered and are here to make your life just a little bit easier.

Source: Amazon Philips Hue Starter Kit Best overall Exceptional lighting system $173 $200 Save $27 The Philips Hue Starter Kit comes with four lights and a hub for everything you need to get started. Set up is a breeze, and users can easily add additional Philips Smart Lights to the same network. These lights are also very responsive to voice commands and, paired with the comprehensive app, allow for automation, scene changes, dimming, and more. Pros In-depth, comprehensive app

Compatible with various systems

Vivid colors and impressive brightness Cons Expensive lighting

Not compatible with 3rd party dimmer switch $173 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

With Philips Hue bulbs, smart lighting is as easy as screwing the bulb in. For lighting your home, you can have soft white light, warm-to-cool light, or choose from the thousands of color combinations, with dimming options as well. You can control your smart lights with the Hue app or Google Assistant. This starter kit comes with everything you need to set up smart lighting in your home. The Hue Hub lets you connect up to 50 smart lights without interfering with the speed of your Wi-Fi. For unlimited lighting scenarios, the Philips Hue starter kit is undoubtedly the best option for smart lighting.

Source: Google Store Google Nest X Yale Lock Premium pick Next-level door security $209 $249 Save $40 The Google Nest X Yale Lock is a smart security lock device that is a complete deadbolt replacement. Users can program various codes and even restrict the codes to certain days and times. Also, since it is in the Nest family, it's super easy to access most of its features with Google Assistant voice controls. However, Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa users are out of luck. Pros Easy setup and install

Well-designed and user-friendly

Quiet locking functions Cons Limited smart home integration

Larger, more bulky lock housing

Keyless entry leaves no backup plan $249 at Crutchfield $209 at Google Store $250 at Best Buy

What's a smart home without a smart lock to go with it? The Google Nest x Yale is a complete deadbolt lock replacement to give you the best security inside and out. Connect the lock to Wi-Fi to remotely lock and unlock the door when you're away or busy. You can even set a schedule for guest passcodes to work and have access during certain times, which is great if you have cleaners or gardeners coming by who only require access some of the time. And at night, you can ensure your home is secure by checking the locks with your virtual Google Assistant and activating privacy mode to disable the keypad from being accessed with any passcode.

Source: Google Google Nest Hub Max Best smart display Ultimate smart hub center $169 $229 Save $60 The Google Nest Hub Max is a smart hub device that allows users to easily control their home hands-free with voice commands integrated with Google Assistant. From on-the-fly questions to scheduling meetings and even pulling up a recipe for you, Google has it all. Its built-in speaker base is also perfect for any impromptu dance party. Pros Large high-quality display

Great sounding speaker

Facial recognition for tailored experiences Cons Chromecast is not compatible

Camera can be glitchy or spotty

No Netflix viewing option $169 at Google Store $170 at Best Buy $169 at B&H

The Google Nest Hub Max is the smart control center your home needs. You can connect all your smart home devices to the Nest Hub Max to easily control everything within your home with simple voice commands. With the Nest Hub Max, you're able to stream your favorite videos and music hands-free with the all-reliable Google Assistant.

You can also stay connected with friends and family and work with video calls, group chats, and Zoom meetings. There's even a built-in Nest Cam that lets you keep an extra eye on your home. And if you need instant weather updates, recipes, or even a good joke or two, just ask Google.

Source: Kasa Smart Kasa Smart Plug Mini Best value Smart solution for normal products $27 $30 Save $3 The Kasa Smart Plug Mini's are smart outlet plugs to connect devices and smaller appliances, enabling you to control them wirelessly and through voice commands using Google Assistant. With the designated app, users can set scheduled on/off times, and you can group devices and plugs together to control more than one outlet at a time. Pros Wide compatibility with smart home systems

Small and compact size

Affordable price Cons Only one single outlet

Does not support 5G Wi-Fi

Limited reports for energy consumption $27 at Amazon

This smart plug is small, easy to take with you on the go, and works with most standard outlets and appliances. You can easily control your smart plug hands-free with Google Assistant or the Kasa Smart app, so you can stay connected even when you're away from home. You can also set schedules to turn on or off your devices at certain times and group devices and plugs in-app to make it easier to control more than one device at a time. The Kasa Smart Plug Mini is a must-have for any smart home.

