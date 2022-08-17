The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are beautiful smartwatches, and their in-box bands are pretty decent, but they may not flex enough for smaller wrists to get a good, consistent fit. Thankfully, you don't have to stick with that band as both smartwatches support standard 20mm watch bands, which are plentiful, diverse, and allow you to address your watch up or down as needed. We have handpicked some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 straps to get you started.

Remember, all 20mm watch bands are compatible with the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, including those marketed for the Galaxy Watch 4, which was arguably 2021's best Android smartwatch.

Editors choice 1. Ritche Silicone Watch Band 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Featuring a unique diamond pattern and a contrasting dual-tone design, the Ritche Silicone Watch Band is an excellent alternative to Galaxy Watch 5's default strap. Unlike many rubber watch straps, it doesn't look dull, and if you don a casual look, it'll fit right in. It's also perfect for workouts, swimming, and other water-related activities as the strap's elastomer material is sweat- and water-resistant. Plus, you get a stainless-steel buckle that keeps the watch securely strapped to your wrist. Last but not least, you can pick the Ritche Silicone Watch Band in over two dozen color options, enough to match your style. Read More Buy This Product Ritche Silicone Watch Band Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Barton Leather Watch Band 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you want a Galaxy Watch 5 band to go with your formal looks, the Barton Leather Watch Band won't disappoint. Made with top-grain leather, Barton's bands will age beautifully and gain a lovely patina as you use them. It's also soft for comfortable usage but still sturdy to last a long time. Plus, the stainless steel buckle is refined and goes well with the overall look of the band. The Barton band uses quick-release pins for installation, making the whole process effortless. And there are over three dozen color options to match your wardrobe. But, remember, it's best suited to match your business attire and isn't ideal for workouts or an active lifestyle. Plus, as the company only offers one wrist size, it's a good idea to ensure that it'll fit you. Read More Buy This Product Barton Leather Watch Band Shop at Amazon

Best value 3. Maledan Silicone Sports Strap 8-Pack 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Why settle for just one replacement watch strap when you can get eight for the price of one? Match your attire every day of the week and beyond with the Maledan Silicon Sports Strap 8-Pack. Each strap is made with premium silicone material that is comfortable and skin-friendly. You will hardly notice that there is a watch on your wrist. In other features, you get water and sweat resistance, which is great if you exercise regularly and want to track everything. Sure, it's not the most stylish band and looks pretty basic. But what you lose in terms of design, you gain in the form of sheer quantity. Lastly, Maledan offers the band in four assortments of colors and two sizes. Read More Buy This Product Maledan Silicone Sports Strap 8-Pack Shop at Amazon

4. Joyozy Diamond-set Watch Band 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Add a little more sparkle to the Galaxy Watch 5 with the Joyozy Diamond-set Watch Band. This metal strap is dotted with dazzling rhinestones, which give it an elegant and glamorous look. Plus, you can choose from nine exciting color options, including Rose Gold, Sparkling Black, and Silver. So if you find the standard strap of the Galaxy Watch 5 too boring or too masculine, this is an excellent option. It looks stylish and will work in both professional and social environments. Beyond style, the Joyozy band is also sturdy and easy to install, thanks to the quick-release pins. However, some people may find tweaking the band size slightly tricky. Read More Buy This Product Joyozy Diamond-set Watch Band Shop at Amazon

5. Samsung Hybrid Fabric Band 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Samsung If you care about the environment and sustainability, look no further than this Samsung Hybrid Fabric Band. Made using a special textile created from 100% ocean-bound plastic, this band comes in four exciting colors, three of which have a dual-tone design. Plus, the textured finish helps the band stand out in a crowded market. It's also anti-allergic and sweat resistant, so you don't have to worry about it not playing well with your skin or getting damaged from sweat. Additionally, the metal clasp keeps everything securely tied to your wrist. Keep in mind, as the band's fabric material is essentially plastic, it will feel like plastic rather than canvas or nylon, as the band's moniker may suggest. Read More Buy This Product Samsung Hybrid Fabric Band Shop at Samsung

