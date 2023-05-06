If you're a software developer, you're likely familiar with GitHub, a platform that allows you to collaborate, share, and manage projects with other developers. However, sometimes you're not always at your desktop, and you need a mobile solution to manage your projects on your Android device. While GitHub does offer a mobile app, it may not meet all your needs, and you might want to explore other options. That's where the best GitHub alternative Android apps come into play.

In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best GitHub alternatives available on Android that can help you manage your projects from anywhere, at any time. We've already shared the best Android apps in 2023 with you, so why not level up your development game too?

1 LabCoat for GitLab

Are you a GitLab user? If so, you'll love LabCoat, which gives you access to your GitLab projects from your mobile device. GitLab is a popular GitHub alternative for managing Git repositories, collaborating on coding projects, and tracking issues and merge requests. It provides free and private repositories as well as built-in security features to ensure project security and compliance.

To use LabCoat, you'll need to sign in with a personal access token for added security. Once you're signed in, you can manage your projects, create issues, and even accept merge requests. LabCoat is an intuitive powerhouse with features like viewing commits, editing and closing issues, commenting on issues and merge requests, browsing and viewing files, and managing groups and project members. Like most apps on this list, it's open source, so you can contribute to the code.

2 Images

Close

2 GitApp for Bitbucket

If you're a user of Bitbucket, another GitHub alternative, GitApp is perfect for managing projects and repositories on the go. The free, ad-supported app syncs with your Bitbucket account and lets you view issues, commit changes, manage pull requests, accept merge requests, browse files, clone repositories, leave comments, and more. Plus, it includes code reviews, pull requests, and version control.

While GitApp hasn't been updated since 2021 and may not work on some Android devices, it still provides a range of features that allow you to manage your Bitbucket account. Plus, the app allows you to edit and view code with syntax highlight colors, and you can also choose from a light and dark app theme, which is great if you plan on using the app at night.

2 Images

Close

3 MGit

MGit is a free, open-source app that lets you manage your Git repositories on the go, allowing you to do almost anything, including initializing new repositories, adding files, pushing and committing changes, cloning, resolving merge conflicts, interacting with Git submodules, merging branches, and much more. It syncs with any Git hosting service like Bitbucket and GitLab, making it easy to access all your projects from one place.

While it does not have a built-in text editor, MGit works well with the open-source Viper Edit and Turbo Editor apps. Along with username and password authentication, HTTP/HTTPS and SSH with a private key passphrase are also supported for added security. The app is available both on the Google Play Store and F-Droid.

2 Images

Close

4 Git+ for GitLab

Here we have another, more up-to-date option for GitLab users called Git+. This free and open-source app lets you manage your GitLab projects on the go, allowing you to view your repositories, review open issues, commit new changes, push updates, merge pull requests, leave comments, and more. You can connect to any of your existing GitLab accounts and communities using your username and password or your personal access token for added security.

Git+ provides a convenient way to participate in discussions with your team anytime and anywhere. Plus, it has its own unique capabilities, such as the ability to clone private repositories securely using SSH keys and the ability to view and manage GitLab pipelines. Git+ also supports integrations with other third-party apps, such as JIRA and Trello, to help streamline project management workflows.

2 Images

Close

5 GitTouch

GitTouch allows you to easily manage your Git repositories on your mobile device. With it, you can view repositories and users, view issues and pull requests, commit changes, and manage branches. GitTouch is similar to other services and can sync with popular Git hosting services such as GitLab, Gitea, and Bitbucket, allowing you to access your repositories and view notifications from those platforms. You can also star and unstar repositories, so you can keep track of what's important.

Unfortunately, GitTouch hasn't been updated since 2021 and may not work on all devices. However, it offers plenty of features that make it useful, including a built-in code editor with syntax highlighting for making changes to your code. GitTouch is an open-source app built with Flutter that is available for free on both Google Play and F-Droid.

2 Images

Close

6 GitNex for Gitea

If you're using Gitea to host your Git repositories, GitNex is a must. It syncs with the service, allowing you to access your existing repositories in the app using your Gitea username and password or personal token. From there, you can use the free, open-source app to manage your repositories, create new repositories, commit changes, resolve merge conflicts, manage pull requests, view issues and branches, add comments, and much more, all with a minimalist interface.

GitNex also supports multiple accounts, two-factor authentication, and end-to-end encryption for all communications using HTTPS and SSH protocols. Plus, it has extensive settings, allowing you to customize the app according to your needs. On top of the above, GitNex provides a file and directory browser, a file viewer, and supports markdown and emoji. If you want even more features, a dark theme, and a more modern design, there's a Pro version of the app available for a one-time fee of $5.

2 Images

Close

7 Spck Code Editor / Git Client

If you're looking for a powerful, open-source code editor that doubles as a Git client, Spck Code Editor/Git Client might be just what you need. It features a full-featured text editor with syntax highlighting, code folding, and smart autocomplete, supporting popular programming languages such as JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Python, PHP, Markdown, and many others. Spck also syncs with popular Git hosting services like GitLab and Bitbucket, allowing you to manage your repositories and pull requests, create commits, and push changes directly from the app.

With Spck, you can preview and modify code snippets before committing them to any Git repository, making collaboration easier. The free app provides a stylish, modern interface for initializing new repositories, cloning existing repositories, resolving conflicts, viewing file history and diffs, setting milestones and due dates, and more. In addition to the many Git-related features, Spck includes native features like a quick snippets keyboard for faster code edits, a preview of webpages on your device, code syntax analysis, and numerous beautiful themes.

2 Images

Close

8 Bitbuckler for Bitbucket

Bitbuckler is another option for Bitbucket users and is a great tool for collaboration with a team. With Bitbuckler, you can stay on top of all your repositories and activities, push and commit changes, clone repositories, review and merge pull requests, add issues and comments, and more, all with an easy-to-use interface. It also lets you view code with syntax highlighting and choose from both light and dark themes.

To use the app, you'll need to log into Bitbucket in a browser using your username and password or social media credentials. Once you're logged in, the app will sync with your Bitbucket account, letting you connect to any of your existing repositories. If you're looking for a free and open-source tool for Bitbucket to help you collaborate on code with your team or manage your own personal projects, Bitbuckler is worth considering.

2 Images

Close

9 PlomGit

PlomGit is a simple and open-source Git client that supports multiple hosting providers, including GitHub and GitLab, and allows users to clone repositories, access commit history, make and commit changes, and push and pull from remote repositories. PlomGit also provides security features for sensitive data, such as SSH authentication and data encryption.

One of the unique features of PlomGit is that it lets you version control your personal files through Android's Storage Access Framework. The app supports HTTP/HTTPS for fetching and pushing repositories, and account passwords or tokens can be stored separately from repositories for easy sharing. PlomGit also supports light and dark modes, making it comfortable to use in different lighting conditions.

2 Images

Close

Work on your app no matter where you are!

There are many fantastic GitHub alternative Android apps available for developers who want to stay connected to their projects on the go. The apps we've covered in this article all offer different features and capabilities that can help you manage your projects effectively. From browsing repositories to managing issues and pull requests to committing changes to your code, there's an app that can meet your needs. By using one of these apps, you can ensure that your workflow remains uninterrupted and that you can stay productive even when you're away from your computer.

Which one of these GitHub alternative apps will work best for your needs? Let us know in the comments below.