Source: Amazon GE Cync Smart LED Light Strip (16FT) A multi-color LED light strip Choose from millions of colors With endless color combinations to choose from in the Cync app, the GE Cync Smart LED Light Strip can be personalized to your heart’s content. Pros Easy setup

Cync app offers all kinds of customization

Can be controlled using Google Assistant or Alexa Cons Short power cord

Solid white color is more of a light blue $60 at Amazon

When it comes to LED strip lighting, the GE Cync Smart LED Light Strip is a natural addition to any Google Home ecosystem. This 16-foot multi-color light strand is quick and easy to install and doesn't require any kind of hub or bridge. Once you download the Cync app, just add the Light Strip to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and you'll be ready to start controlling and automating.

You'll also be using the Cync app to choose from millions of color options and brightness levels, in addition to features such as schedule-building and scene creation. If your home is equipped with a Google Nest Audio or some other kind of Google-friendly smart speaker or display, you can also use these devices to control the GE Cync Light Strip.

Source: Sonos Sonos Move Portable audio Sonos and Google join forces at last Use Google Assistant to listen to your favorite artists and playlists with the Sonos Move, using just voice commands and/or your smartphone. Pros Great sound

Solid battery life

Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa Cons Expensive

Not completely waterproof $399 at B&H

Sonos is one of the best wireless audio companies out there, and we’re more than happy to sing the praises of the incredible Sonos Move, the company’s Google-Assistant compatible, battery-powered option built for portability and presence. On a full charge, it should deliver right around 11 hours of battery life, which makes the Move the ideal device for pool parties, beach-going, and other outdoor activities. It’s also IP56-rated, so even if the Move picks up a few splashes of water or blasts of dirt, it’ll still sound great.

Speaking of which, the Sonos Move sounds awesome! Deep bass and an articulate mid-range create a rich and fulfilling soundstage, and the Move can be cranked up nice and loud, too (higher volume output will affect the battery, though). In terms of controls, you’ll be able to play your favorite music using some combination of the Sonos app, the Google Home app, and AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth.

Source: Amazon Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV An awesome smart TV Control your smart home with Google TV $648 $700 Save $52 The Sony X80K runs on the amazing Google TV platform, an intuitive interface that gives you access to everything smart and streaming. Pros Great picture quality

Excellent Google TV OS

Use your TV to control smart home devices Cons Not as advanced as some other smart TVs

Issues with light bloom during darker scenes

Only 60Hz refresh rate $648 at Amazon $650 at Best Buy

Thanks to the Google TV operating system on modern smart TVs and streaming devices, you’ll also be able to give Google Assistant voice commands to your brand-new TV. If you’re in a Google household that's scrounging for a new set, the Sony 55-inch X80K is one you don’t want to miss. Powered by the Google TV OS, this big-screen Bravia will keep an eye on your viewing habits to recommend movies and shows based on your watch history. Of course, you’ll also be able to use Google TV to search for apps and games and to interact with your home’s many Google Assistant-powered smart home devices.

From a picture and sound standpoint, the Sony X80K more than delivers. With its powerful 4K upscaling and Triluminos Pro color booster, the X80K brings all the thrills of the cinema to the comfort of your living room. Ideally, you’ll also add a soundbar to the purchase because the one thing we’re not crazy about is the TV’s built-in speakers.

Source: Amazon Cosori Pro II Smart Air Fryer A healthier alternative Less cooking oil, fewer problems Invest in the Cosori Pro II Smart Air Fryer, and you’ll be able to fire up your favorite meals using Google Assistant voice commands. Pros Twelve cooking presets

Uses 85% less oil than traditional cooking methods

Works with Google Assistant and Alexa Cons Basket can be a little hard to work with $137 at Amazon

Smart air fryers offer a unique alternative to traditional convection cooking in a number of ways, and the amazing Cosori Pro II Smart Air Fryer just so happens to work with Google Assistant and Alexa. You can use the Google Home app or voice commands to start and stop cooking cycles and check your food's progress. You can also download the free VeSync app to adjust cooking and device settings.

The Cosori Pro II uses eighty-five percent less oil when frying up your favorite treats, and with its twelve different cooking presets to choose from, there's a mode for tackling everything from chicken wings to vegetables and bacon. Oh, and the best part is that the removable basket is dishwasher-safe.

Source: Amazon Levoit Core 200S Smart Air Purifier Clean air Filter allergens with Google The Levoit Core 200S Smart Air Purifier is equipped with three powerful levels of filtration to keep your home free of harmful allergens and other airborne pollutants. Pros Three levels of filtration

Runs nice and quiet

Works with Google Assistant and Alexa Cons Larger rooms will require a bigger air purifier $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy $90 at Target

An air purifier is a great way to safeguard your home against harmful airborne pollutants. This Levoit model is a nice option, as it can handle rooms of up to 915 square feet. With its 360-degree design, ultra-fine nylon filter, and high-efficiency carbon filter, this handy little device can remove up to 99.97% of the allergens. The filters are simple to change; just make sure to buy genuine Levoit replacement ones.

