Always one to go bigger and better, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most premium tablet the company has ever made, and it's packing a lot of improvements and power underneath that enormous 14.6-inch screen. Bigger than many laptops, it's only fitting that if you get one of these bad boys, you also get something to protect your device, or even add functionality to it. There aren't a lot of third-party accessories for the largest of the Tab S8 series at the moment, since it's the only model not to match dimensions with a predecessor, but we've compiled some of the best Tab S8 Ultra covers and cases we could find.

Some of Samsung's first-party cases are out of stock due to high demand, but once they come back in stock, you'll want to grab one quick. If you can't wait that long for a case, we have the protection you need

1. Speck Balance Folio for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Speck This Speck Balance folio case for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is perhaps one of the best third-party options you can grab. It's slim and provides you with basic protection against scratches and even some drops. Most importantly, you can sit your tablet upright thanks to its folding stand, making it perfect for media consumption or when pairing it with a Bluetooth keyboard. Unlike Samsung's official Book Cover, though, this case covers the rear camera, so you can't take pictures while sitting your tablet upright — you'll have to take it out of the case. But otherwise, this is a great option — and it commands $64.95, significantly undercutting Samsung's $100 Book Cover. Read More Buy This Product Speck Balance Folio for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Shop at Speck

Editors choice 2. Samsung Protective Standing Cover for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Samsung Folios certainly make up the bulk of the tablet case market, but some of you don't need that bulk and the unstable kickstand it creates. For more practical, productive users, the Samsung Protective Standing cover features a sturdy, dedicated kickstand, and the cover itself is robust, with a grippy back texture and ridged edges for drop protection. It's also way more attainable than Samsung's other accessories, sitting at $69.99, which might still be too high for some. If you need heavy-duty protection but can't wait for other brands like OtterBox, Supcase, or Poetic to trot out their options, this is you bet bet Read More Buy This Product Samsung Protective Standing Cover for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Shop at Samsung

Best value 3. TingYR Case for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Samsung's options are a little on the expensive side, but don't worry, there are much more affordable folios to keep you covered. This TingYR case is probably one of the better-ish choices. Just like Samsung's own options, TingYR makes a simple, unassuming cover for the large device. It's able to cover your screen and protect it from scratches, and you can even fold it to make your device stand in multiple angles. Perhaps its biggest selling point, though, is its price — at $30, it significantly undercuts Samsung's own options. Read More Buy This Product TingYR Case for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 4. Samsung Book Cover for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Samsung The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a big tablet. With a screen sitting at 14.6 inches, it's Samsung's largest tablet to date, dwarfing even Apple's already-large iPad Pro and its 12.9-inch panel. If there's an Android tablet that you're going to want to use as a laptop, it's probably this one. We're counting this Book Cover Keyboard accessory as a case since it provides protection against scuffs and scratches, but the main reason why you'll want to get one is for its built-in keyboard and trackpad — allowing you to use it as a proper laptop thanks to Samsung DeX. For $350, it's very pricey, but it'll bring new levels of productivity to your tablet. Read More Buy This Product Samsung Book Cover for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Shop at Samsung Shop at Best Buy

5. Samsung Book Cover for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Samsung The very first place to look for when looking for best-in-class accessories is Samsung's in-house ones — they're a little bit on the expensive side, but you can't really go wrong with them. The official Book Cover from Samsung offers wrap-around protection, covering both your device's back and the large 14.6" display. It helps add grip to your device while keeping most accidental scratches at bay. It also has an S Pen holder and even allows you to sit your device outright, as the book cover can fold into a stand. For $99, it's not cheap at all, but it's one of the best to buy — once it comes back in stock. Read More Buy This Product Samsung Book Cover for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Shop at Samsung Shop at Best Buy

6. Zeking Case for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 6.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you just want something that will give your device basic protection with zero bulk, then this Zeking case might be a little better for you, especially for the price it commands. Unlike other options, this isn't really a cover, but more like the type of case you would find on a phone. It's a transparent case, which allows you to show the Samsung branding and your chosen color, and it also gives you basic protection against some drops and scuffs. Finally, it's just $13, making it by far the cheapest option on this list. Read More Buy This Product Zeking Case for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Shop at Amazon

What option you'll get with this tablet depends entirely on how you're planning to use it, but one big factor to have in mind is the size. As we mentioned before, it's over 14 inches, and it's Samsung's largest Tab device by far (only surpassed in terms of "largest tablet" by the Galaxy View lineup, which has only seen two entries so far). This is not the kind of tablet that's super portable, and the use cases for when you'll need a case to protect this from drops are probably limited for most people, so you'll probably want either a folio cover or something with a kickstand.

Samsung's Book Cover, as well as both options from TingYR and Speck, are probably the ones for you if you want to go this route. If you're planning to take your tablet with you to places, you'll likely need something a bit more protective. This is where the Protective Standing Cover comes into play — it keeps the kickstand, but adds some much-needed protection.

FAQ

Q: Why are there so few Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra cases?

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a new size for the Galaxy Tab series and as such is a gamble as accessory manufacturers don't know how well it'll sell — and thus how many people will need cases. This is further compounded by the fact that orders for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra were only open for 48 hours before Samsung closed them due to "overwhelming demand" with no clue when it might open up for new buyers.

This is why there are so few cases right now, but because of that overwhelming demand, manufacturers should start adding more case options in the coming months.

Q: Why are Samsung's cases out of stock?

Just as the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra experienced overwhelming demand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Book Cover and Standing Protective Cover sold out almost immediately. We're hopeful that they'll come back in stock soon even if Samsung is still playing catch-up with Tab S8 Ultra tablet orders, but in the meantime, if you click the links above and the Book Cover or Protective Standing Cover are in stock, don't hesitate for a second.

