Much like our Best Apps of the Year roundup, this is AP's Best Games of the Year roundup. We've hand-selected fifteen of our favorite game releases from 2021 so that all of our readers can enjoy some of the most awesome options available after they've unboxed their new Android devices this holiday season. It's been a killer year for mobile games releases; whether you enjoy full-fledged ports or quirky indie games, today's roundup has you covered. So here are the best Android games released in 2021 for everyone to play this Christmas season. Enjoy, and happy holidays!

If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous game roundups.

Rocket League Sideswipe

Hands-down, Rocket League Sideswipe is an exceptional competitive game for mobile. It's Rocket League, but you play on a 2D plane, and despite how that sounds, the gameplay is phenomenal. The twitch controls of the original are here, but that does mean those will controllers will excel, whereas those using the touchscreen controls will struggle. While the touchscreen controls are good enough for some casual fun, if you're looking to rank up, the precision of a controller can't be dismissed. So far, Sideswipe is totally free to play, and while there is a season happening right now, it doesn't cost anything to take part. All of the currency you earn while playing can only be used for cosmetics, and even though nobody expects the game to remain free, seeing that the console and PC Rocket League versions are monetized, but at least they are monetized fairly. So not only is the game in trusted hands, everything is on the up and up so far, which speaks volumes.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Slay the Spire

If you're into card games, then you've probably heard of Slay the Spire. This is a popular indie roguelike deck builder, and you play it solo. It's also a premium release, so there's no need to worry about iffy monetization or disruptive advertisements. The port is solid, offering the whole game, a fantastic soundtrack, and plenty of crazy combos. There is no controller support, and the touch controls can be a little finicky, but once you get used to them, it's smooth sailing. The larger the screen, the better, so this game is best played on tablets, though you can get by on a large phone. All in all, Slay the Spire is an enjoyable port that offers 100s of hours of gameplay, which is precisely why it's in today's roundup.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Baba Is You

Mobile is an excellent platform for puzzle games, especially Sokoban titles, since these games don't require much interaction to move a few boxes around. Well, Baba Is You is definitely a Sokoban-style game, but it turns the genre on its head by using words to add an extra layer of complexity to its puzzle. By touching these words, you change the rules of the puzzle, and so if you go about this in the correct order, you'll solve the puzzle. The thing is, wrapping your mind around this mechanic is quite the challenge, where most solutions are anything but obvious. This is a challenging, mind-bending game, but you can see how addictive it is once you solve a puzzle. Plus, the port is excellent. The touch controls work great, and controllers are also supported.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Townscaper

We were blessed with many hits this past year, and Townscaper is one of them. It's the perfect fit for mobile, and while it was initially released on PC, this is a game that excels with touch controls. This is due to the fact you simply tap on the screen to build. You see, this is a casual city-building game, and it's a bit of a sandbox seeing that there are absolutely no goals. None. You just build to build, for the fun of it. And dangit if the game isn't superbly fun. It's easy enough for a small child to pick up and enjoy, and it's great fun as an adult, planning out builds and colors while taking screenshots in the perfect lighting. And I mean this literally: you can specifically adjust the sun's position to take screenshots within the game. It's a great time-waster, and you can easily get drawn in for hours. Performance is excellent, too, and there's even controller support if you'd prefer to use something more tactile and precise for your builds. It's a perfect port that fits mobile like a glove.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Ramp

I've been a sucker for skateboarding games since California Games and Skate or Die on the NES. Tony Hawk definitely elevated the genre, but sometimes the basics are what's best. This is precisely what The Ramp has to offer. It's a simple game all about flow. Much like Townscaper above, there are no goals. The only point to play is to have fun. And let me tell you, there is definitely fun to be had. The touch controls will take some getting used to, they are not perfect, but since controller support is included, nobody is forced to use the touch controls. The gameplay is all about smooth lines, connecting tricks while keeping your speed, and when everything lines up, you feel like a badass. It's exactly what a skateboarding game should be, cut down to the basics, and it's totally free, which is absolutely exceptional.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Many of the quality games we get on mobile are ports, but My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge isn't one of them. It's a stand-alone title for mobile, and it offers similar gameplay to the console version of My Friend Pedro, with plenty of bullet-time action. The graphics are different, with a chibi design, but it suits the gameplay well. More or less, you'll jump from platform to platform in slow motion as you shoot every enemy in sight, and you'll pull this off through touch-based slingshot mechanics. Ripe for Revenge is a perfect mobile interpretation of the real thing. It controls well, looks great, and is pretty dang fun. What's not to like?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

Rush Rally Origins

If you're a fan of top-down racers, you're in for a treat. The Rush Rally racing series has been running for a while now, though the games were primarily 3D with rear-camera racing. Well, the developer has gone old school with its latest racing game, and the top-down view really calls back to games like Reckless Racing. Controllers are supported, and the touch controls are good enough to squeak out a few races. Things are challenging at first, but once you get a few upgrades under your belt, the fun really picks up.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Evan's Remains