6. Aresh Leather Band 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While our premium pick — the Barton Leather Watch Band — is expectedly expensive, you don't necessarily need to shell out the big bucks for a high-quality leather strap. The Aresh Leather Band is an excellent option if you want that classic, premium look at relatively affordable pricing. Like the official Samsung Hybrid Leather Band, the Aresh strap combines leather with silicone for extra durability and comfort. Plus, its dual-tone design adds character to the band and helps it stand out from plainer alternatives. Let's not forget the distinctive perforations on the band that make it a great band to wear in the summer. These cutouts add to the band's design and make it slightly more breathable, thus helping you avoid sweating or chafing. Unfortunately, there are two color options — black and brown — but at least the standard leather hues are covered. Read More Buy This Product Aresh Leather Band Shop at Amazon

7. Spigen Rugged Band 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you have an active lifestyle and want a strap that can match that, you can't go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Band. This Galaxy Watch 5 band features a matte finish with carbon fiber accents for a modern look. The band is also flexible and sturdy, so even if you aren't gentle with it, it'll be able to take the abuse. The Spigen Rugged Band has the traditional buckle clasp and supports a wide range of wrist thicknesses. However, while its wide form factor is suitable for regular or beefy wrists, it may not be ideal for slender wrists. It's also priced slightly on the higher side, but you get what you pay for. Overall, it's a solid strap made with high-quality material. Read More Buy This Product Spigen Rugged Band Shop at Amazon

8. Geak Narrow Band 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The regular-sized straps can feel too big on dainty wrists. That's why Geak offers this silicone band with a narrow width to go well with slimmer wrists. It also comes in two sizes to ensure you don't have to deal with an unnecessarily long tail. Plus, the Geak band is lightweight and soft, so you can wear it for long hours without worrying about irritation or discomfort. The double-clasp locking mechanism provides a secure fit, and the quick-release pins make installation a breeze. Lastly, you get four bands for just $11, and you can pick from seven sets of assorted colors to suit your style or wardrobe. Read More Buy This Product Geak Narrow Band Shop at Amazon

9. Fullmosa Stainless Steel Watch Strap 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This Oyster-style bracelet is classic and extremely popular among watch lovers. So if you plan to give your Galaxy Watch 5 a traditional look, the Fullmosa watch band is a no-brainer. The stainless steel material, wide center bar, and relatively small number of links make it durable. And if you are worried about the color, the company says it has used nano-electroplating to ensure that the strap color lasts long and doesn't fade away in a few weeks or months. The fold-over clasp is simple to use and offers a secure lock. You can also adjust the size of the band to suit your wrist size, and the company includes all necessary tools for it. Finally, five color options are available, including the classic black and silver. Read More Buy This Product Fullmosa Stainless Steel Watch Strap Shop at Amazon

10. Lerobo Breathable Soft Silicone Strap 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon While most silicone bands are good enough for regular workouts, you need a breathable strap for high-intensity, sweaty exercises. The Lerobo Breathable Soft Silicone Strap is perfect if you like to throw down in the weight room. It's lined with perforations to help sweat dissipate faster. Plus, the band is sweat- and water-resistant to withstand water sports and sweaty workouts. The regular buckle-style clasp is easy to use, and the band supports a wide range of wrist sizes. Still, it's a good idea to pick the most suitable size for your wrist. Otherwise, the long tail may end up blocking a lot of perforations on the band. Lastly, the band is an excellent value at $8, and you can pick from 18 color options. Read More Buy This Product Lerobo Breathable Soft Silicone Strap Shop at Amazon

The right watch strap for you

Thanks to the support for the standard 20mm watch bands, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have access to a wide variety of options. Our editor's pick — the Ritche Silicone Watch Band — is a solid aftermarket strap for the Galaxy Watch 5 series. It's well-made and comes with an attractive diamond pattern. It also uses traditional keepers rather than tucking the excess under like the in-box Watch 5 band does. Moreover, you can buy it in over a dozen colors. But if you prefer something a little more premium, the Barton Leather Watch Band is perfect. It looks fantastic and uses top-grain leather for an elegant look.

Value-conscious buyers will appreciate the Maledan Silicone Sports Strap. Its 8-pack costs as much as a single strap from other brands, and because it's a variety pack of colors, you'll be able to swap straps to match your outfit or watch face. These strap packs also come in small and large so that you can get a perfect fit without having too much slack (or not enough).

If you still need more recommendations, since it uses the same 20mm straps, step over to our favorite Galaxy Watch 4 bands for more inspiration.