The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is finally upon us after months of delays. It's not necessarily the same kind of value proposition its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, once represented, but it's still an amazing phone nonetheless, with the not-so-bleeding-edge-anymore Snapdragon 888 CPU and a fast 120Hz screen. It's all nice and good, but if you're planning to buy it, you probably want a case for it. You don't want to screw up your brand-new phone, right?

While the Galaxy S21 FE is not especially slippery thanks to its plastic build, there are still many reasons why you want to get a case for it, most notably drop protection. Here are the best cases for the Galaxy S21 FE right now.

Editors choice 2. Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S21 FE 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Caseology Parallax has a signature design pattern that not only manages to look good but also helps a lot with grip. Its raised edges do a decent job at protecting the phone, and it’s available in three different colorways — black, pink, and blue. And at $16, it’s an absolute steal. Read More Specifications Brand: Caseology

Caseology Material: Plastic

Plastic Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $16 Buy This Product Caseology Parallax for Galaxy S21 FE Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 3. OtterBox Defender for Galaxy S21 FE 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon OtterBox has a reputation for heavy-duty protection, and if you want the best of the best, it’s a good option to consider. The case features really thick edges, port covers, and anything you could wish for to keep your phone protected even in the toughest situations. Of course, though, be ready to pay a premium — this costs $60, after all. Read More Specifications Brand: OtterBox

OtterBox Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $60 Buy This Product OtterBox Defender for Galaxy S21 FE Shop at Amazon

Best value 4. Caseology Vault for Galaxy S21 FE 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon You really can’t go wrong with Caseology cases, especially when taking into account the price they command. And the Caseology Vault for the Galaxy S21 FE is a very good option. It manages to feel solid and look sleek without adding much bulk to the phone. And at just $14, it’s very easy to recommend for your new phone. Read More Specifications Brand: Caseology

Caseology Material: Plastic

Plastic Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $14 Buy This Product Caseology Vault for Galaxy S21 FE Shop at Amazon

5. Poetic Guardian for Galaxy S21 FE 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Let’s say you don’t mind adding bulk to your phone. Which case should you get? Most people would be very well served by this Poetic Guardian case. Its reinforced bumper edges ensure your phone will sustain most bad impacts, and it comes with a built-in screen protector that protects the front of the phone, too. At $17, this is much cheaper than Otterbox's Defender and a perfect option for your new Galaxy S21 FE. Read More Specifications Brand: Poetic

Poetic Material: TPU

TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: Yes

Yes Price: $17 Buy This Product Poetic Guardian for Galaxy S21 FE Shop at Amazon

6. Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S21 FE 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you’re a fan of clear cases and want your phone’s design to be shown to the world, look no further than the Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case. It’s not your average transparent silicone case, but rather a hard shell with bumper edges. This provides the same great protection as some other options in this list, and best of all, $17 is not a lot of money. Read More Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Material: TPU

TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $17 Buy This Product Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S21 FE Shop at Amazon

7. Crave Dual Guard for Galaxy S21 FE 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Crave is another option if you’re looking for a rugged case that’s slim and cheap. The Crave Dual Guard has a grippy back and sides that reinforces the phone’s existing grippyness, and it also has tactile buttons and a lifetime warranty — oh, and a bunch of colors. At $17, if you’re looking for thicker options and you don’t really like clear cases, this might be the one to get. Read More Specifications Brand: Crave

Crave Material: Rubber, TPU

Rubber, TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $15 Buy This Product Crave Dual Guard for Galaxy S21 FE Shop at Amazon

8. Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S21 FE 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Would you rather have a more recognized name behind your rugged case? Then Spigen also makes some great ones, and the Tough Armor is one of them. The case not only comes with a hard shell and bumpers to protect your phone from drops, it also has a kickstand so you can sit your device outright if you’re into that. And it’s $18, so it’s definitely at least worth a look. Read More Specifications Brand: Spigen

Spigen Material: TPU

TPU Wireless Charging Support: Yes

Yes Included Screen Protector: No

No Price: $18 Buy This Product Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S21 FE Shop at Amazon

What are your favorite Galaxy S21 FE cases?

We hope you like the items we recommend and discuss! AndroidPolice has affiliate and sponsored partnerships, so we receive a share of the revenue from some of your purchases. This won’t affect the price you pay and helps us offer the best product recommendations.

