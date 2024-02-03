January's always a big month for tech, and this one was no exception, featuring a variety of interesting reveals at CES 2024 and Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event unveiling the Galaxy S24 series and even a new cheap Samsung phone. January also saw the stealthy, long-awaited U.S. release of its standard-setting Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet, a hero among entry-level slates.

We're still digging into a few of the freshest devices, but we did manage to dive deep into some fun and helpful gadgets, including headphones, speakers, Chromebooks, and more. The shining stars this month, though, came in the form of a pair of smartphones from Samsung and OnePlus. One of them we fully expected to be a hit, and while the other wasn't exactly shocking, it was a pleasant surprise, nonetheless.

1 Samsung Galaxy S24+

All three S24 models make a solid argument for best phone of the year, but the middle child once again looks like the most satisfying for the biggest number of people. It's packed with a glut of powerful hardware, and features the best specs of the S24 Ultra for $300 less. Although it didn't see any groundbreaking improvements compared to the S23+, it's positioned perfectly to last through its newly announced (and hopefully soon-to-be-industry-standard) 7-seven year Android update lifespan.

While we're on the topic of software, the also newly-introduced Galaxy AI feature set promises to be one of the biggest upgrades to the S24 lineup overall. And since it shares all the main processing hardware as its more expensive sibling, the S24 Ultra, you can bet it'll get basically the same feature rollout as Samsung's new machine learning initiative matures.

It might not be a huge departure from the S23+, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. S23+ owners should probably hold off until it's clear which AI features will remain exclusive to the latest model, S22+ owners should probably make the jump if they want the latest in novel AI capabilities.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S24+ review

2 Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE tablet

While Samsung and Lenovo get most of the press (and sales), Xiaomi's budget-friendly Redmi Pad SE tablet is not to be ignored. Quite to the contrary, this outright impressive slate smashes most of the competition in terms of performance, display quality, form factor, and battery. An all-around midranger, it delivers good performance and, notably, a bright, colorful, 90Hz screen that few others in this price range can match.

It's 11 inches, so definitely not small, but it is slim and light at just 7.4mm thick and 478g. The Snapdragon 680 chip inside it won't win any benchmark wars, but it's more than capable of general web browsing, running lightweight to moderately intensive apps, and some casual gaming. We're fully onboard with the premium look and feel of this affordable tablet, which doesn't feel too far off its more expensive sibling, the Xiaomi Pad 6 — one of our favorite moderately priced tablets.

Xiaomi's put together a competent software experience here too. It does a fine job of mimicking a relatively stock Android skin, and makes good use of the hardware with some super-helpful multitasking features. The only drawback is that we're entirely unsure what the Android update lifespan will look like, and what kind of timeliness its delivery will be. But the current version works fine, and few Android tablets can compete at this price.

Read our full Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE review

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE $240 at Amazon

3 OnePlus 12

Despite being outshined in pure sales numbers by some of the competition, OnePlus once again delivers an absolute winner in nearly every respect. Released within weeks of the directly competing Galaxy S24 series, it's underpinned by similarly powerful hardware, and in fact has as much screen space and display prowess as the vaunted S24 Ultra. But there's one key difference: The OnePlus 12 checks in at a whopping $400 lower MSRP than Samsung's top-level flagship.

The new OnePlus does make some sacrifices to reach that admittedly fantastic sticker price compared to its big-screen competitor, like a less-than-perfect IP65 rating and the more common Victus 2 Gorilla Glass that can't quite match the S24 Ultra's Gorilla Glass Armor. But those differences are actually somewhat negligible.

So what's missing from the 12 that lets OnePlus keep the price so low? Most notably, OnePlus isn't riding the AI hype train that seems to be leaving the station right now for so many big-name manufacturers. Instead of jacking up prices with promises of machine learning algorithm-driven photo and audio processing, OnePlus kept this well under $1,000 but packed in the kind of hardware that guarantees a flagship-level experience. If you need a big slab phone perfect for multitasking or high-end Android gaming, but aren't concerned with all the fancy AI nonsense, the OnePlus 12 is for you.

