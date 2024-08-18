Most of us use Google apps like Gmail, Search, Drive, and Maps on our everyday smartphones and PCs without giving it a single thought. The presence of Google products is ubiquitous in our daily lives. While regular use may have elevated you to power user status, there may be hidden features you've yet to discover. Here are our favorite unnoticed features that can up your productivity.

1 Convert PDFs and images into a searchable Google Docs file

There's no need to download a sketchy PDF converter for this

Google Drive has a nifty feature that converts PDF documents and images into an editable Google Docs file. The option is only available on the desktop app. It works with PDFs and photos in JPEG, GIF, and PNG formats with a file size of less than 2MB. The fun bit is that Drive automatically recognizes the language of the file.

For the best results, use images with clear contrasts and even lighting. Upload your documents right-side up before uploading them to Google Drive. The converted file may not retain formatting details. Drive may also not detect tables, lists, and footnotes. To convert your file:

Open Google Drive on your computer. Right-click the file. Choose Open with. Select Google Docs from the menu.

2 Add a secondary time zone to Google Calendar

Avoid mix-ups when planning your schedule

Being confused by different time zones is inevitable when planning meetings or catching up with friends or family across the globe. Google Calendar lets you add a secondary time zone and configure it to view the event time anywhere else. This feature is only available in the desktop app. To add a secondary time zone:

Go to Settings > Time zone. Select the Display secondary time zone checkbox.

3 Get Google Calendar to email your daily agenda

View your itinerary for the day

You can configure Google Calendar to email you about your upcoming events every day. It's a productive way to start your day since it shows your agenda, and you can plan accordingly. You'll see all the details in your email, so you don't need to check the Calendar app. This feature only works on the desktop app. To activate it:

Open Google Calendar on your desktop browser. Hover over a calendar and click the three-dot button. Select Settings and sharing. Select Other notifications. Select Email beside Daily agenda.

4 Use voice typing in Google Docs and Slides

Do more with hands-free editing and captioning

The voice typing feature in Google Docs and Slides uses Google's built-in speech-to-text service to type or edit documents using your voice. The feature works with the desktop version of Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Safari. You can use voice typing and commands for speaker notes in Slides and use live captions to transcribe everything you say. Open a document and navigate to Tools > Voice Typing to activate voice typing in Docs.

To turn on the feature in Slides, open a presentation and go to Tools > Dictate speaker notes. Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + S on Windows to quickly access the tool.

5 Use keyboard shortcuts in Gmail

Save time with shortcuts

If you take too long to compose and reply to emails, reduce your inbox time with keyboard shortcuts. You may not know about them because the feature is deactivated on the desktop version of Gmail by default. To activate it:

Go to Settings. Select See all settings. Select Keyboard shortcuts on. Press the ? key in Gmail to view the available keyboard shortcuts.

Here are our favorite keyboard shortcuts:

Action Keyboard shortcut Compose c Search / Open o Select x Delete # Reply r Reply all a Forward f Star s Go back to the thread list u Archive e Label l Mark as spam !

6 Sign out remotely from your Google Account

Easily log out from any device

Google lets you view all the phones, computers, tablets, and other devices you use to log in to your Google account. Keep your account secure by signing out on devices you no longer own or have lost. To do so:

Sign in to your Google account from a desktop browser. Tap your profile icon. Select Manage your Google account. Go to Security > Manage all devices. Select a device and click Sign out.

If you have dietary restrictions, configure Google Maps to show restaurants that serve food that matches your requirements. The preferences include alcohol-free, gluten-free, halal, kosher, vegan, and vegetarian. To turn on the feature:

Open Google Maps on your phone. Go to Settings > Manage your preferences. Close Tap Dietary and select your preferences. Google Maps only shows restaurants that accommodate your dietary requirements. Close

Simplify your workflow to get more done

Incorporate these tips to make the most of Google's apps, like Gmail, Docs, Maps, and Drive. As the search giant continues to push Gemini, trying a paid subscription for Gemini Advanced supercharges your AI experience. You can use it with Google Sheets to simplify convoluted and repetitive tasks. However, Gemini is not limited to the Google ecosystem. You can also use it to make complex Tasker profiles in no time.