Garmin has been making fitness trackers and smartwatches for years, but its niche caters to the hardcore fitness crowd. While the best Garmin Smartwatches may not make the absolute best companion to your Android phone, they will allow you to track runs, hikes, and swims, and better than pretty much every other wearable out there. The good news is you don't have to pay full price for a Garmin watch to track your runs, because you can find deals on all models ranging from basic fitness trackers to the most durable and rugged models meant for extreme sports. Here are the best Garmin deals right now!

Best Garmin deals in January 2024

Garmin Forerunner 45 $150 $170 Save $20 Garmin's Forerunner 45 is a fitness-forward smartwatch that easily tracks health data and offers standard sleep tracking, all in a sleek package. Right now, you can pick up the model at Amazon for only $150. $150 at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 745 $338 $400 Save $62 The Forerunner 745 is one of the most advanced fitness watches available in the market. It is designed to cater to the needs of runners, swimmers, and bikers. This smartwatch offers an array of health stats, which you can easily access with your fingertips. Additionally, it allows you to store music locally, so you can always listen to your favorite tunes while working out. Save over $60 at Amazon right now. $338 at Amazon

Vivomove 3s $174 $250 Save $76 Although fashion may not be the primary reason for purchasing a running watch, the Garmin Vivomove 3s provides useful widgets and a discreet digital display with its attractive design. You can grab this analog design fitness tracker for only $174 at Amazon. $174 at Amazon

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) $660 $900 Save $240 The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Watch is a GPS smartwatch, designed for outdoor enthusiasts. It has advanced mapping and navigation features, long battery life, and health monitoring capabilities. The Epix Gen 2 is reliable and durable, making it an ideal choice for those exploring the wilderness and urban areas. It's $240 off at Amazon. $660 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar $400 $450 Save $50 If you're a runner who enjoys adventurous activities, the Instinct Crossover watch is an excellent choice for you. It's a durable watch that comes at a reasonable price. The watch has a long-lasting battery life and a sturdy design that can withstand tough conditions during hikes, dives, and other activities. Additionally, the watch is solar-powered, which means the battery can last a long time between recharges. Grab one for $50 off at Aamzon $400 at Amazon

Garmin vivosmart 4 $87 $130 Save $43 Garmin's Vivosmart 4 offers advanced activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more, with a small yet readable screen that's a perfect combination of lightweight and durable. Save over $40 on Amazon. $87 at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq 2 - Music Edition $260 $300 Save $40 The Garmin Venu Sq 2 - Music Edition is a smartwatch that offers all-day health monitoring and music downloads. It provides a complete picture of your fitness and overall health 24/7 to help you reach your fitness goals. $260 at Amazon

How to find good Garmin deals

Garmin makes a lot of different trackers, from basic models like the Vivosmart to the incredibly sophisticated Epix line; the best way to find Garmin deals is typically by looking at slightly older models. Outside of the big deal holidays like Black Friday/Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day, it can be hard to find excellent deals on the absolute newest Garmin models.