Read our full OnePlus 12 review

4 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Chromebooks and their lightweight Chrome OS software aren't exactly meant for high-end consumption, and most prospective users don't want to spend several hundred on such a device. Enter Lenovo's latest iteration of the IdeaPad Flex 5i lineup, the Chromebook Plus. It doesn't break any amazing new ground because it doesn't need to, as Lenovo's been pumping out excellent midrange clamshells for years.

Where it does stand out somewhat is in the Chromebook Plus moniker. This relatively new classification indicates not just a notebook's high performance and efficiency, but also access to a slate of advanced software tools. At the moment these include File Sync for offline documents and the famous Magic Eraser and some other photo editing options, and Google promises to drop additional machine learning-related features over the course of the year.

The Flex 5i and its competent hardware won't have any problem delivering a snappy experience, with an upgraded SoC alongside plenty of RAM for Google's lightweight OS. Three USB ports, microSD storage, a headphone jack, and a 2-in-1 convertible design ensure it's as versatile as ever. And on top of its respectable battery life, 45W USB PD charging and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity keep you from ever being tied down. Once again, Lenovo hits a winner with one of our favorite new Chromebooks.

Read our full Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus review

5 Withings ScanWatch 2 smartwatch

The increasing popularity of fitness trackers is no accident; increases in efficiency, performance, and display technology go hand-in-hand with high-end design in models like the second-generation Withings ScanWatch. Its hybrid design consists of a classy face with an ultra-minimalist design, sporting a small OLED window on top and a nifty analog step counter on the bottom. It's the fitness tracker for people who don't want to look like they're wearing a fitness tracker, complete with high-end sapphire glass on the front.

While it goes perfectly with a business suit, its comprehensive app is designed to track your activity no matter what you're wearing or doing. Its sleep tracking — one of the big reasons people love wearables these days — is as accurate as any on the market, and the variety of preset activity selections in the app help you track your exercise of choice. There's also a host of precise health sensors, including heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen monitors that make this a complete health tracker.

Possibly best of all, its battery lasts up to 30 days, eliminating one of the biggest hassles of some competitors. It doesn't charge the absolute quickest, but taking it off for up to an hour every 3 weeks is completely reasonable. Its timeless style and extensive feature set make it one of our favorite hybrid smartwatches yet.

Read our full Withings SmartWatch 2 review

6 JBL Authentics 300 wireless speaker

Rather than a typical, pill-shaped Bluetooth speaker, JBL's released more of a Wi-Fi boombox in the Authentics 300. It sacrifices some portability in the name of pumping out a considerable amount of sound, and it's more than just loud. It sounds great, sports on-device equalization, and boasts the kind of connectivity we'd like to see more of in wireless speakers.

Where most battery-powered speakers stream audio from your device, JBL also incorporates Wi-Fi connectivity and on-device support for five major streaming methods: Airplay, Alexa, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect. It can connect directly to your local wireless network to stream content, so it won't be affected if you and your phone leave the room. It also boasts built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant functionality, once again freeing your smartphone from the responsibility of being the go-between when issuing voice commands.

It's not exactly lightweight or low-cost, but it is among the best speakers in its class, and we don't find it overpriced. If you're looking for home audio convenience with plenty of bass, it's a great choice.

Read our full JBL Authentics 300 review

7 Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display

Smart home enthusiasts who use Amazon Alexa for easy voice commands all but need an Echo Show to make the most out of all their advanced gadgets. The latest version of the 8-inch smart display improves on some of the few weaknesses of previous versions, with general usability seeing a big bump.

Its streamlined and intuitive interface offers more customization options than we're used to from Amazon software, and Alexa responsiveness is snappier than ever. A selection of widgets lets you pick and choose what's on the home screen, and a nifty adaptive display mode changes what it shows the closer you are. This lets you see general info such as the time and weather when you're across the room, and more detailed things like music and recipes when you're closer.

Possibly most noticeable, though, are the audiovisual improvements. A sensible camera placement finally makes this an excellent choice for video calls, for starters. But arguably most useful is the improved sound quality, including the spatial audio support and room acoustics sensor that make it great at playing your favorite tunes. Honestly, it provided a better listening experience than we'd ever have expected from something this size. If you're using an older Echo Show or Echo smart speaker, or want to add smart display functionality to your smart home, the 2023 Echo Show 8's a worthy upgrade.

