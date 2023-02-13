The Play Store has a solid library of games devoted to the noble game of golf. While it might not be apparent at first, the mechanical aspects of golf can be found within games built for the best Android phones, exemplified in titles like Angry Birds. Gol is a sport that requires players to calculate distance, trajectory, timing, and strategy in pursuit of a simple goal. All developers have to do is build upon these simple principles to create varied and creative interpretations of the format, from straight adaptations of the sport to parodies of it. We've combed through the best games on the Play Store to bring you some awesome entries within the golf genre. Let's get the ball rolling.

1 Golf Battle

Who would have guessed that all golf lacks is a MarioKart-style combative element? Golf Battle presents an attempt to adapt the game of mini-golf to a mobile game format, complete with pleasing 3D courses, interesting obstacles, with multiplayer to play with friends as well as randoms. That isn't to say that regular golf is ignored completely, new clubs with different stats can be acquired via gameplay, adding club types to the mini-golf experience. Another interesting addition that isn't normally a part of golf is griefing. You are perfectly within your rights to knock your opponent's ball out of optimal positions, an excellent strategy to win matches and lose friends.

2 Golf On Mars

The lion's share of golf games on the Play Store disregards the zen quality of the sport, the relaxed atmosphere of being focused on a single task without any distractions. This poor representation is odd, given that it's a pretty essential part of real-world golfing. Golf On Mars may look absurdly bare bones at first glance, which can be a little off-putting given the already fairly simplistic gameplay, but as a relaxation tool, it just works. That could be due to its setting on Mars, an environment that has no human life and no possible chance of interference or distraction (assuming that golf balls cannot suffocate). So if you're looking for a zen-like golf experience, Golf On Mars is the perfect place to start.

3 OK Golf

OK Golf feels classic in its simple presentation and uncomplicated gameplay. Play relaxing games of golf in beautifully stylized courses with subdued colors that are very easy on the eyes. What the game lacks in colorful mini-golf aesthetic, it more than makes up for in charming low-polly art style and calming atmosphere. Although there was no attempt to embrace the arcade stylings of mini-golf, I did not get a sense that the game was overtly shooting for hyperrealism either. OK Golf's objective seems to be emulating that aforementioned zen state that golfing can induce, and if that was the intent, it passes with flying colors. OK Golf is a simple golf game with no gimmicks. It's a blast.

4 PGA TOUR Golf Shootout

Let's step away from the mini-golf-inspired games for a moment and talk about PGA TOUR Golf Shootout, which brings a genuine golf experience to the mobile platform with great enthusiasm. Realism is helped along by the huge courses based on real-world locations, with authentic gameplay to match. There's no simple geometry here; you've got to whack that ball like there's no tomorrow if you want to succeed. PGA TOUR Golf Shootout fulfills every expectation one could reasonably have going in and sweetens the deal with unlockable clubs and daily challenges.

5 Golfing Over It with Alva Majo

Golfing Over It with Alva Majo is a deliberately unsubtle parody of the infamously difficult Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy. Although, in that game you were laboriously dragging yourself up a mountain made out of quirky random debris while battling against purposely bad controls and nonsensical physics. In Golfing Over It with Alva Majo, you're still doing that but as a golf ball. The parody is pretty spot-on, right down to the slightly condescending voiceover that plays as you climb. The golf premise is more than a gimmick; however, controlling a spherical object adds the risk of rolling down flat surfaces as well as falling by regular means, and you get multiple hits while the ball is in mid-air. This control scheme is better suited to the mobile platform as it is controlled with taps that do not obscure the screen the way that Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy would. If you liked dragging a cauldron up a mountain, Golfing Over It will provide a similar rage-inducing experience with a different means of traversing terrain. Just don't smash your phone in the process.

6 Mini Golf 3D City Stars Arcade

Mini Golf 3D City Stars Arcade looks and plays just like a real game of mini-golf. Gameplay-wise, there isn't much that needs explaining; you get dropped into gameplay with very little ceremony and start potting balls like there's no tomorrow. It works perfectly well with little annoyance, excluding the ball's tendency to fly right off the course. Realistic, perhaps, but a bit of a pace killer all the same. You get more traditional mini-golf obstacles in this one, including windmills, moving barriers, loop-d e-loops, and more. If you're looking for an easy to get into golf game, Mini Golf 3D City Stars Arcade is pretty spot-on.

7 Mini GOLF Tour: Clash & Battle

Mini GOLF Tour: Clash & Battle is the only game on today's list that hasn't treated multiplayer like a secondary mode. In this case, multiplayer is initiated as the primary gameplay loop; you are thrown into a match with little preamble and are tasked with potting your ball first in as few moves as possible. The courses are detailed and colorful, with a multitude of classic mini-golf obstacles to challenge you and your opponents. While it doesn't reinvent the wheel, Mini GOLF Tour: Clash & Battle is an excellent example of what a mini golf mobile game can be. A slew of well-constructed courses with simple and fair controls, as well as customization features and unlockables to add replay value. Check it out.

8 Flick Golf Extreme

Finishing up with something a bit more traditional, Flick Golf Extreme is a golf simulator with a twist. This is a game where you can place your golf ball in a helicopter overlooking a warship or a spot in the mountains. Such locations certainly add an interesting spectacle to regular single-shot golf. Other golf games use intuitive means of generating force, leaving the player to calculate the trajectory. Flick Golf Extreme demands that you do both at once, which can be quite hard to judge over long distances, though you have the ability to correct somewhat in midair. This all works if hyperrealism is your thing, and the environments are certainly easy on the eyes, especially on the best Android tablets.

Get your first Ace in the hole!

Puzzle games will always be popular and successful on even the best Samsung phones, and golf games encapsulate why that is by building upon mobile gaming fundamentals. Whether you like the genuine golf experience, the mini golf experience, or clawing your way up a mountain, the Play Store has something for you to pick up. While we've yet to cover every standout title in this interesting little genre, expect some neat additions in future updates. Looking for something a little more relaxing? Maybe pay a visit to our coziest games on Android roundup. Until the next update, stay on the ball.