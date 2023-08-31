If you’ve typed “running watches” into Google, chances are you’ve been barraged by a deluge of choices. Apple and Android smartwatches have their respective running apps, not to mention the plethora of third-party watches on Amazon with gibberish brand names and questionable quality. Then, there are also newer brands like Coros and Suuntos gaining popularity among athletes. But even with all this competition, Garmin continues to be the go-to for a lot of runners. It’s no surprise — Garmin constantly upgrades its features, like adding an AMOLED screen to some of its models. From increased battery life to better fitness tracking, Garmin’s running watches are a utilitarian powerhouse, whatever the price range.

The top Garmin running watches

Source: Garmin Garmin Forerunner 265 Best overall The perfect pick for most runners The Forerunner 265 improves on last year’s model by adding double the storage space and the same striking AMOLED used in costlier Garmin watches. Pros Plenty of preloaded apps

Touchscreen controls

Well-lit display Cons Upgrade may not be worth it for 255 owners

AMOLED display drains the battery faster $450 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy $450 at REI

The Forerunner series has been a mainstay for Garmin, and with good reason. It's reliable and offers some impressive features, no matter the model. But the absolute best from this collection is the Forerunner 265. This watch is your little personal trainer from morning to night. Garmin’s new Training Readiness Score monitors the overall recovery time between runs. It covers everything from stress levels to your HRV. Plus, the 265 includes preloaded workout animations like HIIT, Pilates, and rowing if you want to take a break from the track. It also monitors sleep patterns, so you’ll wake up with an overview of how many Zs you caught.

One of the best perks about the Forerunner series is the screen size. The watch face isn’t absurdly large, yet it sports a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen display. Of course, this new display means its battery won’t last as long as its predecessor, a full day less in smartwatch mode. But considering that the dimly-lit Forerunner 255 lacks a touchscreen interface, the trade-off is worth it. Even better, the 265 includes button controls, perfect for rainy days and when glove season rolls around. Should you upgrade from the 255? A newer display and a storage bump of 8GB are probably not enough of an incentive, especially since the software features are nearly identical. That said, first-time buyers will appreciate everything this running watch offers.

Source: Garmin Garmin Forerunner 55 Best value For the budget-conscious runner Runners looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch won't go wrong with the Forerunner 55. At over half the price, users will still enjoy many of the same apps and GPS tracking options as the 965. Pros Lightweight design

Access to the Connect IQ Store

Similar apps and tracking to more expensive models Cons Dimmer screen

Limited features compared to the 265 $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

You don’t need to dish out half your paycheck for an excellent running watch, and the Forerunner 55 proves it. This no-nonsense watch provides you with all the essentials, like GPS tracking to hone pace and course distance, as well as cadence alerts to improve running form. You can even receive email and text notifications from your smartphone.

Basically, the 55 is a barebone version of the Forerunner 265. You won’t find an AMOLED touchscreen display or Gorilla Glass protecting the watch face. And there’s definitely no on-device music storage. However, you’ll still enjoy smart features like access to Garmin’s Connect IQ Store and smartphone music controls. Like the 265, you can receive performance suggestions based on your workout goals. The 55’s battery is no slouch either and should last you about two weeks with regular use. Moreover, the Forerunner 55 is thinner, lighter, and ideal for budget-conscious runners.

Source: Garmin Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Premium pick Top-notch tech and durability The epix Gen 2’s tough yet elegant design is ideal for runners looking for a splurge. Its AMOLED touchscreen display is bright enough to track sunny afternoon runs on one of the many preloaded trails. Pros Robust selection of preloaded maps

Passivated steel bezel and Gorilla glass lens

Pro Model adds a newer heart rate sensor and LED flashlight Cons Expensive

Very similar to the f?nix 7 $800 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $900 at REI

The original Garmin epix was released in 2015, so the Gen 2 is quite the upgrade. However, it’s worth noting that the epix Gen 2 is essentially a Garmin fēnix 7 with a gorgeously colorful AMOLED display. If you already own the fēnix 7, this may not be enough reason to trade up simply for a brighter screen. However, runners looking for a premium running watch will undoubtedly appreciate the touchscreen interface and overall durability. The bezel is made with passivated stainless steel, significantly reducing corrosion risk. So, rust won't be an issue if you go for a swim. Incidentally, swimmers will be pleased to learn the epix Gen 2 handles up to 100 meters of water, so snorkel away.