Read our full Amazon Echo Show 8 review

8 Roborock Dyad Pro Combo wet-dry vac

Sometimes a robot vacuum doesn't quite get the job done, which is where the Roborock Dyad comes in. This battery-powered appliance cleans nearly as well as a wet-dry vac that plugs into the wall, cleaning up wet and dry messes with ease. It attacks dirty floors with aplomb in upright mode, with an ultra-convenient handheld mode for more precise jobs.

And just because it's not a robot doesn't mean it's dumb. The mated app lets you adjust the suction power and customize settings like roller speed and water/detergent flow. Its electronic smarts also make it pretty easy to use, with customizable options for turning on as soon as you pick it up and delivering drying bursts of air at up to 122 degrees when you're finished cleaning.

As far as general cleaning ability, it's top notch. It vacuums and shampoos almost perfectly from edge to edge of its body, so you won't leave dirty streaks along baseboards. We couldn't find a mess it wouldn't clean up. Keep in mind, the high weight will provide a bit of a workout, and the battery might not last through deep cleans of large homes. But it's one of the best connected manual cleaners we've ever used, and great for all types of flooring.

Read our full Roborock Dyad Pro review

9 EarFun Free Pro 3 wireless earbuds

These excellent true wireless earbuds make it clear that you don't have to spend a fortune for high-quality sound and advanced features in 2024. For well under $100, they deliver impressive sound, including the optional use of the AAC, aptX Adaptive, and LC3 codecs. We were pleasantly surprised by the rich bass, full midrange, and clear highs; EarFun knocked it out of the park with the response curve here, as they sound great with most genres and respond well to equalization.

For that matter, it's rare that something in this price range would offer ANC at all, let alone such an effective implementation. While they're not quite Sony-level in terms of blanking out background noise, they're great for keeping your focus on the music. And running that noise reduction doesn't cost much in terms of power, with the earbuds lasting 6 hours with ANC on.

The touch controls do have a bit of a learning curve, but posed no major issues once we got used to them. The case, which can recharge the earbuds up to more than four full times, is about as compact as it could possibly be, making these the complete package in terms of portability. Plus, their stemless design results in a well-balanced fit that (for most people) should create a perfect seal as it nestles into the ear, supported by your choice of a few sizes of wing tips. Anybody looking for great wireless sound and effective noise canceling in a compact package can't miss the Free Pro 3s.

Read our full EarFun Free Pro 3 review

10 Lofree Flow mechanical keyboard

Finally, you don't need a bulky, gaudy peripheral to get that satisfactorily clicky typing experience. There aren't many low-profile mechanical keyboards to start with, and almost none of them deliver the look and feel of the Lofree Flow. It's aimed squarely at the Apple Magic Keyboard and Logitech MX Keys, and feels considerably better than either.

You can connect it using the included USB-C connector, but an integrated battery and wireless radio also enable essentially lag-free Bluetooth LE operation. It'll last for roughly 40 hours of use before needing a recharge, which is at least a few days of heavy use. It's not exactly lightweight, weighing well over 500g, but it's still more compact and portable than most other mechanical keyboards.

Of course, the big draw for one of these is the typing feel, and the Lofree Flow's Kailh low-profile switches nail it. You can choose from either Ghost or Phantom switches for linear or clicky operation, and both offer the low actuation distance and force most people want from a low-profile setup. The keyboard's overall design doesn't disappoint, either, with a premium aluminum body and keycaps that won't fade or polish over time. There's also a soft white backlight and RGB underglow for convenient, stylish use in the dark. In the relatively underserved market of low-profile mechanical keyboards, the Lofree Flow's a clear winner.

Read our full Lofree Flow review

What's in store for February

By this time next month, we'll have some in-depth info on a new sports smartwatch from Coros that comes at a great price. We also plan to spill the tea on Kobo's affordable Nia e-reader, and the budget-friendly Beats Flex headphones. AP expert Ara Wagoner also just recently put the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones through their paces, and we'll go more into depth about those.

Finally, we're checking out another great, low-cost Xiaomi device, this time a full-featured fitness tracker that aims to dethrone the like of Fitbit. If we're lucky, we'll get our hands on a Galaxy Tab A9+, too, and see how it stacks up against the Redmi Pad SE. Stay tuned!