Conveniently, you can also control the Core 200S using Google Assistant, Alexa, or the free VeSync app. Use any of these web-connected tools to start or stop cleaning cycles and monitor the purifier’s progress.

Source: Google Store Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Whole home connectivity Reliable smart home network $300 $400 Save $100 The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro set includes three routers throughout your home that connect to Wi-Fi 6E for a seamless connection. Each router can cover up to 2,200 square feet and is up to two times faster than its predecessor. This strong, reliable connection is an essential staple for any Google-centered smart home. Pros No subscription necessary

Built-in Thread and Matter support

Parental controls with safe search feature Cons Minimal ports and threshold

Very limited customization settings

Lacks anti-malware software $300 at Crutchfield $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

The new Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro is now up to two times faster than its predecessor and is one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers available. With the growing popularity of Wi-Fi 6E, speed and reliability are two of the biggest factors when establishing a strong Wi-Fi connection. This kit includes three Wi-Fi routers that can be placed throughout your home to maximize the range of your Wi-Fi. Just one router can cover up to 2,200 square feet — so with this kit, you'll have no more dead spots within your residence. From the attic to the garage, you'll stay connected.

You can also easily connect all your smart home devices to your Nest Wi-Fi system and Google Assistant for a seamless flow of smart home connectivity. While this setup may seem a little costly, many users don't mind paying extra for stable, fast, and reliable coverage.

Source: Google Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat Comprehensive home control Energy-efficient and cost-effective The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a smart device for monitoring your home to learn your temperature preferences and then save power by lowering the temperature when you're not home. You can control the thermostat hands-free with Google Assistant, and it also works with Alexa for added versatility. Pros Energy saving and cost-efficient

Automatic temperature scheduling

Support for HVAC accessories Cons More expensive than most smart thermostats

Temperature swing not always comfortable

No motion detection sensor $249 at Crutchfield $249 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Monitoring and controlling your home's temperature is much less of a menial task with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. This smart thermostat learns from your preferences and auto-adjusts itself to your comfort level, so you're not always combating the thermostat changes. You'll also be keeping your power bills down with home/away assist, which automatically adjusts your home's temperature while you're away. Of course, all of this can be controlled remotely with the Google Nest app or voice commands through Google Assist and Alexa.

Source: Google Store Google Nest Protect Carbon Monoxide Detector Specialized detection Extensive smoke and CO2 protection $99 $119 Save $20 The Google Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector is a smart device that can recognize heat and smoke earlier than most devices — and then alert you on your smart device of any possible dangers when you are not home. Battery-operated and completely wireless, the Nest Protect is an essential safety piece for any home. Pros Built-in pathway light

Clear audible voice alert

Connectivity with app and smart integrations Cons More expensive than some competition

No digital display featured

No silence button $99 at Amazon $99 at Crutchfield $120 at Best Buy

It is crucially important to have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors within your home so that the alarm can go off in the event of an emergency. The Google Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide detector does much more than notify you of an alert, though; it can tell you the specific location and type of alert detected. You'll know if there is a slow or fast burn, where it's located, and how dense the smoke is to determine the best way to handle the situation. You can even receive a friendly warning before your overcooked dinner becomes a burning hazard.

Source: Bose Bose Bluetooth Smart Soundbar 600 Immersive sound experience Expansive audio addition The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is designed with Dolby Atmos for an overall immersive sound experience. The Bluetooth connectivity of this soundbar makes it easy for anyone to pair up and play some tunes anytime, and the compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa allows for hands-free use as well. Pros Wide audio range with high-quality sound

Compatibility with various smart home integrations

Expandable with additional speakers Cons Bass output seems weak

Listening experience variable to position

No mounting brackets included $499 at Crutchfield $500 at Best Buy

A smart home isn't complete without some kind of sound system. You can buy the Nest Mini or Alexa smart speakers, but the size and sound sometimes just aren't enough. That's where the Bose Bluetooth Smart Soundbar 600 comes in. This elevated Dolby Atmos soundbar packs five speakers into the length of the device to truly spread the sound across the room. This soundbar is a staple piece for any living room or bedroom setup and is so easy to move anywhere with its wireless capabilities.

You can connect a huge variety of smart devices to this soundbar and use Google Assistant or Alexa to control the music hands-free. The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is available for anywhere between $400-500, but if that price tag is a little high, Bose has the Smart Soundbar 300, which is a slightly smaller and more affordable version with most of the same great features.

