Google Gemini is gradually showing it can be a viable alternative to Google Assistant. Although many users agree, it isn't quite ready yet. Google wants you to make the change now, and there's been backlash because the Gemini app automatically turns off Google Assistant when you use it. Gemini still lacks many of Assistant's capabilities, but its newest Gemini extensions take a step in the right direction.

The Utilities extension gives users basic control over apps, settings, and features on Android mobile devices. The Google Workspace extension connects users with Google Docs, Gmail, Calendar, and other Google apps. The Google Home extension, now in public preview, connects Google Gemini to smart home devices. Every extension has limitations, but some of Google Assistant's missing functionality is rolling out to users now.

5 Utilities

Simplify using everyday features

Close

The Utilities extension is one of Gemini's most practical tools and most necessary additions. With it, you can handle common tasks on your device, like setting timers, toggling the flashlight, controlling media playback, and opening apps. The things you expect from an assistant. For example, you can ask Gemini to "set a timer for 30 minutes" when cooking or "turn on the flashlight" when your hands are full.

The features are available on the Gemini app on Android mobile devices only. It works as expected but seems to struggle with multiple commands, like "set a timer for 30 minutes and then turn on the flashlight." This is a much-needed extension to perform quick actions, change settings, and navigate apps on your mobile device. It's something Gemini shouldn't have launched without.

4 Google Workspace

Easily access email and documents

The Google Workspace extension connects Gemini to Google Docs, Calendar, Gmail, Tasks, and Keep. Gemini connects with your Drive or Gmail to find information for you, summarize documents, create tasks, save Google Keep notes, and manage your Calendar events. The Google Workspace extension is most helpful with Calendar, Task, and Keep, but it can also be a time saver for Gmail searches.

Its limited actions can be frustrating when attempting unavailable tasks that you expect to be there at the app's launch. Gemini can't access folders, presentations, spreadsheets, attachments, comments, images, or videos in Docs or Gmail. This limitation applies to most of Google Workspace, leaving Gemini with only basic text-search capabilities. Gemini is limited to searching for text in Docs, PDFs, and emails.

3 Google Home (Public Preview)

A smarter way to manage smart devices

The Google Home extension is only available if you join Google's Public Preview. Features include basics like turning on lights and controlling your thermostat. I have at least one smart device in every room of the house, and controlling them is the primary reason I use voice commands on any device. Controlling aspects of your home hands-free is essential for an AI assistant.

Some actions aren't available on some devices, such as security cameras, gates, locks, and garage doors. Google's Public Preview page outlines features, experimental options, and unavailable functions. This extension will regularly roll out new features and supported devices. Even in its infancy, this is a must-have extension for anyone using smart home devices.

2 Phone and Messages

Stay connected hands-free

The Phone extension allows you to make calls. The Messages extension allows you to edit and send texts through simple voice commands. You must activate your Contact info from your devices setting so that Gemini can access your data. Like Google Assistant, these extensions let you communicate hands-free.

Although there isn't much to these extensions, they are essential features for a voice assistant. You can ask Gemini to message or call anyone in your contacts. It can also call a business or organization for which you don't have a number. It doesn't work on the lock screen, and it can't accept or reject calls, call your voicemail, or call someone based on a relationship, like "call my mom" or "call my sister."

1 WhatsApp

Gemini's first third-party extension

While the Phone and Message apps seem to work fine, some have found that WhatsApp integration is broken. The extension allows users to make calls and send messages through WhatsApp when it works. Like the Phone and Messages extensions, it isn't available on the lock screen and only works with English prompts. It also can't read or summarize messages, add images, GIFs, or videos, or reply to WhatsApp notifications.

The extension is still rolling out and not available to me, but it should appear to everyone soon. I use WhatsApp more than the stock phone and message apps, so I'm happy to see that it's one of the earliest third-party extensions. Like all of Gemini's extensions, the limitations are disappointing, but that doesn't make the extension useless.

The future of Gemini Extensions

Gemini extensions have the potential to offer impressive functionality, but the platform is just getting started and is lacking in key areas. Phone, Messages, and WhatsApp extensions need to do what we intuitively want them to do, not just make connections based on a name in a contact database or a Google search for a business. These core features must be there, or we'll get frustrated trying to do something we assume would have been added before launch.

More powerful extensions like Google Home and Gemini's integration with existing smart home devices like the Google Nest Smart Speakers look promising. I'm also eager to see what other third-party extensions are in the works. At least we can rest assured that Google is working on all the popular features we're used to with Assistant. Google seems to be moving fast with Gemini. At the speed at which AI has been developing, we may not have to wait long until Gemini can replace Google Assistant and maybe surpass it.