This watch also offers all the running-specific features you’d expect, 17 in total. For example, the Running Power app measures vertical oscillation, grade, and pace. You can customize your training routine, and the preloaded topographic and street maps are great for planning your running routes. Upgrade to the epix Pro, and you’ll also get the latest heart rate sensor and a built-in LED Flashlight.

Source: Garmin Forerunner 965 Best display A high-performing watch with a brilliantly bright display The Forerunner’s brighter display and litany of maps and smart features prove it to be a worthwhile buy for runners who don’t want to pay for the premium epix Gen 2. Pros Brighter and larger display compared to the Forerunner 265

Lots of on-device storage for apps, maps, and music

Long-lasting battery Cons Not as durable as the Epix Gen 2

No solar option $600 at Amazon $600 at REI

If you’d like an AMOLED display but don’t want to fork over the cash for the epix Gen 2, the Forerunner 965 is the best pick. The screen is just as beautiful and one-tenth of an inch larger than the epix Gen 2 if you’re splitting hairs. You could indeed go for the Forerunner 265 if you’re only looking for the AMOLED display, but the 965 is brighter. More importantly, it provides way more smartwatch features, a 23-day battery life, and a generous 32GB of storage space. It may not withstand 100 meters of water like the epix Gen 2, but this is, first and foremost, a running watch.

Unlike the Forerunner 265, the 965 includes all the maps you need, from trail to topographic, and you can always add more through the Garmin Connect IQ app store. Like all the other running watches, this watch comes with training tracking and training apps, also found in the 955 and epix Gen 2. Additionally, the 965’s Training Load Ratio gives you an easy way to monitor and anticipate potential exercising mishaps like overexertion and fatigue.

Source: Garmin Vivomove 3s Best analog The best of both worlds While fashion isn't the top reason for buying a running watch, the vivomove 3s offers practical widgets and a hidden digital display with its stylish design. Pros Attractive design for everyday wear

Monitors progress via smartphone

Hidden digital display for tracking Cons No built-in GPS

Limited smart features $250 at Amazon

When you think of a running watch, you generally don’t envision anything with an analog display. The vivomove 3s is just that — a running watch with a more classy vibe. Its stylish design looks just as lovely with your favorite out-on-the-town outfit as it does with your jogging shorts. And there’s more to this vivomove 3s than meets the eye.

For one, this analog watch includes some digital features, like the hidden touchscreen. Simply double-tap the lower part of the watch to reveal a host of widgets that monitor steps, stress, heart rate, and more. You’d think all this minimalism would add more juice to the battery, but in smartwatch mode, it lasts only about five days with one charge. In watch mode, the battery life extends to another week, but the vivomove’s smart features can't be used. Also, it’s not the brightest display, but it gets the job done. And you can monitor your progress through your smartphone with Garmin Connect.

Source: Garmin Garmin Instinct Crossover Most durable Tough enough for anything For runners who also find themselves on more precarious adventures, the Instinct Crossover is a rugged watch at a reasonable price. Its long battery life and built-like-a-tank design come in handy for hikes, dives, and more. Pros Very durable

Excellent battery life

Waterproof for most situations Cons No LED flashlight $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Multi-sport enthusiasts hunting for a rugged smartwatch should consider Garmin’s Instinct Crossover. The reinforced polymer casing, stainless steel bezel, and chemically strengthened glass are durable enough for outdoor adventures like hiking, climbing, and hunting. Similar the watch's enduring construction, the battery lasts as long as 71 days in battery-saver mode or 28 days in smartwatch mode. Given the Instinct Crossover’s rugged build, it's surprising that the watch doesn’t come with an LED flashlight. Nevertheless, it’s waterproof up to 100 meters, which makes up for this noticeable shortfall. The analog hands are a great extra as well, and Garmin’s RevoDrive ensures those hands keep time whenever and wherever your treks take you.