Source: Roborock Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop Hybrid cleaning power Dual-application cleaning robot The Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop combo is a high-end robotic floor cleaner with high-tech scrubbing and deep suction capabilities. The smart sensors are combined with auto-recognition technology to switch between carpet and hard floor, ensuring deep and proper cleaning of every inch on all flooring types. It can also be programmed using voice commands for hands-free use. Pros Impressive battery quality

Excellent maneuverability and performance

Range of automations and features Cons Regular maintenance required

Fairly expensive

App mapping can become glitchy $650 at Amazon $650 at Home Depot

If cleaning robots are your thing, you will certainly want the Roborock S7 in your smart home corner. This smart robotic vacuum and mop combo cleans deeply, effectively, and quickly, with powerful suction and scrubbing technology to remove even the toughest stains and messes. In addition, auto-recognition from hard floor to carpet means your carpets won't get mopped over and left wet. With the app, you can program your vacuum and mop combo to your favorite smart devices, or you can use voice commands through Google Assistant or Alexa.

Source: Arlo Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Wireless security camera Weatherproof outdoor security $140 $200 Save $60 The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is a wireless smart outdoor security camera with HD video recording capabilities to monitor or record anything happening outside your house, from burglars to accidents. The spotlight also creates a large illuminated area to capture clear video and view activity easier in the dark. Pros Premium video quality

Built-in siren and bright spotlight

No hub required Cons Subscription required for all features

Slow object tracking

No secure mounting brackets $140 at Amazon

Keep a constant watch over your house with the Arlo Pro 4 spotlight camera. This outdoor security camera is small but powerful, and it's also wireless, allowing you to conveniently place it anywhere you want increased security. You can keep intruders away with the integrated spotlight, and the large illuminated area is enough to capture clear videos of possible suspects. In addition, you can speak to guests outdoors with two-way audio.

Source: Amazon Atomi Smart Coffee Maker Smart appliance control Consistent brewing performance The Atomi Smart Coffee Maker is a wireless and Bluetooth-controlled smart coffee maker that can be controlled with your device or voice commands. Notifications and schedules can even be set and optimized for regular usage. The compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa makes it ideal for most smart homes. Pros Quality production

Adjustable grinder

Support with Google Assistant and Alexa Cons Voice commands are very specific

Grinder can be quite noisy

Manual cleaning and maintenance required $300 at Amazon

Generally, yelling from your bed for the coffee maker to get to work hasn't worked so well. Now, however, the Atomi smart coffee maker takes all that disappointment away. With voice command, you can use Google Assistant or Alexa to begin your favorite brew while still crawling out of bed. When your coffee is ready, you'll promptly receive a notification so you don't come back to cold coffee. For those forgetful last-minute rushers, you can set a daily or weekly schedule to make sure your coffee is ready on time, even when you aren't.

Build your perfect smart home

Google Assistant goes toe to toe with the likes of Alexa and Apple HomeKit, as well as Samsung SmartThings and a few lesser-used digital assistants. It’s one of our favorite companion tools to use for basic commands like searching for a recipe or solving a math problem, but the Assistant’s more advanced features include movie and TV show curation and smart home controls, amongst other useful skills.

When it comes to setting up and starting out with smart technology, what's a smart home without smart lights? The Philips Hue Starter Kit gives you everything you need for a smart light setup. With this kit, you can connect up to 50 lights simultaneously. You'll be able to control more lights than you'll ever need and change the colors and configurations with over 1,000 lighting combinations. For the setup of smart lighting within your home, the Philips Hue Smart Lights are anything but disappointing.

What’s a good smart home without an incredible TV? For those of us looking for a Google Assistant-powered LED, the Sony 55-inch X80K is packed with excellent Google TV smart features and delivers a vibrant and arresting picture, thanks to Sony’s state-of-the-art picture processing. You’ll also be able to use Google Assistant to call up live footage of any Google Home security cameras you’ve got hanging around.

In terms of smart control, the Google Nest Hub Max is the top choice for a central control unit within your smart home. Not only is the Nest Hub Max your smart control panel, but it's also your hands-free assistant for anything you need. You can connect all your devices to your hub and have complete control of your smart home in the palm of your hand. Need to pull up a recipe, change the song, and set a timer? No problem with your Nest Hub Max.

Finally, not all smart home devices must be expensive to be functional. The Kasa Smart Plug Mini gives you the best value for your money with four smart plugs for under $40. Simply connect your appliances and devices to the smart plugs for a hands-free connection to your Google Assistant. You can even set a timer on the plugs to turn your lamp, TV, or radio off at bedtime. With any of these smart devices or a combination of our top three picks, you're off to a great start in building your perfect smart home.