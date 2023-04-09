Grand Theft Auto has been a huge influence for many of the best sandbox games on Android, gracing the Play Store with colorful and exciting overworlds full of thrilling missions, customizable vehicles, and consequence-free violence. Relive that indefinable, law-breaking, gun-toting action on your favorite Android phone with this roundup of fantastic games like GTA. AP is not responsible for any damage players inflict on these defenseless free-to-play open worlds in these fantastic Android games. Have fun!

1 Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox

Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox offers a high-quality GTA-like experience, centering around climbing a criminal hierarchy. Play campaign, multiplayer, and challenge missions in three distinct sandbox maps featuring gunfights, car chases, and occasional tank missions. Enjoy smooth controls with great feedback, essential for competitive online play. Insanely replayable for GTA lovers and amazing to look at; check it out.

2 Los Angeles Crimes

Los Angeles Crimes is a hidden gem with in-depth map creation, multiple game modes, and a thriving community. Fight other players in team deathmatches, outpace them in car races, or fight alongside them in zombie survival, enhanced with smooth controller support. The touch interface is intuitive, integrating the inputs for a GTA-like perfectly for the mobile platform, making the most high-intensity gameplay. Have a blast with existing content, or create your own.

3 Grand Gangster Miami: Open World

Grand Gangster Miami: Open World provides a detailed overworld that commits to the theme of organized crime. Ala GTA, the game engages the player with driving and gunfight missions, with the option to either support or oppose the mafia. Race, traffic, kill, or heal and become the top dog in this immersive sandbox. With tons of gameplay opportunities and replayability, Grand Gangster Miami: Open World never has a dull moment.

4 Gangster Crime

Gangster Crime's open world provides tons of content to enjoy, letting users rise from broke nobodies to street-brawling gangsters. Driving and gunplay are precise, with a slew of different vehicles and weapons to acquire through gameplay, perfect for escaping or defeating enemies. Gangster Crime's open world represents a legit GTA alternative on Android, with impressive variety and customization options.

5 Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

This game starts strong, plunging you into a combat tutorial car chase. After escaping, users run around Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime's open world, stealing cars, fighting rival gangs, or playing story missions that further the plot. Movement and gun controls are intuitive, with that characteristic GTA looseness that makes it almost impossible to drive sensibly. A lovely world kept interesting with updates and player events, Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime goes the extra mile.

6 West Gunfighter

West Gunfighter immerses users in an atmospheric, spaghetti western-style open world. Take out enemies with everything from revolvers to rifles, and roam the open world atop your free steed. Complete quests to level up your skills and purchase new guns, explore the world to find hidden treasure, or get drunk and challenge people to duels; up to you. West Gunfighter takes clear inspiration from RDR, and very competently so.

7 Cyberika

Cyberika is an MMORPG throwing users into a futuristic world. Get immersed in an intense story over top-down combat with appealing weapon variety, enhanced by cyber implants for additional punch. Explore detailed environments peppered with consumables and upgrades. Steal items from downed enemies and Fast travel down the highway, dodging traffic with your flashy car. This is perfect if you like our best cyberpunk games on Android roundup.

8 OTR - Offroad Car Driving Game

OTR - Offroad Car Driving Game centers around GTA's driving mechanics, with controls just loose enough to keep you guessing. Personalize vehicles with in-depth customization options for cars, boats, and helicopters; explore different kinds of terrain and experience more of the map. Winch up to the tallest mountains, cruise on the open ocean, walk around and enjoy the view, or simply compete in multiplayer races and challenges for additional XP. This is ideal if (like me) driving is your favorite GTA mechanic.

Gaming never slows down on the Play Store

This concludes our excellent GTA-likes roundup, best enjoyed on your favorite Android tablet. There's something unique about the Grand-Theft-Auto-like sandbox, a sense of grounded freedom from consequences in the real world, from breaking the speed limit to crashing helicopters. If you're partial to vehicle gameplay, check out the best racing games and shun the pedestrian lifestyle. More updates are coming, so be sure to check back soon to see how the list has grown!