App-wise, the Instinct Crossover includes many preloaded apps for indoor and outdoor activities. Tracback Routing is one standout feature that uses the onboard GPS to track your path, so you return to your starting point without a hitch. Additional navigation tools like GLONASS, Galileo navigation, and built-in ABC sensors are also included.

Source: Garmin Garmin Lily Best for small wrists Comfy fit and a cute design Garmin’s Lily watch is fitting for smaller wrists. It doesn’t come with all the features you’d see in other Garmin running watches, but the lightweight and appealing style is excellent for everyday wear. Pros Lots of colors to choose from

Lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear

Women-specific apps, like pregnancy tracking Cons No built-in GPS

Leather option is way more expensive $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $200 at Crutchfield

Garmin’s Lily smartwatch is designed with small wrists in mind. Plus, it doesn’t have the sporty style most running watches have, so you can wear it with anything. There is a downside. This watch is not built for durability—its aluminum bezel won’t take too many hits. (But thankfully, the Lily’s lens is made with Gorilla Glass.) The silicone strap should feel pretty comfortable during runs and workouts, and you can always opt for the leather if you’d like a more sophisticated look. Keep in mind that leather and sweat are not friends, so if you want to use Lily for intense cardio, stick with the silicone band.

While Lily’s features may not be as robust, there are plenty of pre-installed sports apps for running, swimming, strength training, etc. You’ll also find the Body Battery app for energy level tracking and the Pulse Ox Sensor for blood oxygen monitoring. Women can even follow their menstrual cycles and pregnancy progress on the Lily. Unsurprisingly, there’s no GPS, so you’ll have to connect your smartphone. Speaking of connections, you can’t sync with the Garmin Connect IQ app store. Will some find this limiting? Perhaps. But given the good looks and included features, it might be enough.

Source: Garmin Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Best solar Less charge time, more play time The Forerunner 955 Solar may be a tad dated now that the 965 has been released. However, its solar capabilities give you a leg-up on battery life. Pros Solar battery lasts longer than the 965

Lots of apps and maps Cons Since they're similar in price and features, solar is its only perk compared to the 965 $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at Crutchfield

Garmin’s watches rarely skimp on battery life, but if you’d like to avoid the charging cable as long as possible, the Forerunner 955 Solar is a good buy. It may not feature the AMOLED screen of the Forerunner 965, but that solar boost is a convenient perk, especially if you live in a sunny climate.

The 955 Solar provides all the same fitness features as the 965, like a heart rate monitor, activity tracking modes like Running Dynamics, and a trove of maps. Currently, the Forerunner 955 Solar and the 965 are going for the same price, so it comes down to what you’re looking for in a running watch. Aside from the brighter screen, these two picks are practically doppelgangers. So unless the 965 comes out with a solar option, the 955 Solar is still a solid option if extended battery life (20 days in smartwatch mode and 49 hours in GPS mode) is important.

Finding the right pace with Garmin

Ultimately, the choice is up to your personal preference and needs. Though, the Forerunner 265 will likely check a lot of boxes. Since it comes with most of the same apps as the other Forerunners and a beautiful AMOLED display, it’s a well-balanced pick. While the price of the 265 is reasonable, considering what’s under the hood, it’s easy to understand why newbie runners and budget-minded buyers would go for the Forerunner 55. It’s like the happy hour special of the Forerunner series. You still get all the essentials to hone your runs, like GPS tracking and heart monitoring,

On the other end of the spectrum, the epix Gen 2 offers a bright screen, a sturdy casing, and preloaded apps galore. Yeah, it’s pricey, but it’s okay to indulge sometimes, right? Unless you own a fēnix 7, that is. Then there are several other models covered, like the Vivosmart 3s with its digital tracking masked by an analog display. The new Forerunner 965 also brings a lot to the table, especially when you stack it against the epix Gen 2.

All this to say — it might take a minute to decide. Several models offer differences so nuanced, especially with software. For example, the Apps and tracking features on the Forerunner 965 and the epix 2 are practically indistinguishable. In some cases, your final decision may come down to price, battery life, and aesthetics. Whether you want something fashionable, functional, or a bit of both, there’s certainly no shortage of options.