Preorders are now open, but not everyone has a sweet deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its little sisters

After what feels like an entire year of leaks, teases, and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has finally arrived, and with it, a tidal wave of promotions, offers, bundled items, credits, and even gift cards. It can be hard to sift through them all and still have your sanity left, but that's okay; we're here to help you get the best deal on your stellar Android phone. From carriers to manufacturer to third-party retailers, we'll be gathering up the deals as we find them for your purchasing pleasure.

What you need to know about carrier trade-ins on Samsung.com

You may think, "Oh, $1,000 off my Galaxy S23+ with an AT&T trade-in; that's a free phone!" you'd be wrong. Technically, what the carriers do when you preorder a Galaxy S23 — or any other phone — through Samsung's website is pledge to pay you back the $800-$1,000 enhanced trade-in credit via bill credits over the next 36 months. But since your carrier entirely handles the trade-in and bill credits, you pay the initial $800-$1,200 to Samsung and then get a smaller wireless bill for three years.

"Hey, what gives? The phone was actually free last time!" If it was free last time, it was likely because the phone was purchased from your carrier, not directly from Samsung. In that instance, you sign up for a three-year monthly payment plan, and the trade-in credit cancels out those monthly charges. Why the difference? For one thing, it means carriers have to pony up less capital at launch for the device — after all, millions of people will be preordering this phone in the next 16 days.

Rather than you having to pay up the remaining balance if you swap carriers between now and 2026, you've already paid the money. So, if you swap carriers, you just miss out on the last however many months of bill credits. This allows you to walk away from the carrier anytime, just without the full amount from your rebate. It also means you own the phone outright and can do with it what you like. However, if you trade it in towards another phone before the three years are up, you might miss out on the last of those bill credits, particularly if you're starting another bill credit cycle with the new phone.

Yes, it's convoluted and annoying, but that's what you have us for.

The Best Galaxy S23 preorder deals

The $800 Galaxy S23 is what I'm also gingerly calling the free phone because you can get it for free at all carriers with a semi-recent device to trade in. Even if you go for the unlocked model at Samsung, this phone is well within the budgets of most buyers so long as you have something to trade in. If you don't have anything to trade in, this phone will be the kindest on your wallet and the easiest to fit in your pocket.

Samsung

Samsung is offering $350 in trade-in value towards the Galaxy S23 alongside a storage upgrade and up to $100 Samsung instant credit, $50 of which is exclusive to the links listed above, which would get you most of the way towards the discounted Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

AT&T

AT&T is offering a free, upgraded-storage Galaxy S23 with eligible trade-in — and AT&T tends to be very generous in which phones are eligible — but remember the section on trading in your phone to a carrier via Samsung before the "free phone" siren song blinds you. If you want a free phone that you won't have to put money down on, you'll want to hit your local AT&T store, but then you'd lose out on the $150 of Samsung Instant credit.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile, like AT&T is offering a free Galaxy S23 with eligible Magenta Max trade-in, with the storage upgrade and the $100 instant credit if you purchase with trade-in if you purchase at Samsung.com. However, you'll get your money back faster at T-Mobile as they use two-year monthly installments rather than three.

Verizon

Verizon actually has a trinity of deals going, so we're going to break them down a little more:

If you trade in your existing phone, you get $800 towards the Galaxy S23 (aka free phone) with the Samsung.com instant credit should you purchase from there.

If you switch to Verizon, you get $800 towards a Galaxy S23 and a $200 Verizon eCard you can use towards future bills or other products on Verizon's website.

If you go to Verizon directly, alongside the free Galaxy S23 you can get a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE. However, to get this deal you must also add new data lines for both devices.

The Best Galaxy S23+ preorder deals

The Galaxy S23+ clocks in at $1,000, and that has it split between "free on carrier" or "cheap on carrier" with trade-in. You get a larger screen and UWB support that the baby S23 misses out on, but you don't get that ridiculously huge camera sensor — or lose space to its enormous file sizes. Trade-ins for the S23+ at Samsung aren't quite as generous as previous years for the unlocked models, but if you're on a major carrier, this phone is firmly within your budget.

Samsung

You can save up to $630 on the unlocked Galaxy S23+ between the trade-in, $100 Samsung Instant Credit, and storage update. If you have a Galaxy S22 series, this will maybe make sense, but older than the S21, stick to the carrier versions unless you're simply in love with the Samsung.com-exclusive (unlocked-exclusive) colorways.

AT&T

You can get $1,000 back in bill credits if you buy the Galaxy S23+ with an eligible AT&T trade-in, with the storage upgrade, and up to $150 Samsung instant credit when you buy and initiate your trade-in on Samsung.com.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's deal matches: $1,000 back in bill credits over two years, storage upgrade, and up to $100 Samsung instant credit if you buy from Samsung and trade your phone in to T-Mobile with a Magenta Max data plan.

Verizon

Verizon actually has a trinity of deals going, so we're going to break them down a little more:

If you trade in your existing phone, you get $800 towards the Galaxy S23 — so it's not quite free — with the Samsung.com instant credit should you purchase from there.

If you switch to Verizon, you get $800 towards a Galaxy S23+ and a $200 Verizon eCard a few billing cycles later you can use towards future bills or other products on Verizon's website.

Get a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE with your Galaxy S23+ when purchased directly from Verizon with two new data lines for the watch and tablet.

The Best Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder deals

Starting at $1,200, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is also the most incentivized of the series. You can get up to $120 Samsung Instant credit when you buy through the links above, the free storage upgrade to 512GB — more than enough for your gaming and video-addict habits — and while the carriers won't give it to you for free, walking away with this phone for $200-$400 feels like robbery.

Samsung

Samsung's offering up to $500 trade-in — wow, that's about $300 lower than I thought it'd be — with up to $120 Samsung instant credit, the storage upgrade, and access to those fancy exclusive colors when you buy the unlocked model rather than carrier versions.

AT&T

AT&T will give you $1,000 back in bill credits if you buy an AT&T 512GB model from Samsung and initiate the trade-in at that time. You'll have to pay the full $1,200 price upfront in order to get the $120 Samsung instant credit, but your monthly wireless bill will drop by about $30 a month, so you'll get most of the money back eventually.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is also doing a $1,000 trade-in towards the S23 Ultra for a final price of $200 after the bill credits are applied and settled if you're on Magenta Max. Free storage upgrade and up to $120 Samsung instant credit, as per usual, as included if you initiate your trade in process on Samsung.com.

Verizon

As with the Galaxy S23 and S23+, Verizon is only offering $800 trade-in rather than $1,000, but the free $200 eCard and $800 off without trade-in if you switch to the carrier are pretty sweet incentives. Free storage upgrade, up to $120 Samsung instant credit, and a super sweet supersized phone for $400 all told is not shabby at all. The free Galaxy Watch 5 and free Tab S7 FE would be great if only you didn't have to buy separate data plans for them, but where's the fun in that for Verizon's billing department?