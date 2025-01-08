While we have plenty of new mobile games to look forward to in 2025, let's look at the games that squeezed into the last few days of 2024. From the long-awaited Monument Valley 3 to the gritty platformer Blasphemous, you certainly don't want to miss out on the games that wrapped up 2024.

We collated the best games of December 2024 to help you escape the cold and enjoy some fantastic Android games without trawling through the Play Store. Want to see what our best Android games of the year were? We hand-tested the biggest Android releases of the year (plus a few lesser-known titles) to bring you the top 10 games of 2024. So settle down, grab some noise-canceling earbuds to block out the world, and kick off 2025 with these great Android games.

5 Blasphemous

A gritty and brutal Souls-like platformer

Your changes have been saved In-app purchases None Subscription ❌ No Controller support ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ❌ No Publisher The Game Kitchen Publish date December 2, 2024 Genre Action Expand $7.99 at Play Store

Blasphemous disguises itself as a retro metroidvania game, but the reality is a gritty Souls-like platformer that'll have you throwing your phone at the wall repeatedly. Anyone familiar with games like Dark Souls or Bloodborne will know this is a compliment. Blasphemous' brutal combat encounters reward practice, deep knowledge of the game, and a willingness to accept death repeatedly.

This is a direct port of Blasphemous for PCs and consoles, with all DLC included in the initial price. It's a fantastic experience for anyone who enjoys a challenge, but we recommend a controller. Touch-screen controls are insufficient for such a fast-paced game, so grab an Android-compatible controller for the best experience. After familiarizing yourself with the controls, prepare for this gritty, atmospheric platformer that'll impress you with its aesthetics just as much as it drives you to the brink of frustration.