Evan's Remains is a puzzle-platformer that offers excellent pixel graphics, not to mention an incredibly heartfelt story. The goal is to find a missing boy by solving logic puzzles, and these puzzles are solved by platforming. This setup works great, and it's perfectly paced as the story is revealed. Plus, the music is fantastic, which really lines up with the art and writing. Best of all, you can try the game for free, and if you like what you see, you can remove the title's advertisements through a single in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

FFVII The First Soldier

Battle royale games are all the rage, to the point PUBG released a second title this year with PUBG: New State. Well, Square Enix thought it wise to jump on the bandwagon, using its Final Fantasy franchise as the skin, and the result is actually pretty great. Yes, this is a free-to-play game, but cash-shop items are primarily cosmetic. What's unique about this release is that Square actually did combine FF with battle royale gameplay, and so there are NPC enemies spread across the map that you can battle in order to gain some extra gear, and since you drop with a sword on each map, you can instantly take on NPC enemies for a leg up if you can't find any quality items nearby. This adds an extra layer of strategy to the typical battle royale setup, with a distinct Final Fantasy feel. Straight up, FFVII The First Soldier is the standout battle royale game released this year. Don't let this one fly under the radar; it's pretty fun.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $79.99

Dadish 2

This is the follow-up to last year's fantastic platformer Dadish. Much like the original, you play the part of a reddish looking for his children. There are 50 levels to explore, and like most platformers, there are secrets to discover and baddies to beat. Controllers are supported, and the touch controls work well, to the point you can easily beat the game without the need for a physical controller. This is a platformer made for mobile, and it plays like it, which is why it's such a joy. You can try the game for free, and if you like what you see, you can remove the title's advertisements through a single in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 apiece

Moncage

We've seen plenty of successful escape room games on Android with releases like The House of Da Vinci and The Room, but Moncage takes it a step further by creating optical illusions where each side of a cube contains differing environments. You can, of course, rotate this cube, and it will be your job to line up these differing images in just the right way to create objects that solve each puzzle. So in one stage, you might have to line up a bridge displayed in a snowy environment on one side of the cube with the arm of a crane displayed in the corner of a cityscape depicted within a different side of the cube. Essentially you'll combine optical illusions by twisting and turning a cube until specific images line up. It's challenging and looks absolutely stunning in action, which makes it a perfect release for anyone who enjoys solving mind-bending puzzles.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Mitoza

Second Maze has a few strange games on the Play Store, and Mitoza is easily one of them, the newest release from the studio. While the name gives little away, this is a surreal title, and it's listed as an adventure game. It's reminiscent of the Flash era, and so simple taps are how you'll work your way through. You are presented with two options, and then you choose to watch the results of your choice, then you continue forward with this pattern. While that may sound boring, it's the animations that unfold that delight. So this is more an experience than a game per se, but it is an enjoyable one that's strange and delightful. It's also free. Ain't nothing wrong with that.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Alien: Isolation

Android gets a lot of ports from consoles and PC, but sometimes they aren't that great, landing with missing features like controller support. It's a minefield out there. Thankfully Feral Interactive is a studio that understands what makes a good port. And seeing that this studio had already nailed the Nintendo Switch port for Aliens: Isolation, there were high hopes for the mobile version. Unsurprisingly Feral has delivered. The Android version of Alien: Isolation is fantastic. You get all seven DLCs, full controller support, cloud saves backed up with Google Drive, offline play, and quality (not to mention customizable) touch controls. So if you've yet to play Alien: Isolation or are simply into enjoyable survival horror games, then you're definitely going to want to give this release a shot. It's a hell of a port, folks, one of the best of the year.

Monetization: $14.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition

Diablo Immortal still isn't here, but you know what is, the complete version of Titan Quest, otherwise known as the Legendary Edition. This is the entire game, with all DLCs, and controllers are supported. Yes, an older version of Titan Quest is available on the Play Store, but it does not come with the game's DLC like the Legendary Edition. So if you're a huge fan of action RPGs, are big into Greek mythology, or simply love great ports that offer hours and hours of fun, then Titan Quest: Legendary Edition should definitely be on your radar. After all, it is one of the best ARPGs ever made, which is why it's still played across a range of platforms 15 years later.

Monetization: $19.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SpongeBob SquarePants BfBB

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is quite the mouthful, but that rehydrated text at the end is supposed to signify that this is a remaster, and it's a pretty dang good one at that. This is a remake of the 2003 console game, and it's a delightful 3D action game, perfect for kids and adults alike. Controllers are supported, and the touchscreen controls are fine in a pinch. So even if you're not on the hunt for some delicious nostalgia, there's definitely a solid action-adventure game within that offers the expected features a port should, a perfect release to cap off today's roundup. Enjoy, and happy holidays!

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

