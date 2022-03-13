The Galaxy S22 phones are undoubtedly some of the year's best smartphones. Although the Galaxy S22 Ultra is clearly the fanciest of the three, they all support 15W wireless charging, so there's no reason for you to continue using a cable to fill up your device.

We've put together a selection of the best ones available, depending on whether you favor speed, practicality, or price. Keep in mind that although some chargers may support 15W fast charging, only Samsung's one will offer that speed with the S22 lineup. Other ones will deliver up to 10W, even if they can support more with other phones.

1. Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon You can't go wrong with Samsung's official 15W charger, as it's one of the few options that will wirelessly charge your Galaxy S22 at its top speed. At $60, it's not the cheapest option, and you'll have to consider whether the premium is worth paying for to get a slightly higher charging speed. That being said, for this price, you'll get a wall charger and a cable in the box. Lastly, keep in mind its flat design will make it harder to use your phone while charging. If you already have a compatible fast charging adapter at home, you can save $20 by buying the cable-only version. Read More Specifications Color: Black / White

Black / White Speed: 15W (Samsung) 10W (Samsung) 7.5W (iPhone) 5W

15W (Samsung) 10W (Samsung) 7.5W (iPhone) 5W Adapter included: Yes

Yes Input: Power Delivery, Samsung Fast Charge Buy This Product Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single Shop at Amazon Shop at Samsung Shop at Best Buy

Editors choice 2. iOttie iON Wireless Duo 10W Stand 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon For the same price as Samsung 15W single (without the AC charger), iOttie will let you simultaneously charge two devices at up to 10W. The eye-pleasing design combines one 10W wireless charging stand with a smaller 10W charging pad, giving you the flexibility to charge upright or flat, charge two phones, or charge a phone and a pair of Galaxy Buds at the same time. You also don't have to worry about finding the right adapter to power it; Belkin uses a barrel-plugged DC adapter, which is included in the box. Just be warned, only buy the Light Grey unless you're a Pixel user. The Dark Grey colorway is Made for Google and features a 15W EPP wireless charging stand and a 5W wireless charging pad sculpted for Pixel Buds; the Light Grey has a more powerful flat pad and wider compatibility because it is geared towards Galaxy and iPhone. Read More Specifications Color: Light Grey

Light Grey Speed: 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W

10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W Adapter included: Yes

Yes Input: DC Buy This Product iOttie iON Wireless Duo 10W Stand Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy

Best value 3. NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you're just looking for an affordable option, this charger is the one to get. Despite not shipping with an adapter, it's compatible with Power Delivery (PD), meaning that whichever USB-C charger you're using at home, it'll almost certainly power this pad. Thus, the Nanami can be plugged in anywhere you already have a wired charger for your Galaxy S22. This wireless charger is capable of 15W wireless charging, but it's a different protocol; it will instead charge your Galaxy at 10W. Read More Specifications Color: Black

Black Speed: 15W (LG), 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W

15W (LG), 10W (Samsung), iPhone (7.5), 5W Adapter included: Yes

Yes Input: Power Delivery Buy This Product NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 4. Spigen 15W Convertible Wireless Charging Stand 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you can't decide between getting a stand or pad charger, why not get a convertible one? The Spigen convertible charger is a great option that will charge your Galaxy S22 at 10W. Being able to pop the stand upright during the day then have it sit flat at night or when you need it out of the way on your desk. Spigen doesn't ship a wall adapter with this wireless charger, and you'll need to make sure the one you use is Qualcomm QuickCharge rather than the Power Delivery used by other wireless chargers on this list. Read More Specifications Color: Black

Black Speed: 15W (LG) 10W (Samsung) 7.5W (iPhone) 5W

15W (LG) 10W (Samsung) 7.5W (iPhone) 5W Adapter included: No

No Input: QC 18W (10W) or QC 27W (15W) Buy This Product Spigen 15W Convertible Wireless Charging Stand Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 5. Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Just like the single Samsung 15W charger, this is one of the few options to wirelessly fill up your Galaxy S22 at top speed. It's probably a better option, though, as it will also let you charge another device simultaneously, such as your headphones or some smartwatches. $90 is quite steep, though, and despite coming with a cable and an adapter, this remains a premium product. Also, unlike some other chargers, both pads are flat, meaning you won't be able to conveniently use your phone while it's charging. If you already have a compatible fast charging adapter at home, you can save $20 by getting the cable-only package. Read More Specifications Color: Black

Black Speed: 15W (Samsung) 10W (Samsung) 7.5W (iPhone) 5W and up to 4.5W (Galaxy Watch 4)

15W (Samsung) 10W (Samsung) 7.5W (iPhone) 5W and up to 4.5W (Galaxy Watch 4) Adapter included: Yes

Yes Input: Power Delivery Buy This Product Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo Shop at Amazon Shop at Best Buy Shop at Samsung

6. Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Wireless charging is great when you're stationary, but who has time for that in this day and age. Anker's built a wireless charging pad into one of its most adaptable power banks so that you can wirelessly charge wherever life takes you. The Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless can charge up to three devices at once: one wirelessly at 10W, one via USB-C Power Delivery, and a third via USB-A. Best of all, the same cable and USB-C charger your phone use to recharge and top off this portable battery. Just don't use the wireless charging pad while you're recharging the power bank's 10,000 battery. Read More Specifications Color: Black

Black Speed: 10W (Samsung) 7.5W (iPhone) 5W

10W (Samsung) 7.5W (iPhone) 5W Adapter included: No

No Input: Power Delivery Buy This Product Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger Shop at Amazon

It's easy to think that every 15W wireless charger will charge you Galaxy S22 at top speed, but that's just not so. While Samsung's 10W wireless charging protocol is added to almost third-party wireless charger these days, Samsung has not shared the protocol for its 15W wireless charging; you can only get it from Samsung's three 15W wireless chargers. Two of those debuted alongside the Galaxy S22, and while the Duo offers a boon for Galaxy Watch4 owners — as multi-pad chargers that support the Galaxy Watch are notoriously hard to come by — but it may not justify its high price to some. The iOttie iON Wireless Duo is half the price and its second pad is twice as powerful, which has earned it our Editor's Choice award and our wholehearted recommendation.

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

Share Share Tweet Email